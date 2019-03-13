Twitter loses it as fans go wild as Cristiano Ronaldo bamboozles Koke with amazing skill during Champions League clash
Cristiano Ronaldo is still the talk of town, over 12 hours after he singlehandedly destroyed Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The Portuguese once again rose to the occasion by netting a sensational hat-trick to bail Juventus out of trouble.
The Italian champions approached Tuesday’s last 16 Champions League game with a 2-0 deficit from the first-leg. However, the Bianconeri had Ronaldo to thank as they won 3-0 on the night to advance 3-2 on aggregate.
The 34-year-old opened the scoring just before the hour mark, rising highest to head home from a cross. Ronaldo doubled Juve’s lead after the restart, again heading past Jan Oblak in post for Atletico Madrid. By the time his second goal went in, it was evident that the Portuguese was gearing up for another special night on the big stage.
Like he has done throughout his career, Ronaldo once again stole the headlines by completing his hat-trick to put the Old Lady 3-0 up. It was a performance that reminded his critics that he has still not lost his potency in front of goal, despite his age.
Although Ronaldo’s hat-trick dominated the headlines, another highlight of the game was when the Portuguese bamboozled Koke with an amazing skill in the second half. The Juventus star was given a pass on the left side of the park; with Koke approaching, he pulled off a wonderful piece of skill to leave the Spaniard for dead.
Videos and Gifs of the said action have since been circulated on the internet, with fans drooling over Ronaldo’s cheeky move. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward may have toned down on dribbles in recent years, but this was one out of the ordinary.
Here are some of the best tweets as Ronaldo disgraced Koke with his amazing skill during Juventus’ 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid: