Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi's sublime first-half goal secures 1-0 win for PSG against Lyon

Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi's sublime first-half goal secures 1-0 win for PSG against Lyon
Nnanna Mba
ANALYST
Modified Sep 19, 2022 02:35 AM IST

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were on hand to see off Olympique Lyon away today (September 18) in Ligue 1 thanks to a lone Lionel Messi goal. The forward took his chance brilliantly early on in the game.

It was a link-up between former Barcelona players Neymar Jr. and Messi who opened the scoring for the Parisians, much to the frustration of the home side.

A lapse in concentration from the Lyon defense saw the duo make a one-two pass that put the Argentine playmaker in space inside the box. The Argentine did not miss the target, driving the ball with a one-time shot into the bottom corner beyond the goalkeeper's outstretched arms.

Lyon tried to hit back immediately, driving into the opposition area to threaten the visitors with a number of chances at goal. They did come close, with a number of brilliant efforts from Alexander Lacazette and Toko Ekambi forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma into action. However, nothing came of it, and the Parisians regained control of the game and continued to dominate possession.

A number of close shaves came for the Parisians to cement their win in the first half, but they were unable to make those chances turn into goals.

Wingbacks Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi were a major threat to Lyon's defense, providing the PSG midfield with an outlet on the flanks. However, their threat was nullified as Les Gones held on to 1-0 after Messi's early goal.

PSG hold on in the second half as Lionel Messi helps them see off Lyon in second half

The second half began with brilliant efforts coming on both sides.

However, the massive chance early in the half came from Messi. His feint took out the onrushing defenders and sent the goalkeeper into an early dive. However, 19-year-old defender Castello Lukeba was quick to think about heading the ball off the line and away from danger.

The Parisians changed up their midfield, with Vitinha leaving the pitch for Fabian Ruiz, while Nordi Mukiele came on for an injured Marco Verratti. However, fresh legs in the middle of the park did little to provide PSG with the vital chance they needed to see off the game.

The momentum swung in favor of OL in notable parts of the game, with the Parisian defense lightly faltering to the strength of the hosts' attack.

However, Lyon did not take their chances successfully, and neither did PSG in the final third. Both sides increased the intensity of their game, pushing players forward towards both lengths of the pitch.

Eventually, it was Messi's opening goal that separated the two sides at the full-time whistle.

The Parisians are back on the top of the league table, two points above second-placed Marseille.

Here is how Twitter reacted to PSG's win against Lyon:

🚨 Most Non-Penalty Goals:🇦🇷 Messi: 672🇵🇹 CR7: 671Lionel Messi has SURPASSED Ronaldo despite having a 150 game advantage. https://t.co/LMAM2TiuR6
With 672 non penalty goals Messi sneaks ahead of Ronaldo having played 150 games fewer. The numbers these two post are nuts. twitter.com/psg_english/st…
Anthony Lopes with a regal performance tonight vs PSG - save here vs a Lionel Messi free-kick. (📸@YonEcenarro / Amazon) https://t.co/I1lDExyOsi
🔚 Full time! One-goal win for @PSG_English at Lyon!#OLPSG https://t.co/TGAgtLfVHN
One underrated aspect of Messi's game is how he finds space for cutbacks in the box, he has four players on him so he lays it off to Neymar then makes an opposite run into the space vacated by the Lyon defenders and shoots twitter.com/MessiMX30iiii/…
Messi's goal Vs LyonAssisted by Neymar 🔥🔥 #Messi https://t.co/5KrTKC6j6P
Messi- Neymar reaping off this Lyon's defence #OLPSG
If Lopes wasn’t in goal tonight for Lyon Messi would have 3 goals and 2 assists wow
Neymar vs Lyon compilation will be so pretty I can’t wait 😔🙏🏻
officially i have an agenda against lyon’s GK, how dare you prevent us from seeing such beautiful messi goals?? the audacity????
Messi could have had 4 goals today. Incredible from the Lyon keeper
Lyon keeper wan injure himself because of Messi free kick 😂😂😅😅
Neymar → Messi → ⚽️An incredible goal inside five minutes against Lyon. 🥵
Leo #Messi with another stupendous finish for PSG against Lyon. The charge for the 8th Ballon d'Or continues. https://t.co/RVOlKBaosU
Messi is really finished, so he couldn't score 4 goals against common Lyon?
Lionel Messi scores for PSG against Lyon, just five minutes into the game. 🐐
Messi just scored against Lyon and the pain goes to Ronaldo Fans 😭😭😂😂😂
Messi loves playing against Lyon.
The GOAT dominating Lyon from left CB position 🐐 https://t.co/TgT07UXf1o
Another goal for Messi against Lyon 💙 https://t.co/AnxNrma6vf
Leo Messi needs just 4 minutes to Score against Lyon ✅Neymar with the assist ✅ https://t.co/QrwY52FLD1
Iconic photo. Notice the banner behind them. #Messi #Neymar #PSG #Lyon #Ligue1 https://t.co/XTBT33zOJ7
Despite some good opportunities to come back, #TeamOL lost against Paris.#OLPSG 0-1 https://t.co/8U3TfxltKC
Lionel Messi's solitary strike guided unbeaten Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-0 win over Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1 action on Sunday night. #SLIntMORE: tinyurl.com/3m45thdn https://t.co/laz2L3uKVn

Edited by Aditya Singh

Comments

