Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi agrees to join Paris Saint-Germain

After a dramatic turn of events that saw him leave Barcelona against his will, Lionel Messi has now reportedly agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has reported that Lionel Messi has agreed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain. The deal will feature an option to extend his contract until June 2024.

Messi will reportedly earn €35 million per season, including add-ons. Fabrizio adds that the 34-year-old will arrive in Paris shortly to take care of the remaining formalities.

Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi



Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

Barcelona confirmed that they won't be able to extend Lionel Messi's contract this past Thursday. Up until then, everything had pointed towards Messi renewing his contract with the Catalans.

However, Barcelona's financial woes were so severe that despite Lionel Messi agreeing to a 50% wage cut, they couldn't retain him.

Lionel Messi bid emotional farewell to Barcelona ahead of Paris Saint-Germain move

Messi addressed the press after the club confirmed his exit. He broke down as emotions got the better of him. Messi has played his entire career at Barcelona and the untimely exit was quite heartbreaking.

He said:

"I am really sad because I didn't want to leave because this is the club I love. I didn't expect this. I have never lied; I have always been honest and upfront. Last year I wanted to leave; this year I didn't. That's why I am so sad.

"As the president [Joan Laporta] has explained, the club has debt [problems]. It's not possible. Why keep drawing it out if it's nearly impossible? The talks stopped as Barca did not want to go on, they knew LaLiga would not let it happen, it was impossible.

"I did everything I could to stay and it wasn't possible. I offered to reduce my salary by 50% and Barca didn't ask for anything else. They didn't ask for another 30%; that's a lie."

One man's loss is another man's gain and Paris Saint-Germain have just added arguably the greatest player of all time to their already star-studded lineup. At Paris Saint-Germain, Messi will join hands with his former teammate Neymar, with whom he has a telepathic connection.

PSG will also use Messi's arrival to persuade Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract. Football fans are also waiting to see Messi team up with former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, with whom he has had multiple on-pitch spats.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter responded to Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Leo’s father Jorge Messi has just confirmed to La Sexta: “Yes, Leo’s gonna sign with Paris Saint-Germain today.”. 🇫🇷✈️ #Messi #PSG @mariagarridos



Messi’s camp working directly with PSG to plan for press conference and official unveiling on Wednesday... flying to Paris soon. 🛫 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain’s signings this summer (assuming Messi joins) have won the Champions League in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 10, 2021

It’s official: Messi is the most expensive player on a free-transfer EVER — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 10, 2021

They started taking Messi pictures down at the Camp Nou 😳 pic.twitter.com/GmWdIXFYAl — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 10, 2021

It'll be interesting to see if Mauricio Pochettino manages to build on his 2nd place finish last season by getting the best out of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 10, 2021

The face when you bottle a one man race in the league but your owner gives you Messi, Ramos, Donnarumma, Wijnaldum & Hakimi… pic.twitter.com/ZeEuQ7CWwo — Paddy (@padmnaabh_s) August 10, 2021

Who can help get PSG tickets, because Messi, Mbappe and Neymar is something I want to witness live. — - (@AnfieldRd96) August 10, 2021

The way I look at it is I want Messi to do well and win individual awards from now on. I want him to score many goals. I can’t root for PSG but if Allah wants them to win everything I wouldn’t be mad. It is what it is. — Jimmy (@FCBJimmy_) August 10, 2021

It’s a left field view but Messi’s departure might be what Barca need. Getting his enormous salary off wage bill is a start to mending horrendous finances. Can’t rebuild til they do that. Rocky ride for a while but still good enough to contest title. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) August 10, 2021

📆 May 2021: 'Pochettino wants Tottenham return'



📆 August 2021: Pochettino has Neymar, Mbappe and Messi



🥵 Imagine if he left! pic.twitter.com/7bgHCVyYO1 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 10, 2021

People are excited to see Messi, Mbappe and Neymar upfront



I'm excited to see Messi and Ramos hug it out — Xabhi ✪ (@FCB_Lad) August 10, 2021

Trigger warning! ⚠️



Paris is the easy move for #Messi. Guaranteed league title for a couple of years.



The hustle and bustle of the Premier League would’ve been the real challenge, but risked his legacy of always winning. Didn’t fancy it… 🤷‍♂️ — FPL Family (Lee) (@FPLFamily) August 10, 2021

We get to see Messi and Neymar in the same team again pic.twitter.com/SaAteGsmpr — Nízzy 🇪🇷 (@11Nizzy) August 10, 2021

🚨🚨



Jorge Messi has just arrived at El Prat airport in Barcelona . The media had some few questions for him :



Messi to Paris?



🗣Jorge Messi: Yes



Is Messi sad?



🗣Jorge Messi: Didn't you see it???#Messi #PSG 🤝✅🐐⏳ pic.twitter.com/ymbkvtQ0CV — PSG Chief (@psg_chief) August 10, 2021

Messi after realising he’s going to play with Hakimi after all these years playing with Roberto and Semedo. pic.twitter.com/YcJK3o7nlQ — 👁 (@Ani7ii) August 10, 2021

Delusion is thinking Mbappe will downgrade from playing with Messi and Neymar to playing with Vinicius and Hazard.😂 pic.twitter.com/mmwwv3hSPa — Mahmoud (@Kemzy___) August 10, 2021

90% of Barcelona fans has reached a total agreement to follow Messi to Paris Saint-Germain as free agents



Here we go!! — Omo Kiikan 💙💐 (@OmoKiikan) August 10, 2021

