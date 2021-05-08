Twitter explodes as Neymar renews PSG deal until 2025 to quash rumours of Barcelona return

Neymar has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain amid rumours linking him with a return to Barcelona. It seemed like we were heading towards yet another summer transfer window that was going to be dominated by the Neymar-Barcelona saga.
Neymar's old contract would have expired in 2022 and this summer's transfer window would have become Paris Saint-Germain's last opportunity to cash in on the Brazilian if he didn't sign a new contract.
As Neymar stalled on signing a new contract, speculation that Barcelona could launch a potential move to bring him back to the Camp Nou had mounted up.
However, Neymar has now laid all those rumours to rest by signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain which ties him to the club until 2025.
Upon signing the new contract, Neymar said:
“I’m really pleased to continue my adventure at Paris Saint-Germain. I’m very happy in Paris, and proud to be part of this squad, to work with these players, a great coach and to be part of the history of this club.
"These are things that make me believe even more in this great project. I have grown as a person here, as a human being and as a player, too. So I am very happy to extend my contract and I hope to win many more trophies here.”
Neymar may have earlier contributed to rumours linking him with Barcelona after admitting publicly that he would love to reunite with Lionel Messi.
Speaking to ESPN after Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 win over Manchester United in a UEFA Champions League group stage match, Neymar had said:
"What I want the most is to enjoy playing with him again. He can play in my role, it wouldn't be a problem with me! For sure, next year we have to do it."
Fans have been divided over where that reunion was likely to happen but now it looks unlikely to happen at Barcelona.
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly still looking at the possibility of signing Lionel Messi in the summer. Lionel Messi is yet to sign a new deal at Barcelona and as things stand, he will become a free-agent in the summer.
Twitter has its say over Neymar snubbing Barcelona and signing new deal at Paris Saint-Germain
