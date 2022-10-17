Twitter explodes as Neymar's goal decides PSG vs Marseille on Lionel Messi's return to the starting XI

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) restored their three-point lead in Ligue 1 following a 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. The match also saw Lionel Messi returning to the starting lineup.
Following a turbulent week for the French champions, Christophe Galtier decided to start all three of the superstar attackers he has at his disposal. The Parisians had a point to prove following their disappointing home draw against Benfica in the Champions League.
Two of the iconic trio combined to score the game's only goal during injury time of the first-half, when Mbappe made a driving run towards the penalty area. He laid off to Neymar, whose superb finish gave PSG the lead at the stroke of half-time.
Plenty has been made of the future and morale of Kylian Mbappe this past week, with widespread reports claiming he is unhappy at the club and wants to leave. The France international only signed a new contract in the summer to seemingly end speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.
The 23-year-old has scored 12 goals in his first 13 appearances. But there had been a lot of criticism of the fact that Mbappe hadn't provided any assists this term. Many have dubbed the superstar forward selfish, with some speculation that a fallout may have occurred between him and his teammates.
However, his assist was hailed by PSG supporters, as was the entire performance from Galtier's side. Following the full-time whistle, Twitter users took to the site to express their delight:
Neymar continues his superb form for PSG in important win
Neymar continued his remarkable form at the start of the season. He has now scored 12 times and provided nine assists in his 16 appearances so far, across competitions. The Brazilian star is arguably in the form of his PSG career right now, as the club aim for success in every competition.
Messi's return to the team must also have been a boost for Galtier, but the victory was tainted by an injury to Danilo Pereira, who was forced off in the first half. The hosts continued their excellent record in Le Classique, with Messi and Neymar substituted before the end.
PSG had all but secured the victory when Marseille substitute Samuel Gigot was sent off for a horrific challenge on Neymar that could have seriously hurt the Brazilian international.
That aside, the Parisians now sit six points ahead of their great rivals in Ligue 1 and three points ahead of Lorient, who slipped up in their last match.
