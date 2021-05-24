Twitter explodes as Liverpool and Chelsea finish in top 4 ahead of Leicester City

On a dramatic final day in the Premier League, Liverpool and Chelsea booked their place in the top 4 ahead of Leicester City. While Liverpool secured a comfortable 2-0 victory, things were much trickier for Chelsea who at one stage looked like they would drop out of the top 4.

Chelsea fell to a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa but a late brace from Tottenham's Gareth Bale sunk Leicester City 4-2 to secure the Blues' place in next year's Champions League.

Liverpool, who were at Anfield in front of 10000 fans, controlled the match from start to finish as Sadio Mane scored a brace to comfortably dispatch Crystal Palace 2-0. The Reds looked sharp and threatening throughout as Thiago and Fabinho bossed the midfield.

Although Mohamed Salah failed to get on the scoresheet and win the golden boot, the Egyptian looked sharp for Liverpool and was a constant menace to the Palace backline.

Chelsea, on the other hand, squandered some extremely good chances in the first half against Aston Villa and were punished for it when Bertrand Traore opened the scoring in the 43rd minute.

Things went from bad to worse for the Blues when Anwar El Ghazi converted a penalty to give the Villans the lead. At that stage, Chelsea looked like they were going to miss out on the top 4 as 2 Jamie Vardy penalties had put the Foxes ahead.

But Kasper Schemichel's own goal and a late brace from substitute Gareth Bale ended any hope of a fairytale ending for Brendan Rodgers' men. Thomas Tuchel was the first person to admit that Chelsea were lucky to make it into the top 4 in his post match interview after the game.

🗣 "You can see that we are still a young team, a lot of players fighting for their first trophy... fighting for the first time in big, big matches"



Chelsea's Tuchel speaks as #CFC secure fourth in the Premier League despite defeat to #AVFC



Report 👉 https://t.co/qzhKCt5dSp pic.twitter.com/SiJ4rJivis — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 23, 2021

With Manchester City winning 5-0 against Everton, Tuchel will have his task cut ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Champions League final against the Blues. For now though, the German manager will be hugely relieved that his side have sneaked into the top 4.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best tweets from Liverpool's and Chelsea's top 4 finish in the Premier League

🚨 Chelsea are the first English club in 110 years to finish in the top four despite having no players score 10+ goals.



Crazy. pic.twitter.com/M7c6QJ0Ut4 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) May 23, 2021

I’ve said it a million times before!! Supporting Chelsea should come with a health warning. Never make things easy. — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 23, 2021

Champions league secured ✅ a long, hard premier league season complete. Onto the champions league 💙 — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) May 23, 2021

Not the result we wanted today but happy to finish the season in the top four! 💪🏽



Now we push ahead of the #UCL Final next weekend 💙 pic.twitter.com/Nt2S1QLdFQ — Mateo Kovacic (@mateokovacic8) May 23, 2021

Narrow defeat at Villa Park, but results elsewhere mean we qualify for the Champions League next season. 👏#AVLCHE pic.twitter.com/fOQ1pmVEsQ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 23, 2021

So Jose Mourinho brought back Gareth Bale to Spurs who then secured Champions League qualification for Chelsea on the last day of the season. Mourinho masterclass! 👏😂 pic.twitter.com/nkvsoDPsNB — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) May 23, 2021

On behalf of Chelsea fans around the world...



Thank you, @GarethBale11. pic.twitter.com/AW87MyCzg8 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) May 23, 2021

Gareth Bale came back to the Prem washed up and dropped double digits in 20 games wtf 😭😭 — Fair Enough (@Reemzestilo) May 23, 2021

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @GarethBale11 finishes his season on loan at Tottenham with 16 goals & 3 assists in 34 appearances (20 starts).



He has the best goals per minute ratio in the Premier League this season. 🔝 pic.twitter.com/MvMec3rYZJ — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 23, 2021

Chelsea have announced that Gareth Bale has won their Player of The Season award after he has secured Champions League football for Chelsea. — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) May 23, 2021

Gareth Bale. Chelsea’s signing of the season. — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) May 23, 2021

Leicester City every seasonpic.twitter.com/SmQ6dGaXtV — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 23, 2021

When Tottenham wins but that sends Chelsea to the Champions League pic.twitter.com/hFsswAk29L — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 23, 2021

What a day for Spurs. Harry Kane top goalscorer, finishing above Arsenal, and qualification for the Europa Conference.



The DVD will be on sale next month. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 23, 2021

Leicester going for the top four... pic.twitter.com/YqsNmlB7C2 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 23, 2021

On a serious note, it feels like Chelsea are going to need a combination of divine intervention, glorious unpredictability & supreme shithousery if they are to beat Man City & win the Champions League.



Of course, Chelsea being Chelsea this is entirely possible.



Keep The Faith💙 pic.twitter.com/n8FeJzfciq — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) May 23, 2021

In case you missed Today's matches..here are the highlights...

Chelsea|Mendy|Kane|Pulisic pic.twitter.com/dLY7QPIkeS — Lawrence obioma (@Lawrencealex3) May 23, 2021

We at Chelsea are shameless and we love it!!!! pic.twitter.com/shyDXgw6nw — Chelsea Babe🇿🇦 (@Boitumelo_MB) May 23, 2021

Liverpool have earnt £58m just for qualifiying for the 2021/2022 Champions League. — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 23, 2021

👀



The “worst champions ever” there, just finished 17 points behind the title winners.



The previous defending champions finished 18 points behind Liverpool last season. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) May 23, 2021

🤯 @Arsenal miss out on European football for the first time in 25 years.



😫 Ouch! pic.twitter.com/LZlzTzrRWh — SPORF (@Sporf) May 23, 2021

You scored the goal against Middlesbrough that meant we could start our journey to number 6.



Premier League winner, Champions League winner & Club World Cup winner — A Liverpool legend.



Thank you, Gini Wijnaldum 👏🏼 🔴 pic.twitter.com/kfHy1HplE3 — 🔴 (@Guggsey) May 23, 2021

Wijnaldum: "If is it possible I would love to come back (and watch a game). The feeling my family has and I have with this club is only good. I would love come back and watch a game. I am going to be a Liverpool supporter for life." (lfctv) — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 23, 2021

Jorginho is Chelsea's lowest top scorer in the league since 1975. https://t.co/U1cZfZhuCO — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 23, 2021

We are Chelsea football club.

We are the pride of London and

We are Shameless pic.twitter.com/Z0N0ZHBLbW — Your Tattooed Receptionist (Duvet & Sheets🔌) (@Ors_thinz) May 23, 2021

Chelsea lost their last game of the PL in 2012... pic.twitter.com/YYae3HWMXq — Cal🥶 (@CFC_Cal) May 23, 2021

Aston Villa have taken four points from Chelsea in the Premier League this season, more than they had from their previous 11 league meetings (W1 L10) #avfc pic.twitter.com/FVhh5lzDYD — Aston Villa Statto (@AVFCStatto) May 23, 2021

Champions League: Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea



Europa League: Leicester, West Ham



Europa Conference: Tottenham



Social Media League: Arsenal pic.twitter.com/02DFh9hfZp — Chukwuemeka 🇳🇬 (@ChuxEkere) May 23, 2021

🤦‍♂️ @LCFC spent 242 days in the Top 4 and dropped out at the final hurdle... pic.twitter.com/yfoTejwHCY — SPORF (@Sporf) May 23, 2021

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @HKane in the @PremierLeague this season:



🏟 35 Games

⚽️ 23 Goals

🎯 14 Assists



🥇 Golden Boot

🥇 Playmaker Award



🔥 Baller. pic.twitter.com/UPYTrWx9SS — SPORF (@Sporf) May 23, 2021

