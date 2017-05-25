Twitter explodes as Manchester United beat Ajax to win UEFA Europa League 2016/17

Manchester United beat Ajax 2-0 to win their first ever Europa League.

Paul Pogba opened the scoring for Manchester United

Manchester United recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over Ajax in the final of the UEFA Europa League at Stockholm to win the UEFA Europa League for the first-time in their long and elite history. The win also ensures that Jose Mourinho’s side will compete in UEFA Champions League next season.

The Red Devils took the lead through Paul Pogba – whose shot from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection of Davison Sanchez and caught the goalie wrong-footed. Mourinho’s side doubled the lead through Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who flicked the ball into the back of the net from a few yards out minutes into the second half.

The young team of Ajax tried their best to find a way past the experienced Manchester United defence but despite dominating possession didn’t really bother Sergio Romero in goal. Jose Mourinho has now won 12 of the last 14 finals that he has managed in – an incredible record.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back after the historic win and here are the best tweets:

Champions of Europa!

5 - Manchester United are the fifth team to win all three major European trophies (UEFA Cup/EL, CL/European Cup & CWC). Champions. pic.twitter.com/YnERYHX4Xu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 24, 2017

Manchester United become only the 5th club after Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus to have won all the international competitions. — Shaurya Vineet (@ShauryaVineet) May 24, 2017

Man Utd have won all three UEFA club competition trophies



Champions League

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Cup Winners' Cup



They've done it! pic.twitter.com/77szdTViJS — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2017

Man Utd have now won every major trophy available to them.



Complete set. pic.twitter.com/ivek8UpTn7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 24, 2017

The Europa League has won Zlatan. #ZlatanFacts — Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) May 24, 2017

Man Utd sneaking into the champions league like... pic.twitter.com/1g5P4KcMBw — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 24, 2017

Now that's one hell of a heist. #JosésEleven — Rohan (@mojorojo) May 24, 2017

A city, truly United!

Ohh, poor Ajax!

To be fair, Ajax can't be that good. They lost the league to Feyenoord, who had Brad Jones in goal, and 55 year old Dirk Kuyt up front. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 24, 2017

Unfortunately, Ajax have played like a team that failed to win a domestic league in which Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored 20 goals. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) May 24, 2017

Frenkie de Jong coming on for Ajax. Must be no older than seven years old.



For their next sub, they'll bring on an embryo. — Coral (@Coral) May 24, 2017

#ManchesterUnited

With the week it has been...Manchester "United" is a lovely play on words in all fairness. Had to be. — VV (@VintageDinklage) May 24, 2017

I'm crying. So many emotions. We did not let terrorism defeat us. Glory glory Man Utd. — Lisa Johnson (@girlmanutd) May 24, 2017

Just Zlatan things!

Zlatan took a selfie with the best sign at the final pic.twitter.com/XAVatY9Hpj — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) May 24, 2017

LEGEND: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a picture with the infamous Man United fan banner. pic.twitter.com/myCMXqic4e — SPORF (@Sporf) May 24, 2017

Ouch!

It's all over. Could be called a tactical masterclass by Mourinho but in reality he's parked the bus against an U23 side in a European final — Just Zabaleta (@justzabaleta) May 24, 2017

Poor Linesman!

4th official. Europa League final, substitution - his big moment. F*cks it up, puts up number 24 when there's no 24 on the pitch. Blew it — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 24, 2017

Champions of Europe, after all...

100 - Percentage of Man United fans claiming they always wanted to win the Europa League this season. Convenient. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) May 24, 2017

Dolberg failed to fire on the big stage, you can forgive the 19-year-old...

Dolberg subbed off for Ajax, after spending the entire hour in Chris Smalling's pocket. pic.twitter.com/KZFKY8a5GG — Coral (@Coral) May 24, 2017

Pogba scored the opener but Bertrand Traore did this...

Bertrand Traore to Pogba: Come closer, touch your toes, bye pic.twitter.com/BW38JXTcjr — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) May 24, 2017

Not a bad season at all...

Jose Mourinho's first season at Man Utd:



Community Shield

League Cup

Europa League

Champions League qualification



Not bad pic.twitter.com/mukemgIlif — BigSport (@BigSportGB) May 24, 2017

Trophies this season:



Jose Mourinho



Pep Guardiola

Mauricio Pochettino

Jurgen Klopp

Arsene Wenger#MUFC #manutd pic.twitter.com/ANzJOybmN8 — The Sack Race (@thesackrace) May 24, 2017

Mourinho holding up four fingers to the cameras. Four European finals. Four triumphs. 2003, 2004, 2010, 2017. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) May 24, 2017

Pogba doing what he does best...

Pogba doing Pogba thing! pic.twitter.com/WBYatGN3Yg — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2017

Ohh poor Arsenal!

Arsenal when they realise they're the only team in the top 6 playing in Europa League next season. pic.twitter.com/MXcyQVFBT2 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) May 24, 2017

Hahaha.. Hilarious, ain’t it?

Congrats to the Orcs of Manchester United for their razing of Ajax's Hobbit village. — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) May 24, 2017

End of Spain’s dominance, at least temporarily...

UCL 2014

UEL 2014

SUP 2014

CWC2014

UCL 2015

UEL 2015

SUP 2015

CWC2015

UCL 2016

UEL 2016

SUP 2016

CWC2016

UEL 2017 — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) May 24, 2017

Shhh!

Mourinho auditioning to be the next star of Fake Taxi pic.twitter.com/60ApMtup06 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) May 24, 2017

Ed Woodward, you legend!