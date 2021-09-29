Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores stunning goal in PSG's 2-0 win over Manchester City

Lionel Messi helped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secure a 2-0 win over Manchester City during their Champions League Group A clash on Tuesday. Mauricio Pochettino's men were determined to bounce back after their opening day draw with Club Brugge and enjoyed a dream start.
Midfielder Idrissa Gueye opened the scoring for PSG as early as the eighth minute. The Senegalese was in the right place at the right time after Neymar failed to control a cutback from Kylian Mbappe. With a touch off Neymar, the ball found its way towards Gueye, who fired the ball into the top right corner, leaving Ederson rooted to his spot.
Despite conceding the early goal, Manchester City responded well by gaining the upper hand in the game. The Premier League champions nearly restored parity around the 25th minute, but Bernardo Silva failed to stab home from close range after Raheem Sterling hit the woodwork.
Lionel Messi's first goal for PSG was poetry in motion
It seemed as if PSG would eventually succumb to the pressure from Manchester City. However, Lionel Messi and company weathered the storm before finding a crucial second goal. During a quick break, Lionel Messi produced a neat exchange with Mbappe before firing an unstoppable shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.
PSG managed to see out the game in the end as Gianluigi Donnarumma kept a clean sheet in his first ever Champions League outing. The Ligue 1 giants climbed to the summit of Group A after the win.
With the excellent finish, Lionel Messi put an end to his wait for a goal in PSG colors. The goal was also his seventh against Manchester City in seven Champions League outings. In the wake of Lionel Messi ending the drought, Twitter erupted with several reactions coming in from fans.
