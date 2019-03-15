Twitter explodes as Manchester United draw Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals

Manchester United will face Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Manchester United have been drawn against the Spanish Giants Barcelona quarterfinals finals of the Champions League. The other draws are Juventus vs Ajax, Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspurs and Liverpool vs Fc Porto. The quarter finals are scheduled to start on 9th April.

The Red Devils beat Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 tie following an incredible comeback to go through. Meanwhile, Barcelona beat Lyon 5-1 in the second leg at home to advance.

Manchester United have been in an incredible form since Solskjaer took over and they have been looking almost unbeatable. Solskjaer recently lost his first Premier League game against Arsenal since taking over as interim boss in December.

Barcelona on the other hand have found themselves in great form too. They are sitting comfortably at the top of the La Liga table. Lionel Messi has been in incredible and the Blaugrana would be looking to continue their good run.

Barcelona and Manchester United have won a total of 8 Champions League titles between them and are the two teams that have won the treble. Over the years, we have seen some incredible matches between these two giants of football.

They have met twice in the Champions League finals, in 2009 and 2011 respectively. Both times, Barcelona emerged victories and took home the European trophy. The Red Devils would be looking for a revenge against the Spanish Champions this time.

While Liverpool and Manchester City got considerebly easy draws, Manchester United will be facing the potential Champions League favourites. They just knocked one favourite out and would be looking to provide another upset on the European stage.

Barcelona will clearly start as favourites, but no one can rule out Manchester United after what they did at Parc Des Princes. Manchester United fans have since took to Twitter to react to the draw and here's how they reacted.

#MUFC v Barcelona in the #UCL quarter-finals.



🗓 Tuesday 9 / Wednesday 10 April

📍 Old Trafford



🗓 Tuesday 16 / Wednesday 17 April

📍 Nou Camp — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2019

Barca in the quarters

Liverpool in the semi

City in the final pic.twitter.com/HTQ1D0UAKf — Stephen Howson 🇾🇪 (@MrStephenHowson) March 15, 2019

I do chuckle when people say Solskjaer has been lucky. He’s had terrible injuries, Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolves away in successive FA Cup draws & Barca now following PSG in the CL with Liverpool (or Porto) potentially in the last four. Not sure that counts as living a charmed life — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) March 15, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has good form at the Nou Camp. pic.twitter.com/Rb9e3m73u2 — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) March 15, 2019

Champions League Quarter Finals. pic.twitter.com/YZEQyfok0m — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 15, 2019

The road to the Champions League 🏆 pic.twitter.com/r3qCPHLpxr — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 15, 2019

The winners of Barcelona/United will play the winners of Liverpool/Porto.... — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) March 15, 2019

Lionel Messi has scored more Champions League goals (22) against English clubs than any other nation.



9 vs. Arsenal

6 vs. Man City

3 vs. Chelsea

2 vs. Man Utd

2 vs. Spurs



Another chance to increase that lead against Man United. pic.twitter.com/KHUNvbra4w — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 15, 2019

👀 Man Utd's Champions League run...



- Group stage: Young Boys, Valencia, Juventus



- Round of 16: PSG



- Quarter-finals: Barcelona



- Potential semi-finals: Liverpool/Porto



They're doing it the hard way!#MUFC pic.twitter.com/EKRiUnwyq1 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 15, 2019

Barca? Kai.



We will deal with them. We are @ManUtd!!! — I love you, MAN UTD ❤️ (@thenanaaba) March 15, 2019

