Twitter reactions to the latest UEFA Champions League fixtures list

Aditya Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 422 // 15 Mar 2019, 19:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The UEFA Champions League draw was held at UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland

The clubs which successfully made it into the last eight of the UEFA Champions League now know their destinies, as the much-awaited draw event has been concluded in Nyon, Switzerland.

This draw shows that there will be great drama unfolding in the coming months, and fans are in for some immensely high profile and intriguing football matches.

Ajax Amsterdam faces yet another big hurdle as they have been drawn to play against Juventus. Both sides pulled off incredible comebacks against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid respectively to reach this stage. The first leg of this intriguing tie will be played at Ajax's home.

Liverpool FC has arguably a relatively comfortable draw as they face FC Porto in the UCL quarterfinals. The Reds ran rampant against the Portuguese outfit in last year's round of 16 ties as they defeated them by five goals to nil on aggregate. The first leg of this draw will be held at Anfield Stadium.

Tottenham is set to face local English rivals, Manchester City, and both sides do not need any introduction. Pep Guardiola is seeking to win the UEFA Champions League at Manchester City but faces a big hurdle against Tottenham Hotspur. The first leg will be played at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Manchester United faces FC Barcelona in the quarterfinals, and it promises to be a blockbuster clash between the European elites. The first leg of this heavyweight tie has been scheduled for Old Trafford.

Also, the semifinals draw has also been concluded, and it will be Tottenham Hotspur/Manchester City v Juventus/AFC Ajax and Manchester United/Barcelona v Liverpool/Porto.

Football fans all over the world have reacted heavily to these mega-events, and here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the results of the draw.

Advertisement

United fans: bring it on, give us anybody, we are United.



UEFA : oya take Barca



United fans :#UCLDRAW pic.twitter.com/tOim1VcaXt — Rek6ix 😎😎😎😎 (@Itzakzee) March 15, 2019

Could be a Liverpool v Man Utd semi final if they both get through. #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/0RAGaOGD08 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 15, 2019

What is your message to Manchester United fans at this trying time? Comments fupi fupi tukienda...#UCLdraw #ChampionsLeaguedraw pic.twitter.com/YRWsFMyJi1 — Game Yetu (@GameYetu) March 15, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur will now face Manchester City three times in the space of 10 days next month 👀. #COYS pic.twitter.com/itmeNOn9tr — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) March 15, 2019

Luke Shaw after logging onto Twitter dot com to see which winger he’ll be facing in the next round. #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/4fhkHOPtRH — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 15, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got good memories of the Nou Camp. #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/DpAs8zIWSy — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 15, 2019

Teams Spurs want in the #ChampionsLeaguedraw Porto, Ajax, Man U. pic.twitter.com/qiro5IA1Av — Lee Bennett (@leebennett208) March 14, 2019

Champions League Quarter Finals. pic.twitter.com/YZEQyfok0m — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 15, 2019

4 - Manchester City have lost each of their four games against English opponents in European competition - twice against Chelsea in 1971 and twice against Liverpool in 2018. Warning. pic.twitter.com/G14LCblYDW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 15, 2019

Frenkie de Jong, Ajax midfielder: "When I was around 10–12 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo was already one of the best players in the world. So it is nice that I will now face him for real."#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/6ckkmTeAlv — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 15, 2019

How do you feel about about the draw Reds?



Porto haven't looked like the team we spanked last season, I'm not expecting an easy ride.



A barcelona/united semi final is hell of a prospect though 🔥



I LOVE the champions league — Fields Of Anfield Road (@FOARsite) March 15, 2019

Lionel Messi has scored more Champions League goals (22) against English clubs than any other nation.



9 vs. Arsenal

6 vs. Man City

3 vs. Chelsea

2 vs. Man Utd

2 vs. Spurs



Another chance to increase that lead against Man United. pic.twitter.com/KHUNvbra4w — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 15, 2019

Advertisement