Twitter explodes as Liverpool and Chelsea finish in top 4 ahead of Leicester City

On a dramatic final day in the Premier League, Liverpool and Chelsea booked their place in the top 4 ahead of Leicester City. While Liverpool secured a comfortable 2-0 victory, things were much trickier for Chelsea who at one stage looked like they would drop out of the top 4.
Chelsea fell to a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa but a late brace from Tottenham's Gareth Bale sunk Leicester City 4-2 to secure the Blues' place in next year's Champions League.
Liverpool, who were at Anfield in front of 10000 fans, controlled the match from start to finish as Sadio Mane scored a brace to comfortably dispatch Crystal Palace 2-0. The Reds looked sharp and threatening throughout as Thiago and Fabinho bossed the midfield.
Although Mohamed Salah failed to get on the scoresheet and win the golden boot, the Egyptian looked sharp for Liverpool and was a constant menace to the Palace backline.
Chelsea, on the other hand, squandered some extremely good chances in the first half against Aston Villa and were punished for it when Bertrand Traore opened the scoring in the 43rd minute.
Things went from bad to worse for the Blues when Anwar El Ghazi converted a penalty to give the Villans the lead. At that stage, Chelsea looked like they were going to miss out on the top 4 as 2 Jamie Vardy penalties had put the Foxes ahead.
But Kasper Schemichel's own goal and a late brace from substitute Gareth Bale ended any hope of a fairytale ending for Brendan Rodgers' men. Thomas Tuchel was the first person to admit that Chelsea were lucky to make it into the top 4 in his post match interview after the game.
With Manchester City winning 5-0 against Everton, Tuchel will have his task cut ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Champions League final against the Blues. For now though, the German manager will be hugely relieved that his side have sneaked into the top 4.
