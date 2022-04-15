Twitter explodes as Barcelona crash out of Europa League after 3-2 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou

La Liga giants Barcelona were handed a shock 3-2 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash at Camp Nou on Thursday. The result condemned the Catalans to a 4-3 defeat on aggregate as they embarrassingly crashed out of the competition.

Despite being miles away from home, Frankfurt were the best team by some distance. The Bundesliga club secured a lead as early as the fourth minute when Eric Garcia conceded a penalty for Barcelona.

Jesper Lindstrom was brought down from behind inside the box and the referee wasted no time in spotting the foul and pointing to the spot. Garcia received a booking for the offense and Filip Kostic stepped up to give Frankfurt the lead. The forward sent Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way as he tucked the spot-kick away with ease.

Shortly thereafter, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang planted his header over the cross-bar after getting on the end of an excellent cross from Ousmane Dembele. Barcelona slowly started dominating possession, but continued to lack the cutting edge inside the final third.

Frankfurt doubled their advantage in the 36th minute courtesy of an incredible strike from distance. Kostic found striker Rafael Borre with a pass down the left and the Colombian decided to test Ter Stegen from way outside the box. Camp Nou was silenced as Borre's strike crashed into the top left corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance of keeping it out.

Aubameyang misses golden opportunity before Barcelona get punished again

Aubameyang squandered a gilt-edged opportunity shortly after the half-time interval. Although the Gabon international just had to tap in Dembele's cross, he ended up making a mess of it as the attempt flashed wide. Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp also produced an excellent save to deny Aubameyang, who was eventually replaced by Adama Traore in the 61st minute.

#BarçaEintracht LATEST NEWS | @Pedri has left hamstring discomfort. Further tests pending to find out the exact extent of the injury. LATEST NEWS | @Pedri has left hamstring discomfort. Further tests pending to find out the exact extent of the injury. #BarçaEintracht https://t.co/t6sTNAEqJn

Kostic then applied the final nail in Barcelona's coffin in the 67th minute. The Serbian was fed by Daichi Kamada and found the back of the net with a neat finish into the far bottom corner.

Sergio Busquets had a goal disallowed for offside late in the game, but eventually got on the scoresheet with a thumping strike from outside the penalty area. Evan Ndicka received a second yellow card in the dying embers of the game after conceding a penalty. Memphis Depay converted the spot-kick to make it 3-2 on the night for Barcelona, but they ultimately bowed down.

