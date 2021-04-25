Twitter explodes as Timo Werner finally scores in Chelsea's 1-0 victory over West Ham

Timo Werner finally scored for Chelsea as the Blues secured a crucial 1-0 victory against West Ham. The win took Chelsea to 4th position, 3 points ahead of West Ham in 5th and 4 points ahead of Liverpool in the 6th position. With just 5 games remianing, Timo Werner's goal could prove to be extremely crucial in the final standings.

Arriving from RB Leipzig in the 2020 summer transfer window, Timo Werner has failed to score prolifically for Chelsea. Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised Timo Werner for his effort:

“He always gives everything, he could have made it more comfortable but I am very happy because he played a very good match.

“He needs to keep scoring and catch the moment. He is quite often involved in our goals, even in the last weeks, by winning fouls in the penalty area or with assists like against Man City. But nothing helps more than a decisive goal.

"He could’ve had a second one for sure. After that, he lost a little bit of confidence and was a bit tired. So a good performance and I’m happy because it was a big win.”

The German international has been getting in good positions for Chelsea but his finishing has let him down this season. This goal would have definitely done Timo Werner's confidence wonders as Chelsea head into a crucial phase of the season.

With a UEFA Champions League semi-final clash coming up for Chelsea, Tuchel will be hoping that Timo Werner is at his best. Speaking after the victory against West Ham, Tuchel wanted to carry forward the momentum until the end of the season and even into the next campaign:

“All the performances are a benchmark. When we do it now, we want to do it on Tuesday and then Saturday again,"

“This is how we approach our team and how you approach high level sports. You can't be distracted by too many visions and goals that are too far away.

“I am very happy with the consistency of quality that we can deliver every three days. We play with courage and it is a really high level that we can produce consistently.

“This is what we demand for Tuesday in all different set up, whether FA Cup, league or Champions League. We demand the same level which is full focus and to reach your own highest level and to play at that level.

"We will demand that next season and no matter what we say next season, no matter what the target is. I think the target will then be to win the first match when it arrives and in pre-season we won't allow anyone to even drop one per cent, not even in friendly matches."

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Chelsea 1-0 West Ham

I'm not saying much, but in 2012, on 24th April, a misfiring Chelsea striker scored a very important goal. Just like today. — Sripad (@falsewinger) April 24, 2021

FT. Job done! 3 points! Well done, Blues! 💙 pic.twitter.com/DAQPZKvGSO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 24, 2021

Timo Werner's first goal since February 15 gives Chelsea the lead over West Ham 💥 pic.twitter.com/ukP9XajBP7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 24, 2021

We are stronger together! That’s how we reach the hardest goals. Congratulations to the entire team and staff for this great victory 👏🏽 @ChelseaFC #ThiagoSilva #ChelseaFC #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/IAvswE50Tn — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) April 24, 2021

Chelsea have the most clean sheets in Europe, based on the top 5 leagues. pic.twitter.com/lx5WjKWFoL — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) April 25, 2021

Ben Chilwell now has 10 G/A’s for Chelsea this season...



3 goals

7 assists



An excellent debut season, and always improving. pic.twitter.com/CaK6RLELkh — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) April 24, 2021

Timo Werner has more combined goals and assists than any other Chelsea player this season 🥇 pic.twitter.com/X5VirBeXMA — Goal (@goal) April 24, 2021

Timo Werner has now been directly involved in 20+ goals across all competitions this season for Chelsea.



The first player to do so for the Blues this season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9HombKlfDe — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) April 25, 2021

Chelsea have conceded 3 goals in Rudiger's last 18 games.



Criminally underrated. One of the best defenders in the world right now 💪 pic.twitter.com/rfyGrisB9Q — CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) April 24, 2021

Timo Werner's goal could prove to be crucial for Chelsea

Wholesome Werner content on SkySports:



"Callum and Tammy said I would score today and when I score I should point to them, so when I scored I pointed to them." #CFC #WHUCHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 24, 2021

Timo Werner, speaking to Sky Sports: "The second chance I have to score, but I have to come back slowly. One goal is enough. Two goals might be too much for the beginning!" — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 24, 2021

Most goal contributions for Chelsea this season:



21 - Timo Werner (11G, 10A)

16 - Tammy Abraham (12G, 4A)

14 - Mason Mount (8G, 6A)

12 - Kai Havertz (6G, 6A)

11 - Olivier Giroud (11G, 0A)

10 - Ben Chilwell (3G, 7A)

10 - Callum Hudson-Odoi (5G, 5A) pic.twitter.com/sSJAdoll7o — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) April 24, 2021

Timo Werner's goal today secures 3 points over top 4 contenders West Ham. This win could be the difference between Chelsea getting top 4 or not.



Big game player. pic.twitter.com/Stz7gjYYrm — Raf (@CFC_Raf) April 24, 2021

Jesse Lingard was performing wonders till he met Timo Werner. We know the real GOAT now🤝 — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) April 24, 2021

Everyone: 2020 was the weirdest year of all time.



2021: Hold my beer https://t.co/0kZ4QJEizv — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 24, 2021

Timo Werner has scored a goal.



Fire up those beacons, people of Gondor. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 24, 2021

No Chelsea player has scored more Premier League goals than Timo Werner this season.



No Chelsea player has provided more Premier League assists than Timo Werner this season.



And he's won the most penalties. 😏 pic.twitter.com/Ybi2f4aOib — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 24, 2021