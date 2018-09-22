Twitter reaction to what Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi said to Cristiano Ronaldo after his red card

Cristiano Ronaldo grief stricken after the card

Wednesday saw Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo walk into his first Champions League game for his new club Juventus only to be sent off in the 29th minute. The 33-year-old moved away from Real Madrid in a famous switch to the Italian side.

While Lionel Messi opened his side's Champions League group stage game in style as he broke the record for the most hat-tricks in the elite competition, his Portuguese counterpart did not have a similar start.

Ronaldo's first Champions League game as a Bianconeri player on the other hand, made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. During the game against Valencia, which saw the Italian giants win 2-0, the talisman was sent off by the referee only after 29 minutes.

The Portuguese appeared to have been involved in a challenge that did not look like much to fans, the 33-year-old appeared to knock Valencia's Jeison Murillo to the ground off the ball, after which the referee, Felix Brych, showed a straight red card.

Speaking to the referee, the Portuguese could be seen saying, "I did not do anything". However, Brych paid no heed to his comments and gave Ronaldo his marching orders, leaving the 33-year-old in tears.

As the Juventus forward walked off the field, his teammate Federico Bernardeschi consoled him by reportedly saying, "You're number one"

Speaking of the incident, the Italian winger said,

"To me the decision wasn't the best one, but if that is what the ref saw, what could we do?"

"We know how much Ronaldo wanted to impress tonight. He had been gearing up for this and to help us win"

"I feel for him because I know how much he wanted to start with a bang in the Champions League for Juventus. It went differently but when he is back, you will see for sure"

Fans have since reacted to his gesture on Twitter.

born to be a leader!!! — Alfan A. Baskoro (@alfanadhi) September 20, 2018

This is the kind of team.mates any one should have 💪💪😍 — Abiodun (@iamdfatoke) September 20, 2018

“It’s coming home” — Ben Proctor (@_MyNamesBen) September 21, 2018

Pull yourself together — Thuba (@ThubaDlamini) September 22, 2018

Indeed you are number one — Abdillahi Galgalo (@barosgalgalo) September 21, 2018

"Stop crying nobhead" — Anthony Kelly (@KezzaLFC17) September 22, 2018