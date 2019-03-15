Twitter reactions to the latest UEFA Champions League fixtures list
The clubs which successfully made it into the last eight of the UEFA Champions League now know their destinies, as the much-awaited draw event has been concluded in Nyon, Switzerland.
This draw shows that there will be great drama unfolding in the coming months, and fans are in for some immensely high profile and intriguing football matches.
Ajax Amsterdam faces yet another big hurdle as they have been drawn to play against Juventus. Both sides pulled off incredible comebacks against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid respectively to reach this stage. The first leg of this intriguing tie will be played at Ajax's home.
Liverpool FC has arguably a relatively comfortable draw as they face FC Porto in the UCL quarterfinals. The Reds ran rampant against the Portuguese outfit in last year's round of 16 ties as they defeated them by five goals to nil on aggregate. The first leg of this draw will be held at Anfield Stadium.
Tottenham is set to face local English rivals, Manchester City, and both sides do not need any introduction. Pep Guardiola is seeking to win the UEFA Champions League at Manchester City but faces a big hurdle against Tottenham Hotspur. The first leg will be played at the iconic Wembley Stadium.
Manchester United faces FC Barcelona in the quarterfinals, and it promises to be a blockbuster clash between the European elites. The first leg of this heavyweight tie has been scheduled for Old Trafford.
Also, the semifinals draw has also been concluded, and it will be Tottenham Hotspur/Manchester City v Juventus/AFC Ajax and Manchester United/Barcelona v Liverpool/Porto.
Football fans all over the world have reacted heavily to these mega-events, and here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the results of the draw.