Twitter hails Ajax for their historic comeback against Juventus in Champions League

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 68 // 17 Apr 2019, 17:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajax players celebrating after their historic win against Juventus

Ajax pulled off this year’s biggest upset in the UEFA Champions League after knocking Juventus out from the quarter-final stage. The Dutch side crashed Juventus 2-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate and secured a berth in the semi-finals. Although in paper, it might look like an upset but in reality, the Dutch side really deserved to go through combining their performance in both legs.

Ajax came into this tie after a tightly fought 1-1 draw back at Amsterdam on the 10th of April. However, just like last Wednesday, Juventus ace Ronaldo broke the deadlock for the old lady as the Portuguese superstar’s nicely timed header find the back of the net from a Juventus corner on the 28th minute.

However, Ajax came roaring back and got the much-deserved equalizer on the 34th minute mark after a pinball situation in the Juve box from which van de Beek made no mistake of gliding the ball past Szczęsny as the first half ended 1-1 at Turin.

After the restart, both Juventus and Ajax missed great opportunities to put their nose in front in the tie. But it was Ajax’s 20-year-old captain Matthijs de Ligt who put the away side in the lead for the first time in the tie after his towering header from an Ajax corner.

After knocking the defending champions, Real Madrid out in the round of sixteen stage, Ajax scalped another European heavyweight in the quarters. This will be Ajax’s first the semi-final appearance in the UEFA Champions League since 1996-97 season.

Ajax will face either of Manchester City or Tottenham in the semi-final as both English sides will battle it out in today’s other quarter-final return leg tie at the Etihad.

However, Juventus’s misery in the Champions League continues even after signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid back in the summer.

Here is how Twitter reacted after Ajax’s historical comeback.

Advertisement

AJAX HAVE KNOCKED OUT JUVENTUS!! pic.twitter.com/NJQEbOLAlR — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 16, 2019

A final word for Ajax’s 19 year-old captain, Matthijs de Ligt. The youngest captain in the history of the knockout rounds of the Champions League and he scores the definition of a “captain’s” goal.



Has a mentality akin to Ramos, Terry, Pique, Maldini, etc.



Simply — a winner. pic.twitter.com/jb93FmFPLk — EiF (@EiFSoccer) April 16, 2019

De Ligt's header tonight was Ajax's 155th goal of the season.



It's such a shame this squad is going to get torn to pieces as it's absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/KR0EgFn075 — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) April 16, 2019

20 - Matthijs de Ligt's goal was the 20th for @AFCAjax in the Champions League by a teenager; no other team have more than 14. Future. pic.twitter.com/jeFAR1kkQP — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) April 16, 2019

🇳🇱 Matthijs de Ligt (19) puts Ajax ahead in Turin as their young stars try to end Cristiano's Champions League campaign! ⚽️



✅ 110 games

🏆 17 UCL games

⚽️ 11 goals

🅰️ 6 assists



He's just 19!



Club Captain

Leader!



Remember the name 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PC6kKtUmGc — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) April 16, 2019

Ajax playing with huge personality at Turin pic.twitter.com/C1XvrjmABi — TheBuildupPlay (@TheBuildupPlay) April 17, 2019

de Jong and Ajax knock out Juve.



Incredible, congratulations to all our Ajax brothers ❤️. pic.twitter.com/U9YxtoMoC9 — totalBarça (@totalBarca) April 16, 2019

Ziyech, Neres, De Jong, De Ligt, Van de Beek — this Ajax team is very special and very talented.



Unfortunately De Jong is Barca bound but would you want any of this Ajax team at Anfield? pic.twitter.com/Y5g0Gyfufi — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) April 16, 2019

Barca and Ajax knocking HalaForzaGGMU fans out of Champions league.



Johan Cryuff: pic.twitter.com/yYhztg20xO — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) April 16, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo's record in Champions League quarter-finals:



✓ 2006/07

✓ 2007/08

✓ 2008/09

✓ 2010/11

✓ 2011/12

✓ 2012/13

✓ 2014/15

✓ 2015/16

✓ 2016/17

✓ 2017/18

✖️✖️✖️ 2018/19



Ajax are the first team ever to knock him out at this stage.pic.twitter.com/RIW6vNT70a — TeamCRonaldo Fans (@TeamCRonaldo) April 16, 2019

⭐ Undefeated in the Champions League Group stage

🇪🇸 Beaten and outplayed Real Madrid at the Bernabeu

🇮🇹 Beaten and outplayed Juventus at the Allianz Stadium

🔥 Played superb football

🇳🇱 Top of the Eredivisie

👏 Great young players



Ajax 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cL5ZotjN2f — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) April 16, 2019

Matthijs De Ligt At 19:



• Captain of Ajax

• knocked out Real Madrid and Juventus

• Scored the decisive goal vs Juventus

• In the Champions league Semi Final.



Sensational. 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NmrA3RO2dI — Samuel (@VintageSalah) April 16, 2019