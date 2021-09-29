Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores stunning goal in PSG's 2-0 win over Manchester City

Lionel Messi helped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secure a 2-0 win over Manchester City during their Champions League Group A clash on Tuesday. Mauricio Pochettino's men were determined to bounce back after their opening day draw with Club Brugge and enjoyed a dream start.

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye opened the scoring for PSG as early as the eighth minute. The Senegalese was in the right place at the right time after Neymar failed to control a cutback from Kylian Mbappe. With a touch off Neymar, the ball found its way towards Gueye, who fired the ball into the top right corner, leaving Ederson rooted to his spot.

Despite conceding the early goal, Manchester City responded well by gaining the upper hand in the game. The Premier League champions nearly restored parity around the 25th minute, but Bernardo Silva failed to stab home from close range after Raheem Sterling hit the woodwork.

Lionel Messi's first goal for PSG was poetry in motion

It seemed as if PSG would eventually succumb to the pressure from Manchester City. However, Lionel Messi and company weathered the storm before finding a crucial second goal. During a quick break, Lionel Messi produced a neat exchange with Mbappe before firing an unstoppable shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

PSG managed to see out the game in the end as Gianluigi Donnarumma kept a clean sheet in his first ever Champions League outing. The Ligue 1 giants climbed to the summit of Group A after the win.

With the excellent finish, Lionel Messi put an end to his wait for a goal in PSG colors. The goal was also his seventh against Manchester City in seven Champions League outings. In the wake of Lionel Messi ending the drought, Twitter erupted with several reactions coming in from fans.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans, who were understandably overjoyed after watching the six-time Ballon d'Or winner find the back of the net.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



A new era begins 🇫🇷



(🎨: MESSI SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR PSG! 👏A new era begins 🇫🇷(🎨: @RoniVirta_ MESSI SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR PSG! 👏



A new era begins 🇫🇷



(🎨: @RoniVirta_) https://t.co/eFpgSb2C9K

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Just look what his first PSG goal meant to Lionel Messi 🤩 Just look what his first PSG goal meant to Lionel Messi 🤩 https://t.co/l8pR06ULhV

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT



Lionel Messi has now scored 7 Champions League goals from outside the box in the last 5 seasons – more than any other player in the competition in that time span.



A trademark Messi finish. 🚀



#PSGMCI #UCL ⚠️ | QUICK STATLionel Messi has now scored 7 Champions League goals from outside the box in the last 5 seasons – more than any other player in the competition in that time span.A trademark Messi finish. 🚀 ⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Lionel Messi has now scored 7 Champions League goals from outside the box in the last 5 seasons – more than any other player in the competition in that time span.



A trademark Messi finish. 🚀



#PSGMCI #UCL https://t.co/pdGYIB4sE7

RTIM - FUT TRADER🌍 @Runtheiconmarkt "But Messi couldn't do it in the prem"



*Scores against the team who has the most ever points in the Premier League* "But Messi couldn't do it in the prem"



*Scores against the team who has the most ever points in the Premier League* https://t.co/UEnIeqZ57X

MC @CrewsMat10 Lionel Messi scores his FIRST goal for PSG against the club who has been going after him for YEARS.



This is absolutely poetic. Lionel Messi scores his FIRST goal for PSG against the club who has been going after him for YEARS.



This is absolutely poetic. https://t.co/Riu7eI1WhH

zee @zee10g PSG players : "“How are we supposed to stop Man City? They defeated us in both legs last season ... "



The coach: “That is where Messi comes in.” PSG players : "“How are we supposed to stop Man City? They defeated us in both legs last season ... "



The coach: “That is where Messi comes in.” https://t.co/Vpy9TR3Uq8

TalkFCB © @talkfcb_ Maybe now PSG players will realise that it’s worth passing to Messi every now and then. Maybe now PSG players will realise that it’s worth passing to Messi every now and then.

Edmund 💉 @EdmundOris Greatest player of all time.



New team? No problem



Lionel Messi has just started at PSG. Greatest player of all time.



New team? No problem



Lionel Messi has just started at PSG. https://t.co/mKYScPcXXY

IJG🔰⚽️ @itsjustagame96 Messi is just pure class. This is exactly what PSG bought him for. Big game moments in the UCL 🔥 Messi is just pure class. This is exactly what PSG bought him for. Big game moments in the UCL 🔥 https://t.co/x1CqPRlCjq

Dubois @CFCDUBois Pep chose to cough up £100 mil on a model from Birmingham to help win the UCL just to let Messi go to PSG and dunk on his bald head😭 Pep chose to cough up £100 mil on a model from Birmingham to help win the UCL just to let Messi go to PSG and dunk on his bald head😭

TalkFCB © @talkfcb_ Messi is so good that he actually made watching 75 minutes of PSG park-the-bus football worth it. Messi is so good that he actually made watching 75 minutes of PSG park-the-bus football worth it.

Barca/PSG Principal ⚽ ❤️💙 @BarcaPrincipal Messi was indeed saving the best for the last.



Messi will never let his fans down. Messi was indeed saving the best for the last.



Messi will never let his fans down.

J. @MessiIizer Messi didn’t score in his first 3 PSG apps because he wanted his first goal to be in the toughest game vs City from outside the box.



This is why he is the GOAT. Messi didn’t score in his first 3 PSG apps because he wanted his first goal to be in the toughest game vs City from outside the box.



This is why he is the GOAT.

Harish @CFC_Harish



#Messi #PSGMCI #ChampionsLeague Nah, he didn't want to score against the Farmers, just waiting for the perfect opponent. Nah, he didn't want to score against the Farmers, just waiting for the perfect opponent.



#Messi #PSGMCI #ChampionsLeague https://t.co/hA6o3oz3eI

Ntshieng @LeratoN_



#PSGMCI Only Messi will score a goal and the whole stadium celebrates Only Messi will score a goal and the whole stadium celebrates



#PSGMCI https://t.co/9D78QRIqEI

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar was the first player to celebrate with Messi after his first PSG goal 🤗 Neymar was the first player to celebrate with Messi after his first PSG goal 🤗 https://t.co/Qv7TKf4lUg

AFC_TransferNews @ABTNews_AFC



A GOAT doing what a GOAT does better 🐐



#PSGMCI So many Premier League fans were laughing at Messi for not coming to England but opted to play for PSG in the farmers league, so he decided to score his first goal for PSG against the Premier League champions. 😅A GOAT doing what a GOAT does better 🐐 So many Premier League fans were laughing at Messi for not coming to England but opted to play for PSG in the farmers league, so he decided to score his first goal for PSG against the Premier League champions. 😅



A GOAT doing what a GOAT does better 🐐



#PSGMCI https://t.co/gUsIWDxfYY

MC @CrewsMat10 Messi loves a game vs Man City Messi loves a game vs Man City https://t.co/Vdb8VORKD5

Soul @mpho_molea When we are done celebrating Messi, can we please go laugh at Madrid😂😂😂 When we are done celebrating Messi, can we please go laugh at Madrid😂😂😂

Also Read

Ste Lethery @SteLethery BREAKING: Sheikh Mansour is willing to move Heaven & Earth to bring Lionel Messi to Manchester City BREAKING: Sheikh Mansour is willing to move Heaven & Earth to bring Lionel Messi to Manchester City

Rehan @rehanatian_11 Manchester whether RED or BLUE is owned by Lionel Andrés Messi Manchester whether RED or BLUE is owned by Lionel Andrés Messi https://t.co/XeRSR2X3r5

Edited by Nived Zenith