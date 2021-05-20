Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo creates history in Juventus' Coppa Italia triumph over Atalanta 

Cristiano Ronaldo added another trophy to his glittering career as Juventus secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final. In a cup final which ebbed and flowed, Juventus showed their experience and class to secure the trophy for the 14th time in their illustrious history.

Atalanta started the game brightly and created plenty of chances. However, it was Juventus who took the lead thanks to Dejan Kulusevski's wonderful curling strike in the 31st minute.

Atalanta were not behind for long and equalized just 10 minutes later through Ruslan Malinovskiy's stunning strike. The teams went into the break level at 1-1.

After the break, Juventus looked like a completely different side as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juan Cuadrado, Federico Chiesa and Kulusevski all got into dangerous positions regularly.

The second half pressure from Juventus was finally rewarded as Chiesa scored in the 72nd minute to give the Old Lady a 2-1 lead. Atalanta huffed and puffed but were unable to create any clear openings as Matthijs de Ligt and Chiellini held firm.

The Coppa Italia triumph means Cristiano Ronaldo is the only person in football history to win the domestic cup and league title in 3 of Europe's top 5 leagues. It was also Andrea Pirlo's second trophy as Juventus manager.

Pirlo's future has been subject to intense speculation over the last few weeks, however, the Italian reiterated his interest in continuing as Juventus manager next season. Speaking to RAI Sport after the match, Pirlo said:

“For my first season, I have learned a great deal and then found these satisfactions that are very gratifying,

“Of course I would confirm myself in this role. I’ve loved football since I was a child and will continue to love it. The club will decide, but I love coaching, I love this club, and we’ll see what is decided. I would like to continue.

“The lads have always been behind me 100 per cent and that’s very satisfying for a coach, no matter what the gossip says in the papers.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has also been heavily linked with an exit from Juventus in the upcoming transfer window. With one final match left in Serie A, the Bianconeri are in 5th position and one point behind Napoli and AC Milan in the race for the Champions League spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo will definitely not want to play in the Europa League next season and a lot could rest on the results of the final matchday in Serie A. Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Atalanta 1-2 Juventus

43-year-old Gigi Buffon lifting the Coppa Italia in what looks like his final match for Juventus 🏆



Things you love to see ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oRIWU6BpIX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 19, 2021

In 1999, Gianluigi Buffon won his first Coppa Italia with Parma and with Enrico Chiesa.



In 2021, he won his 6th Coppa Italia with Juventus and with Federico Chiesa, Enrico’s son! 😳



The longevity is insane. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sjw34LThZw — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 19, 2021

🎙️ Nicola Amoruso: "Compared to the Atalanta vs Juventus game, Sunday's match against Milan will be a real game. Atalanta play every game with the same determination and they still have the goal of second place, which would be a historic result." pic.twitter.com/yOZXsVQfmE — Milan Posts (@MilanPosts) May 19, 2021

Non potrei essere più felice di vincere un altro titolo al servizio di questo grande club! Fino Alla Fine! Forza Juve! 🏆🏳️🏴🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KAOOCQJvhK — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 19, 2021

Dybala and Pirlo when Chiesa scored😍😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/0f04Nr84fK — Julian (@JulianJuve_) May 19, 2021

Andrea Pirlo won the Coppa Italia on his birthday 🎂🏆 pic.twitter.com/GYc6YIVSOS — Goal (@goal) May 19, 2021

Pirlo has won more trophies than inter in the last ten years — solojuventino (@spicyturtle21) May 19, 2021

Right, so we get it - if you’re reading this, you probably don’t like Pirlo as a manager.



I, myself, am about ready to move on.



But for a moment, it’s okay to simply be a fan of a club icon who steered the team to two trophies in his rookie season during a global pandemic. pic.twitter.com/JvXgEcOO6G — Inconvenient Truth (@ITruth98) May 19, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo created history once again by winning the Coppa Italia

Cristiano Ronaldo has now WON every major competition he's played in for Man United, Real Madrid and Juventus 🏆



Born winner. pic.twitter.com/UEMKv7qbUh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 19, 2021

Cristiano's season so far:



🥇 Juventus top scorer

🥇 Serie A top scorer

🥇 “Player of the century”



💯 Goals for Juventus

💯 Goals for Portugal

👑 Broke Pelé's record



🏆 Won Italian Supercup

🏆 Won Copa Italia.



He turned 36 and is supposedly having his `worstʼ season... pic.twitter.com/9wYzxmtcaO — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) May 19, 2021

- Juventus top-scorer.

- Serie A top-scorer.

- Super Coppa Italiana MVP.

- Coppa Italia winner.



Apparently, "he's finished." pic.twitter.com/S1Y6Sr5gJ6 — Haseeb. (@haseebhbk) May 19, 2021

Cristiano has now won 34 career TROPHIES 🏆:



🇵🇹 Sporting: 1

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United: 10

🇪🇸 Real Madrid: 16

🇮🇹 Juventus: 5

🇵🇹 Portugal: 2



Champion for club AND country.

GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/5ZZ6vQpvBj — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) May 19, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus at 33 for a new challenge in his career. He has now won every trophy available to him in the country. Italy has been conquered — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) May 19, 2021

Scudetto ✅

Coppa Italia ✅

Supercoppa Italiana ✅@Cristiano has now completely conquered Italy after conquering England and Spain. ✅



⚪ ⚫ 🔝 pic.twitter.com/1yVp2BmIuX — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) May 19, 2021

Performances in Club Final:



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi:

🏟 31 Finals

⚽️ 31 Goals

🅰️ 13 Assists

🏆 24 Titles



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo:

🏟 29 Finals

⚽️ 20 Goals

🅰️ 1 Assist

🏆 21 Titles



Both take the cup home this season. pic.twitter.com/ZwrO1bcEG6 — Exclusive Messi ➐ (@ExclusiveMessi) May 19, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atalanta:



• 3/4 dribbles succeeded.

• 2 shot on target.

• 1 Big chance created.

• 87% pass accuracy.

• 20 accurate Passes

• 1 key pass.

• 42 Touches.

• 3 aeriel won.

• 9 Duels Won

• 1 tackle succeeded.

• 2 recoveries.



Good performance. pic.twitter.com/FTDiLqX7PZ — CristianoXtra™ (@CristianoXtra_) May 19, 2021

🏆✅️| Trophies won since Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus :



Cristiano Ronaldo: 6

Lionel Messi: 3

FC Barcelona: 3



But we are supposed to believe Cristiano Ronaldo is finished. pic.twitter.com/AMwO0LwUfW — CristianoXtra™ (@CristianoXtra_) May 19, 2021

