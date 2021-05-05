Twitter explodes as Manchester City thrash Paris Saint-Germain to reach UCL final

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City made history by booking their place in the first-ever UEFA Champions League final in the Cityzens' history with a 2-0 win (4-1 on aggregate) over Paris Saint-Germain.

The Premier League leaders left the French capital last week with two crucial away goals but the tie was still well-poised as the aggregate scoreline stood at 2-1 before kickoff at the Etihad.

However, PSG's hopes were dashed just eleven minutes into the game after Riyad Mahrez arrowed the ball past Keylor Navas into the bottom corner.

PSG then began to push City higher up the pitch but the hosts' pressure was too much for them to handle and they were susceptible to counter-attacks on a regular basis. Furthermore, the likes of Neymar and Angel Di Maria weren't afforded any space to operate in as it was an excellent defensive display from City.

PSG failed to have a shot on target in a #UCL game for the first time in the last five seasons against Man City.



No Mbappé, no party. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/g21SaiDfi6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 4, 2021

With or without possession, Manchester City were comfortably the better side throughout the game and they were in complete control of proceedings bar the odd slip-up. Marquinhos came close to scoring for the second successive game as he watched his header graze the crossbar and Angel Di Maria's curling effort was just inches away from finding the back of the net.

Guardiola's side had the better chances in the game and they effectively sealed the win in the 63rd minute. A stunning team move involving Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden helped set up Riyad Mahrez, who once again finished with precision to book City's spot in the final.

PSG's misery was compounded in the second half after Di Maria lashed out at Fernandinho and saw a direct red card with over 20 minutes left on the clock. The Argentine was one of many Parisien players who showed their frustration with rash tackles towards the end of the game.

City got past last year's finalists to reach their maiden UCL final and will have to wait just under 24 hours to find out who they will face in Istanbul, as Real Madrid and Chelsea are scheduled to play on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

Di Maria not an angel and sees red. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 4, 2021

3 - PSG are the third team to receive a red card in both legs of a Champions League semi-final tie, after Deportivo v Porto in 2003-04 and Lyon v Bayern Munich in 2009-10. Rash. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2021

🔵 Riyad Mahrez in the Champions League knockout stages this season:



🅰️🆚 Gladbach, round of 16

🅰️⚽️🆚 Dortmund, quarter-finals

⚽️⚽️⚽️🆚 Paris, semi-finals #UCL pic.twitter.com/MybxI0m0ix — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 4, 2021

PSG's last shot on target vs. Man City was in the 28th minute of the first leg 💥 pic.twitter.com/xAZCPWxinN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 4, 2021

Is Phil Foden going to lead England to glory at the Euros? pic.twitter.com/s5tn0fiZYH — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) May 4, 2021

Road to the Final 🤲🏼 the most important is now #elhamdulillah ☝🏼 pic.twitter.com/xpMKu1iwBO — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) May 4, 2021

🇫🇷 Marseille

🇮🇹 Milan

🇪🇸 Barcelona

🇳🇱 Ajax

🇮🇹 Juventus

🇩🇪 BVB

🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd

🇩🇪 Bayern

🇪🇸 Valencia

🇩🇪 B04

🇵🇹 Porto

🇫🇷 Monaco

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea

🇮🇹 Inter

🇪🇸 Atleti

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Spurs

🇫🇷 PSG

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City 🆕



The 21st different club to reach a #UCL final. pic.twitter.com/1EXTcNmKy4 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) May 4, 2021

