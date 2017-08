Twitter goes crazy as Neymar joins Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar to PSG has actually happened!

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 04 Aug 2017, 01:45 IST

Neymar joins PSG

And so it's official! Neymar Jr has completed his world record move to Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of €222 million! Here's how Twitter reacted:

£58m earned in 1 week



Neymar's Dad be like..pic.twitter.com/8dZRrmoXli — Football Digest (@FootyDigest) August 3, 2017

Neymar is 5'9 pic.twitter.com/Y39nMODNdg — 6ft and 6th FC. (@SemperFiUnited) August 3, 2017

If Neymar dropped a £2 coin, it literally wouldn't be worth his time picking it up, because in France they use Euros, not Pounds. — @ManUtd_HQ (@ManUtd_HQ) August 3, 2017

8:45pm: Neymar Jr. signs for PSG

8:46pm: Neymar Sr. asks for more money pic.twitter.com/rKlwvlUPfe — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) August 3, 2017

CLASSIC: Joey Barton on the most expensive football player in history. ???????? pic.twitter.com/IDgzaZyRJB — SPORF (@Sporf) August 3, 2017

Begs the question also if #Neymar is worth €222m, how much is this fella worth... pic.twitter.com/eIP8bRWXk0 — Fr Dougal McGuire (@DougalMacGuire) August 3, 2017

How the Neymar transfer came to be pic.twitter.com/4MLNznljnw — KICK (@KICK) August 3, 2017

Bye Neymar Jr pic.twitter.com/sGQ6CLczUZ — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) August 3, 2017

PSG have paid Neymar's release clause meanwhile a certain club is targeting Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley. Sad times. — Conteholic (@Conteholic) August 3, 2017

This pretty much sums up the #Neymar saga. pic.twitter.com/kBOBBwQdrx — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) August 3, 2017

