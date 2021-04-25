Twitter explodes as Timo Werner finally scores in Chelsea's 1-0 victory over West Ham

Timo Werner finally scored for Chelsea as the Blues secured a crucial 1-0 victory against West Ham. The win took Chelsea to 4th position, 3 points ahead of West Ham in 5th and 4 points ahead of Liverpool in the 6th position. With just 5 games remianing, Timo Werner's goal could prove to be extremely crucial in the final standings.
Arriving from RB Leipzig in the 2020 summer transfer window, Timo Werner has failed to score prolifically for Chelsea. Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised Timo Werner for his effort:
“He always gives everything, he could have made it more comfortable but I am very happy because he played a very good match.
“He needs to keep scoring and catch the moment. He is quite often involved in our goals, even in the last weeks, by winning fouls in the penalty area or with assists like against Man City. But nothing helps more than a decisive goal.
"He could’ve had a second one for sure. After that, he lost a little bit of confidence and was a bit tired. So a good performance and I’m happy because it was a big win.”
The German international has been getting in good positions for Chelsea but his finishing has let him down this season. This goal would have definitely done Timo Werner's confidence wonders as Chelsea head into a crucial phase of the season.
With a UEFA Champions League semi-final clash coming up for Chelsea, Tuchel will be hoping that Timo Werner is at his best. Speaking after the victory against West Ham, Tuchel wanted to carry forward the momentum until the end of the season and even into the next campaign:
“All the performances are a benchmark. When we do it now, we want to do it on Tuesday and then Saturday again,"
“This is how we approach our team and how you approach high level sports. You can't be distracted by too many visions and goals that are too far away.
“I am very happy with the consistency of quality that we can deliver every three days. We play with courage and it is a really high level that we can produce consistently.
“This is what we demand for Tuesday in all different set up, whether FA Cup, league or Champions League. We demand the same level which is full focus and to reach your own highest level and to play at that level.
"We will demand that next season and no matter what we say next season, no matter what the target is. I think the target will then be to win the first match when it arrives and in pre-season we won't allow anyone to even drop one per cent, not even in friendly matches."
Without further ado, let us take a look at the: