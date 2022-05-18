Twitter explodes as Liverpool take Premier League title race to the wire after impressive 2-1 comeback win over Southampton

In a tightly contested game at St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday, May 17, Liverpool secured a 2-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side have kept the title race alive and will take it into the final day of the season (May 22).

The Reds trailed early in the game after a sublime finish by Nathan Redmond. The English winger dribbled the ball on the left wing before cutting inside and scoring from outside the box. Redmond's shot, however, did take a deflection off James Milner.

Moments later Roberto Firmino put the ball in the net but it was quickly ruled out for offside by the linesman. The Reds, however, did not have to wait long to find an equalizer. Japanese star Takumi Minamino scored past Alex McCarthy's near post to make it 1-1 after 27 minutes.

Liverpool started the second-half on the front foot. Portuguese forward Diogo Jota had the first opportunity of the second-half after he rifled his shot agonizingly close to the far post.

The Reds finally took the lead in the 67th minute through defender Joel Matip. Southampton failed to clear Kostas Tsimikas' corner which was then headed home by the former Schalke defender.

Following a tense encounter on the south coast, here are some tweets regarding the game:

Liverpool FC @LFC A big three points on the road. We keep going A big three points on the road. We keep going 👊🔴 https://t.co/Eml9oCcNfG

Joe Martin @90JoeMartin Over to you Gerrard!!! Over to you Gerrard!!!

Paddy Power @paddypower Bit selfish of Matip to steal Origi's party piece. Bit selfish of Matip to steal Origi's party piece.

saloplad82 @robbiehall49 Commentators little dig at Michael Masi... 🤣🤣



If Liverpool Draw tonight they'd need the creativity of an F1 race director to force a a different result for the title.... Commentators little dig at Michael Masi... 🤣🤣If Liverpool Draw tonight they'd need the creativity of an F1 race director to force a a different result for the title....

Sean @SeanDOlfc Try parking the bus on corners you weapons Try parking the bus on corners you weapons

Radhiya 🤍. @radzjeewa7 , I need another to feel kind of safe 1 isn’t enough, I need another to feel kind of safe 1 isn’t enough 😭, I need another to feel kind of safe

Gurteag Singh @GurteagSingh @umirf1 If pep lets Liverpool win the quadruple then he’s not up their with wenger and Ferguson in greats @umirf1 If pep lets Liverpool win the quadruple then he’s not up their with wenger and Ferguson in greats

- @LFC_Era tasty stuff 2 games away from a quadruple 🤣🤣🤣 rivals fans must be jealoustasty stuff 2 games away from a quadruple 🤣🤣🤣 rivals fans must be jealous 😍😍 tasty stuff

LFC Fans Corner @LFCFansCorner Milner man, what a guy Milner man, what a guy

Reds4ever @Reds4ever7 @markgoldbridge Matip has same amount of premier league goals this season as sancho 🤣 @markgoldbridge Matip has same amount of premier league goals this season as sancho 🤣

Deputy Sheriff @ital_john Matip is way above Maguire but you're not ready for this conversation Matip is way above Maguire but you're not ready for this conversation

Slytherin @SyhmiGhfr MATIP THE MAN THE MYTH THE LEGEND MATIP THE MAN THE MYTH THE LEGEND

Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop JOEL MATIPPPPPPPPP! THIS IS NOT A DRILL JOEL MATIPPPPPPPPP! THIS IS NOT A DRILL

. @ForeverBlue_07 You only recognise James Ward Prowse is playing the match when Southampton get a free kick. You only recognise James Ward Prowse is playing the match when Southampton get a free kick.

Michael Owen @themichaelowen I think Martin Atkinson has made a big mistake there and I’m surprised VAR didn’t intervene. It was a clear foul on Jota in the lead up to the goal. #SOULIV I think Martin Atkinson has made a big mistake there and I’m surprised VAR didn’t intervene. It was a clear foul on Jota in the lead up to the goal. #SOULIV

Samuel @SamueILFC Takumi Minamino scored in his first PL start, it was always bound to happen. Cult hero. Takumi Minamino scored in his first PL start, it was always bound to happen. Cult hero.

Jack* @JMDenners89 Martin Tyler 🤣 Sounded like Minamino just kicked his cat to death! Manc Sky Martin Tyler 🤣 Sounded like Minamino just kicked his cat to death! Manc Sky 🔔🔚

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 145 - James Milner and Harvey Elliott are a starting Premier League match for Liverpool alongside one another for the first time. Milner made his Premier League debut in November 2002, 145 days before Elliott was born. Longevity. 145 - James Milner and Harvey Elliott are a starting Premier League match for Liverpool alongside one another for the first time. Milner made his Premier League debut in November 2002, 145 days before Elliott was born. Longevity.

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN I’m doing everything I can not to say a word right now. Nathan Redmond is 90 minutes away from being a City legend tho I’m doing everything I can not to say a word right now. Nathan Redmond is 90 minutes away from being a City legend tho

TheKaiser🧨 @banksexpresss Redmond to hand the title to Man City?



Pep knew all those years ago. Redmond to hand the title to Man City?Pep knew all those years ago. https://t.co/ryaDDcSxpX

The win takes Liverpool to within one point of league leaders Manchester City with one game remaining in the season. The Reds still have an outside chance of winning the quadruple.

Liverpool have massive games towards the end of the season

The 2021-22 season is almost at its conclusion but Liverpool still have a couple of massive games lined up in front of them. The Reds have had an incredible season which will see them play in all available games across all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp's side host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on the final day of the season on May 22. The game could be crucial if the Reds have any hopes of lifting the Premier League title and beating Manchester City to it. They will need Aston Villa to beat City at the Etihad while beating Wolves themselves.

Liverpool FC @LFC The duo were among the first people the boss messaged after we reached the #UCL final The duo were among the first people the boss messaged after we reached the #UCL final 📲

Liverpool have also got a UEFA Champions League final to look forward to, which will be their final game of the 2021-22 season for them. The Merseyside club will take on Real Madrid in the final at Paris' Stade de France stadium on May 28.

It is also worth mentioning that the Reds have already secured two trophies this season, winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup earlier this year. In both finals, they defeated Chelsea in a penalty shootout after a goalless affair.

Edited by Aditya Singh