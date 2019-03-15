Twitter explodes as Manchester United draw Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals
Manchester United have been drawn against the Spanish Giants Barcelona quarterfinals finals of the Champions League. The other draws are Juventus vs Ajax, Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspurs and Liverpool vs Fc Porto. The quarter finals are scheduled to start on 9th April.
The Red Devils beat Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 tie following an incredible comeback to go through. Meanwhile, Barcelona beat Lyon 5-1 in the second leg at home to advance.
Manchester United have been in an incredible form since Solskjaer took over and they have been looking almost unbeatable. Solskjaer recently lost his first Premier League game against Arsenal since taking over as interim boss in December.
Barcelona on the other hand have found themselves in great form too. They are sitting comfortably at the top of the La Liga table. Lionel Messi has been in incredible and the Blaugrana would be looking to continue their good run.
Barcelona and Manchester United have won a total of 8 Champions League titles between them and are the two teams that have won the treble. Over the years, we have seen some incredible matches between these two giants of football.
They have met twice in the Champions League finals, in 2009 and 2011 respectively. Both times, Barcelona emerged victories and took home the European trophy. The Red Devils would be looking for a revenge against the Spanish Champions this time.
While Liverpool and Manchester City got considerebly easy draws, Manchester United will be facing the potential Champions League favourites. They just knocked one favourite out and would be looking to provide another upset on the European stage.
Barcelona will clearly start as favourites, but no one can rule out Manchester United after what they did at Parc Des Princes. Manchester United fans have since took to Twitter to react to the draw and here's how they reacted.