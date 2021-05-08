Twitter explodes as Neymar renews PSG deal until 2025 to quash rumours of Barcelona return

Neymar has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain amid rumours linking him with a return to Barcelona. It seemed like we were heading towards yet another summer transfer window that was going to be dominated by the Neymar-Barcelona saga.

Neymar's old contract would have expired in 2022 and this summer's transfer window would have become Paris Saint-Germain's last opportunity to cash in on the Brazilian if he didn't sign a new contract.

As Neymar stalled on signing a new contract, speculation that Barcelona could launch a potential move to bring him back to the Camp Nou had mounted up.

However, Neymar has now laid all those rumours to rest by signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain which ties him to the club until 2025.

.@PSG_English is delighted to announce that @neymarjr has signed a contract extension for a further three seasons until 30 June 2025.



🤙❤️💙 #NeymarJr2025 https://t.co/gqRfaWhuJt — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 8, 2021

Upon signing the new contract, Neymar said:

“I’m really pleased to continue my adventure at Paris Saint-Germain. I’m very happy in Paris, and proud to be part of this squad, to work with these players, a great coach and to be part of the history of this club.

"These are things that make me believe even more in this great project. I have grown as a person here, as a human being and as a player, too. So I am very happy to extend my contract and I hope to win many more trophies here.”

Neymar may have earlier contributed to rumours linking him with Barcelona after admitting publicly that he would love to reunite with Lionel Messi.

Speaking to ESPN after Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 win over Manchester United in a UEFA Champions League group stage match, Neymar had said:

"What I want the most is to enjoy playing with him again. He can play in my role, it wouldn't be a problem with me! For sure, next year we have to do it."

Fans have been divided over where that reunion was likely to happen but now it looks unlikely to happen at Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly still looking at the possibility of signing Lionel Messi in the summer. Lionel Messi is yet to sign a new deal at Barcelona and as things stand, he will become a free-agent in the summer.

Twitter has its say over Neymar snubbing Barcelona and signing new deal at Paris Saint-Germ

OFFICIAL: Neymar signs a contract extension with PSG until 2025.



He’s staying in Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/3X3OLlxhoF — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 8, 2021

Neymar has been directly involved in 84 goals in 67 games for PSG in Ligue 1 since signing in 2017/18.



And now he's staying for another four more years. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/SkaX8kuvB3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 8, 2021

If you were wondering about how much he is going to earn...

Neymar's contract:



€30m per year

€2.5m per month.

€625,000 per week.

€89.2k per day.

€3.7k per hour.

€62 per minute. pic.twitter.com/ZLr7wJ7NJr — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 8, 2021

Neymar's extension with PSG until 2025 is a huge relief for Ligue 1 & their upcoming TV deal fight - it is also a signal that the division is competitive enough in the eyes of one of the world's best attacking talents to remain, even though the financial package certainly helps. pic.twitter.com/2uqNS5HEeY — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 8, 2021

The disrespect

They're paying neymar 30 M€ for scoring about 7 goals in a Uber Eats league 😭 — Goat (@GoatIsHere_) May 8, 2021

Neymar is bigger than PSG and bigger than Ligue 1. He's going to regret wasting his best years there. — Trey (@UTDTrey) May 8, 2021

Neymar staying at PSG then. Not sure he's made the most of his talent being in the French league for his prime — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) May 8, 2021

Now Neymar has renewed his contract

Can Barcelona focus now ? — Roviel 😏 (@ObongRoviel) May 8, 2021

We can agree on this, can't we?

Yes please. Nobody needs a summer of daily Neymar to Barça nonsense https://t.co/N9y6evUY8D — Andy West (@andywest01) May 8, 2021

Thank you Neymar for ending it all in 1 week this time🙏🏼 — barcacenlre (@barcacenler) May 8, 2021

It's finally official. You just know that Sport or MD is gonna come up with a BS story sooner or later claiming Neymar regrets signing the renewal and Neymar fanboys on Barça Twitter are gonna lap it up like they always do and we'll be back to square one. Rinse, repeat. https://t.co/jPARa1DD5B — sm (@TacticoModerno) May 8, 2021

Neymar’s contract extension is interesting- he could easily have ran down the last year of his contract, signed on a free at a big club so got an equally huge pay packet (or more)



It suggests PSG’s ambition to win the CL remain large & may be helped even more by FFP’s relaxation — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) May 8, 2021