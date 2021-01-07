Twitter explodes as Juventus beat AC Milan thanks to a brace from Federico Chiesa

Juventus beat Serie A leaders AC Milan 3-1 to move to fourth on the table with a game in hand.

Juventus' summer signing Federico Chiesa showed his class by scoring a brace as Juventus picked up an all-important victory against league leaders AC Milan at the San Siro. Weston McKennie also got on the scoresheet to put the result beyond doubt for the Bianconeri as they move into the top four to keep hopes of winning a tenth consecutive Scudetto alive.

This is AC Milan's first league defeat of the season and they remain at the top of the table at 37 points and hot on their heels with 36 points are Inter Milan.

Juventus opened the scoring tonight through Federico Chiesa who played a lovely give and go with Paulo Dybala before sidefooting the ball home past Donnarumma in the 19th minute.

Juventus were all over AC Milan for a short period before the Rossoneri started threatening on the other side of the pitch. They finally restored parity through Calabria who was set up at the edge of the area by Rafael Leao.

The teams went into the break level but Juventus restored their lead through the same combination that got them their first goal as Chiesa picked up an overhit Paulo Dybala pass down the right side before slotting it home between two converging defenders and the goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

Kulusevski and Weston McKennie who were brought on for Chiesa and Dybala then combined for Juventus' third on the night with the American international getting on the scoresheet in the 76th minute of the game.

Juventus are now fourth on the Serie A table with 30 points from 15 games. AC Milan and Inter Milan are first and second with 37 and 36 points respectively from 16 games and AS Roma are third with 33 points from 16. If the Bianconeri win their game in hand, then they will be right back in the title-chase.

Without further ado, let's look at how Twitter responded to Juventus' impressive victory tonight.

Twitter reacts as Federico Chiesa's brace gets Juventus three crucial points against AC Milan

AC Milan 1-3 Juventus FT:



Shots: 20-14

Shots on target: 8-6

Passing accuracy: 87%-87%

Possession: 42.5%-57.5% https://t.co/pytl1Iu31l — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 6, 2021

Paulo Dybala was on fire tonight. Look at this pass.

📊 | Dybala stats vs Milan:



• 53 Touches.

• 82.4%➖Passes completed

• 1/1 Accurate long balls

• 3/5 Dribbles completed

• 2 Fouls won

• 3 Key passes

• 1 Big chance created

• 2 Assists



Simply our La Joya 💎 pic.twitter.com/eNu8znfCmI — Nisrin (@NisrinJuve) January 6, 2021

Theo Hernandez when he sees Chiesa coming at him pic.twitter.com/S4brALWvh0 — 👑🐉 Perisnitch (@snajaths) January 6, 2021

Chiesa had quite a night.

Chiesa double.. what a strike pic.twitter.com/xxgz4olrf4 — k (@fanofsuspension) January 6, 2021

Federico Chiesa has scored in back-to-back Serie A games for the first time since February 2020.



What a start to 2021 for him. pic.twitter.com/ksehmFudrX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 6, 2021

Federico Chiesa’s game by numbers vs. AC Milan [63 minutes]:



89% pass accuracy

5 shots (3 on target)

3 attempted take-ons

2 successful take-ons

2 goals



Really impressive performance in a huge game. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Fu2f3e5Ymu — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 6, 2021

Andrea Pirlo has a knack for it or so it seems because...

Chiesa 2 Goals subbed off

Dybala 2 assists subbed off pic.twitter.com/2Zmca9msoO — 🏴🏳️maestroP (@zein_PD10) January 6, 2021

And then this happens.

The two substitutes that replaced Chiesa and Dybala were both involved in Juventus’ third goal.



⚽️ McKennie

🅰️ Kulusevski



Andrea Pirlo is a genius. 😅 https://t.co/V2zGCO6Sbp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 6, 2021

Milan’s defeat to Juventus means that all 98 teams in Europe’s top five divisions have lost at least one league game this season.



Every league is wide open. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/D8o2klLrZI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 6, 2021

Yet another summer signing Weston McKennie also got on the scoresheet to complete the scoring for the Bianconeri and he did it in great part thanks to some individual brilliance from Dejan Kulusevski.

Weston McKennie scoring at the San Siro 🇺🇸



YOU. LOVE. TO. SEE. IT. 😍😍😍 (Via @beINSPORTS_EN) pic.twitter.com/enD1OuFRmk — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) January 6, 2021

And if you were wondering, Cristiano Ronaldo was in fine form.