Twitter explodes as Manchester United beat Ajax to win UEFA Europa League 2016/17
Manchester United beat Ajax 2-0 to win their first ever Europa League.
Manchester United recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over Ajax in the final of the UEFA Europa League at Stockholm to win the UEFA Europa League for the first-time in their long and elite history. The win also ensures that Jose Mourinho’s side will compete in UEFA Champions League next season.
The Red Devils took the lead through Paul Pogba – whose shot from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection of Davison Sanchez and caught the goalie wrong-footed. Mourinho’s side doubled the lead through Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who flicked the ball into the back of the net from a few yards out minutes into the second half.
The young team of Ajax tried their best to find a way past the experienced Manchester United defence but despite dominating possession didn’t really bother Sergio Romero in goal. Jose Mourinho has now won 12 of the last 14 finals that he has managed in – an incredible record.
