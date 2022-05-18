Twitter explodes as Liverpool take Premier League title race to the wire after impressive 2-1 comeback win over Southampton

In a tightly contested game at St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday, May 17, Liverpool secured a 2-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side have kept the title race alive and will take it into the final day of the season (May 22).
The Reds trailed early in the game after a sublime finish by Nathan Redmond. The English winger dribbled the ball on the left wing before cutting inside and scoring from outside the box. Redmond's shot, however, did take a deflection off James Milner.
Moments later Roberto Firmino put the ball in the net but it was quickly ruled out for offside by the linesman. The Reds, however, did not have to wait long to find an equalizer. Japanese star Takumi Minamino scored past Alex McCarthy's near post to make it 1-1 after 27 minutes.
Liverpool started the second-half on the front foot. Portuguese forward Diogo Jota had the first opportunity of the second-half after he rifled his shot agonizingly close to the far post.
The Reds finally took the lead in the 67th minute through defender Joel Matip. Southampton failed to clear Kostas Tsimikas' corner which was then headed home by the former Schalke defender.
Following a tense encounter on the south coast, here are some tweets regarding the game:
The win takes Liverpool to within one point of league leaders Manchester City with one game remaining in the season. The Reds still have an outside chance of winning the quadruple.
Liverpool have massive games towards the end of the season
The 2021-22 season is almost at its conclusion but Liverpool still have a couple of massive games lined up in front of them. The Reds have had an incredible season which will see them play in all available games across all competitions.
Jurgen Klopp's side host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on the final day of the season on May 22. The game could be crucial if the Reds have any hopes of lifting the Premier League title and beating Manchester City to it. They will need Aston Villa to beat City at the Etihad while beating Wolves themselves.
Liverpool have also got a UEFA Champions League final to look forward to, which will be their final game of the 2021-22 season for them. The Merseyside club will take on Real Madrid in the final at Paris' Stade de France stadium on May 28.
It is also worth mentioning that the Reds have already secured two trophies this season, winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup earlier this year. In both finals, they defeated Chelsea in a penalty shootout after a goalless affair.