Twitter explodes as Chelsea secure crucial 2-1 victory over Manchester City after Sergio Aguero's penalty miss

Chelsea secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Manchester City after Sergio Aguero's attempted Panenka penalty was saved with ease by Edouard Mendy in first-half stoppage time.
Both teams made changes to their starting line-ups after their midweek exertions in the UEFA Champions League. Manchester City rested the likes of Kevin De Bruyne completely while Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez started on the bench. Chelsea, on the other hand, gave Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva a complete rest while Jorginho dropped down to the bench.
With so many changes made, the game lacked zip and momentum in the first half as both teams struggled to create clear cut chances. However, the deadlock was finally broken in the 44th minute when Raheem Sterling swept in from close range after some brilliant work from Gabriel Jesus.
Manchester City soon had the chance to put the game beyond Chelsea when they were awarded a penalty in first-half stoppage time. However, club legend Sergio Aguero inexplicably went for a tame Panenka penalty which was easily saved by Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy.
The penalty miss seemed to give Chelsea a boost as they came out recharged in the second half. The Blues looked extremely sharp and caused the makeshift Manchester City backline plenty of problems.
Hakim Ziyech restored parity in the 63rd minute for Chelsea with a well-taken low shot from outside the box. The game ebbed and flowed until Marcos Alonso popped up in the 92nd minute to score a crucial winner for Chelsea.
The win took Chelsea to the 3rd position on the Premier League table while it looks like it will only be a matter of time before Manchester City are crowned Premier League champions.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was delighted with his side's display. Speaking to BBC after the win, Tuchel said:
"I think the second half was a fantastic response to the last five minutes of the first half where we almost lost it all
"With every minute we gained confidence and quality. We got better and better. It was a tough battle and once we got the equaliser we never stopped attacking. [The winning goal] was a huge reward.
"This tells us we can rely on our fitness which is a fantastic feeling at the end of a season. We can also rely on our team spirit, we keep going. This team never stops, they don't want to lose, they want it that bad."
