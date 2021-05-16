Twitter pays tribute as Leicester City secure historic 1-0 victory over Chelsea in FA Cup final

On an emotional and historic night, Leicester City secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea to win their first ever FA Cup trophy. Fans were back at Wembley as the Foxes put in a performance full of grit and determination to secure the famous old trophy.
In a game of few chances, Youri Tielemans' spectacular long range strike in the 63rd minute was enough to give Leicester City the win and sink Chelsea. After a stunning few months under Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea are now in real danger of missing out on the top 4 and ending the season trophyless if they fail to win the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.
Chelsea dominated possession and had more than double the number of shots than Leicester City. However, a dismal display by Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and co capped off a toothless attacking display from the Blues.
There was drama late in the game in the 88th minute as Chelsea thought they had forced in an equalizer through a Wes Morgan own goal. However, VAR came to Leicester City's rescue as the goal was ruled out.
Kasper Schmeichel and Youri Tielemans were the heroes for Leicester City. While Tielemans scored a stunning goal, Schmeichel pulled off a couple of jaw-dropping saves to maintain Leicester City's lead.
Speaking after the victory, an emotional Rodgers dedicated the victory to the players, fans and the owner:
"I'm so happy for the players, they were so courageous in the game. For the supporters, who have lost four finals. And for [Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha] 'Top' and his family, it's a dream of theirs to win the FA Cup and we've been able to deliver that.
"I always felt we were a real threat in the game and when we got to 1-0... an amazing goal by Youri. And I've got to mention Kasper Schmeichel, that was also a really special save by a top-class goalkeeper. The players defended magnificently to keep a clean sheet."
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said his side were unlucky in the FA Cup final. Speaking to reporters after the match, the Chelsea manager said:
"Our decision making in the first half was too hectic, we tried to force the solution. We created two against two and three against three situations that were more promising than we made of it,
"We conceded a goal from nothing. It's a fantastic goal and a lucky goal. We have a chance from Mason Mount, an offside goal that was very close. We were unlucky today."
Chelsea now face a crucial game against Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday and a loss or draw against the Foxes could knock them out of the top 4.
