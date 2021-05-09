Twitter explodes as Chelsea secure crucial 2-1 victory over Manchester City after Sergio Aguero's penalty miss

Chelsea secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Manchester City after Sergio Aguero's attempted Panenka penalty was saved with ease by Edouard Mendy in first-half stoppage time.

Both teams made changes to their starting line-ups after their midweek exertions in the UEFA Champions League. Manchester City rested the likes of Kevin De Bruyne completely while Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez started on the bench. Chelsea, on the other hand, gave Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva a complete rest while Jorginho dropped down to the bench.

With so many changes made, the game lacked zip and momentum in the first half as both teams struggled to create clear cut chances. However, the deadlock was finally broken in the 44th minute when Raheem Sterling swept in from close range after some brilliant work from Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester City soon had the chance to put the game beyond Chelsea when they were awarded a penalty in first-half stoppage time. However, club legend Sergio Aguero inexplicably went for a tame Panenka penalty which was easily saved by Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy.

The penalty miss seemed to give Chelsea a boost as they came out recharged in the second half. The Blues looked extremely sharp and caused the makeshift Manchester City backline plenty of problems.

Hakim Ziyech restored parity in the 63rd minute for Chelsea with a well-taken low shot from outside the box. The game ebbed and flowed until Marcos Alonso popped up in the 92nd minute to score a crucial winner for Chelsea.

The win took Chelsea to the 3rd position on the Premier League table while it looks like it will only be a matter of time before Manchester City are crowned Premier League champions.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was delighted with his side's display. Speaking to BBC after the win, Tuchel said:

"I think the second half was a fantastic response to the last five minutes of the first half where we almost lost it all

"With every minute we gained confidence and quality. We got better and better. It was a tough battle and once we got the equaliser we never stopped attacking. [The winning goal] was a huge reward.

"This tells us we can rely on our fitness which is a fantastic feeling at the end of a season. We can also rely on our team spirit, we keep going. This team never stops, they don't want to lose, they want it that bad."

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Manchester City 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea fans will love this 😌☺️💃



Tuchel ziyech Apology Aguero Chelsea Panenka pic.twitter.com/MloEr5plnd — Chelsea's Honey 🦊 (@AdedoyinAsimi) May 8, 2021

Chelsea won the battle. Manchester City will win the war. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 8, 2021

2 - Hakim Ziyech is the first @ChelseaFC player to score two goals against Manchester City in a single season since Eden Hazard in 2016-17 (3); Ziyech fired more shots on target than any other player during Manchester City v Chelsea (3). Magic.#MCICHE pic.twitter.com/NJ530DyB74 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) May 8, 2021

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his side showed their fighting spirit after coming from behind to beat Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/oQjMP2Jprp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 8, 2021

2010 - At 91m 54s, Marcos Alonso's winner was the latest winning goal scored in an away Premier League game against Manchester City since Paul Scholes for Man Utd in April 2010 (92:41). Scenes. #MCICHE pic.twitter.com/5mQjHkG5qc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2021

@ChelseaFC with another great win 2:1 💙@premierleague 2 weeks time for @ManCity to think about how to beat #chelsea 😉😉🙌🏼 — Michael Ballack (@Ballack) May 8, 2021

Manchester City players when they take a penalty: pic.twitter.com/YGyzoalj85 — Spotting performances not spoken about enough (@PerformSpotter) May 8, 2021

Sergio Aguero's penalty miss was disastrous for Manchester City

I would like to apologise to my teammates, staff and supporters for missing the penalty. It was a bad decision and I take full responsibility. — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 8, 2021

Easy hermano. Only ourselves to blame today but we go again. Love bro. 💙 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 8, 2021

Sergio Aguero reacting to his own penalty vs Chelsea #MCICHE pic.twitter.com/t1z0TsTfOF — LM10 (@Venecdor) May 8, 2021

Apologies accepted, but that penalty though😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Xr0SY95Nbu — Oyibo Artist(Rx)💊💊🖌🖌 (@La_femZi) May 8, 2021

First goalkeeper to save a penalty by Sergio Aguero in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium since Maarten Stekelenburg saved one for Everton Football Club on 15.10.2016. pic.twitter.com/GmAYNYmjHP — Soumyadip Brahmachari 18 (@Soumyadip2002) May 9, 2021

Making sure that you play in the Champions League next season as well 😉😉😉



Come to #cfc please. — Dr Afi Singh 🇮🇳 (@Afitron) May 9, 2021

Man City drop points.



Man Utd: pic.twitter.com/LAON6393qx — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 8, 2021

This is exactly how us @ChelseaFC fans were feeling yesterday!!! @tsilva3 wife @bellesilva sharing this video of Thiago watching our game & looking very nervous. pic.twitter.com/CcURCSk4en — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 9, 2021

Good Morning Chelsea fans.



The rest can collect theirs from Aguero. pic.twitter.com/RhHD5g2Eqr — Domicile herb (@domicileherb) May 9, 2021

Better start supporting @ChelseaFC before we win our second UCL final https://t.co/KjVRyzMpaR — Babayaro.jr (@BabayaroIsmail) May 9, 2021

The race for Europe since Tuchel took over Chelsea... 💙



And how about Leeds?! 👀#OptusSport #PL pic.twitter.com/6ez8mKasty — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) May 9, 2021