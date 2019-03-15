×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter explodes as Manchester United draw Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
4.17K   //    15 Mar 2019, 17:21 IST

Manchester United will face Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Champions League
Manchester United will face Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Manchester United have been drawn against the Spanish Giants Barcelona quarterfinals finals of the Champions League. The other draws are Juventus vs Ajax, Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspurs and Liverpool vs Fc Porto. The quarter finals are scheduled to start on 9th April.

The Red Devils beat Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 tie following an incredible comeback to go through. Meanwhile, Barcelona beat Lyon 5-1 in the second leg at home to advance.

Manchester United have been in an incredible form since Solskjaer took over and they have been looking almost unbeatable. Solskjaer recently lost his first Premier League game against Arsenal since taking over as interim boss in December.

Barcelona on the other hand have found themselves in great form too. They are sitting comfortably at the top of the La Liga table. Lionel Messi has been in incredible and the Blaugrana would be looking to continue their good run.

Barcelona and Manchester United have won a total of 8 Champions League titles between them and are the two teams that have won the treble. Over the years, we have seen some incredible matches between these two giants of football.

They have met twice in the Champions League finals, in 2009 and 2011 respectively. Both times, Barcelona emerged victories and took home the European trophy. The Red Devils would be looking for a revenge against the Spanish Champions this time.

While Liverpool and Manchester City got considerebly easy draws, Manchester United will be facing the potential Champions League favourites. They just knocked one favourite out and would be looking to provide another upset on the European stage.

Barcelona will clearly start as favourites, but no one can rule out Manchester United after what they did at Parc Des Princes. Manchester United fans have since took to Twitter to react to the draw and here's how they reacted.


Advertisement

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Lionel Messi Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ernesto Valverde Premier League Teams
Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
Champions League Draw: Barcelona face Manchester United, City, Spurs face off
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: All you need to know about the quarterfinal draw
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Draw: Two possible mouthwatering quarterfinals that would be great for the tournament
RELATED STORY
Best Football Teams in the world: Football Club Rankings - March 2019
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi delivers another majestic performance for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 4 memorable hat-tricks in the Round of 16 over the years
RELATED STORY
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs reveals the greatest team he ever faced in his career
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Predicting the outcome of each Round of 16 tie
RELATED STORY
Reliving the UEFA Champions League final 2011 at Wembley
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
09 Apr LIV POR 05:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
10 Apr AJA JUV 05:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
16 Apr JUV AJA 05:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
17 Apr POR LIV 05:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us