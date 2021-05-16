Twitter pays tribute as Leicester City secure historic 1-0 victory over Chelsea in FA Cup final

On an emotional and historic night, Leicester City secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea to win their first ever FA Cup trophy. Fans were back at Wembley as the Foxes put in a performance full of grit and determination to secure the famous old trophy.

In a game of few chances, Youri Tielemans' spectacular long range strike in the 63rd minute was enough to give Leicester City the win and sink Chelsea. After a stunning few months under Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea are now in real danger of missing out on the top 4 and ending the season trophyless if they fail to win the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.

Chelsea dominated possession and had more than double the number of shots than Leicester City. However, a dismal display by Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and co capped off a toothless attacking display from the Blues.

There was drama late in the game in the 88th minute as Chelsea thought they had forced in an equalizer through a Wes Morgan own goal. However, VAR came to Leicester City's rescue as the goal was ruled out.

Kasper Schmeichel and Youri Tielemans were the heroes for Leicester City. While Tielemans scored a stunning goal, Schmeichel pulled off a couple of jaw-dropping saves to maintain Leicester City's lead.

Speaking after the victory, an emotional Rodgers dedicated the victory to the players, fans and the owner:

"I'm so happy for the players, they were so courageous in the game. For the supporters, who have lost four finals. And for [Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha] 'Top' and his family, it's a dream of theirs to win the FA Cup and we've been able to deliver that.

"I always felt we were a real threat in the game and when we got to 1-0... an amazing goal by Youri. And I've got to mention Kasper Schmeichel, that was also a really special save by a top-class goalkeeper. The players defended magnificently to keep a clean sheet."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said his side were unlucky in the FA Cup final. Speaking to reporters after the match, the Chelsea manager said:

"Our decision making in the first half was too hectic, we tried to force the solution. We created two against two and three against three situations that were more promising than we made of it,

"We conceded a goal from nothing. It's a fantastic goal and a lucky goal. We have a chance from Mason Mount, an offside goal that was very close. We were unlucky today."

Chelsea now face a crucial game against Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday and a loss or draw against the Foxes could knock them out of the top 4.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Leicester City's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup Final

Leicester City lift the FA Cup 🏆



What an incredible moment 👏 pic.twitter.com/juMA0tRC6t — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 15, 2021

This is absolutely brilliant to watch. Leicester City’s culture is brilliant. 👍🏻🤝 pic.twitter.com/QYFYU184L4 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) May 15, 2021

It’s the way the Leicester city players are enjoying Dr Sid & KaySwitch Over the Moon for us, scenes we definitely love to see 🤩🔥🔥. A 2010 classic, 11 years now and it’s still up there. pic.twitter.com/EdqJXrtYEr — 49th. (@the49thstreet) May 15, 2021

We'll leave you with this, Leicester City fans 🦊



Have a good evening pic.twitter.com/XNbd1OhYZf — BBC Leicester Sport (@BBCRLSport) May 15, 2021

They've won the Championship together.

They've achieved PL survival together.

They've won the Premier League together.

They've played in the Champions League together.

They've won the FA Cup together.

A combined cost of £2m.



Jamie Vardy and Wes Morgan - Leicester City icons. pic.twitter.com/O4ogtJ3LAG — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) May 15, 2021

Yes they didn’t win The FA cup. But I am so still proud of them. Congratulations to Leicester City! Up Chelsea!💙Proud Chelsea fan!!!💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/Gc9XV6P95M — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) May 15, 2021

2007: Makes FA Cup debut for Stocksbridge Steels in preliminary rounds.



2021: FA Cup winner with Leicester City.



Jamie Vardy's story just continues to amaze 👏#EmiratesFACupFinal pic.twitter.com/ELyKGgx9BD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 15, 2021

My Dad, who is Leicester born and bred, a big Foxes fan & went to his first game at Filbert Street in 1958, turns to me in injury time and says : “I’m glad I lived to see this.”



Football, you have broken me! 😭



Congratulations Leicester City.

Congratulations Khun Top.

🦊 — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) May 15, 2021

Iheanacho & Ndidi 🏆🇳🇬



Pure joy for Leicester City's Nigerian boys 💚 pic.twitter.com/YhrgnwRr0f — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 15, 2021

No matter who you support, you have to respect Leicester City's glow up over the recent years 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/b2oXQlBXxo — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 15, 2021

Thomas Tuchel; We will build a team nobody will want to play against.

Leicester City ;👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/xavTiSjBBS — Isaac Waihenya (@IsaacWaihenya) May 15, 2021

I'm so jealous..

Just look at the owner of Leicester City...



And then u have the Glazers 😭 pic.twitter.com/6rRRECJf02 — Enehyeh (@YuurOwnUniverse) May 15, 2021

I’m emotional and I’m not even a Leicester City fan. What a feeling. I feel for the owners son. He would have wanted nothing more than his dad to be there. So great the fans can be there to enjoy this. Seeing the fans there. Has got me. The beautiful game ❤️ #FACupFinal — Lianne Sanderson (@liannesanderson) May 15, 2021

What a day. Can’t believe that it’s finally happened. Congratulations to everyone at @lcfc. Sorry if I lost it somewhat but it might be the only time it ever happens. Woohoo 🍾 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 15, 2021

I f**king love VAR. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 15, 2021

Message to @ChelseaFC, you have 3 games to turn this around, yesterday was a low point & the only thing you can do now is get us top 4 & a Champions League trophy. — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 16, 2021

Thomas Tuchel after bottling the FA CUP Final, top 4, and the UEFA Champions League final: #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/9j59tqs8n7 — vivek🥪 (@VivekLFC14) May 16, 2021

The "titanic" music makes this goal soooooo emotional.....

I wanna cry for Chelsea FC 😢😭😫💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/yY7J5BkyVA — Le🅾️ 🗯🦄🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@iam_Leonard_) May 15, 2021

What it means 💙 pic.twitter.com/00APhlTBn0 — Leicester City 🏆 (@LCFC) May 15, 2021

Fans ❤️ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 15, 2021

Jamie Vardy's having a party 🥳 pic.twitter.com/uOXQFtdf4a — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 15, 2021

The FA Cup is open to any club in English football competition (this year 736 clubs competed).



Most top players will only ever play the last six rounds.



Jamie Vardy has played in all THIRTEEN rounds in his career.



And now he’s won it 🏆 pic.twitter.com/E7DVVqPWW4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 15, 2021

𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆

✅



𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗳𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴:

✅ 1st

✅ 2nd

✅ 3rd

✅ 4th



𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿:

✅ 1st

✅ 2nd

✅ 3rd

✅ 4th

✅ 5th

✅ Quarter-final

✅ Semi-final

✅ Final



Jamie Vardy has now played in 13 rounds of the #FACup 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4vSVFesrcE — William Hill (@WilliamHill) May 15, 2021

In 2011, Jamie Vardy won his first title - the Northern Premier League Premier Division title:



🏆 Conference

🏆 Championship

🏆 Premier League

🏆 PL Golden Boot

🏆 PL Player of the Season

🏆 FWA Footballer of the Year

🏆 #FACup



10 years on, he's not done too badly.#LCFC pic.twitter.com/d1u9689QkG — William Hill (@WilliamHill) May 15, 2021

Brendan Rodgers will sit in front of this painting of himself tonight, hold up a glass of cognac, and say: "You did it, kid. You did it." pic.twitter.com/KtxcRi7rcM — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 15, 2021

A short story pic.twitter.com/OuSVUtV4n8 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 15, 2021

Feel incredibly uplifted by that Leicester City celebration. The fans present, the authentic joy, the owner coming down from the stands and being welcomed like the winning goalscorer.



Not even a supporter of the club, but I’m going to savour that for a while. — Sam Tighe - Ranks FC Podcast (@stighefootball) May 15, 2021

Rodgers says this is a huge step for the club: "Everyone talks about trophies but the reality is there are huge clubs judged on winning. For us it's about being successful and challenging them. Now we’ve got to enjoy tonight, refocus and see if we can get a result on Tuesday." pic.twitter.com/iX4Cv1mnmp — BBC Leicester Sport (@BBCRLSport) May 15, 2021