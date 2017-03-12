Twitter reacts after Mats Hummels makes a goal-saving tackle

Mats Hummels pulls off the tackle of the season and breaks the internet in the process.

Hummels saves the day for Bayern

Manuel Neuer was lost and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Branimir Hrgota must have thought that he was clear on goal, and was about to give his side a surprise lead at the Allianz Arena after a brilliant run saw him beat the offside trap.

If the Swedish international had stopped to look around just after he received the ball, he would have seen no Bayern defender anywhere near him, so he can be forgiven for not expecting an opponent to even make an effort to close down the ball after Neuer had committed himself.

Nobody even expected Mats Hummels to get back, let alone stop Hrgota just before he pulled the trigger, however, with a near perfectly timed tackle, the German defender stole the ball and saved his side from conceding an early goal.

It’s not often that the Play of the Week is a tackle, but something as brilliant as this one deserves special mention. Twitter, as usual, exploded with some brilliant tweets including one from the Bayern Munich man himself!!

Not bad for a player criticized for his lack of pace.

Not in my House pic.twitter.com/97YfYC1UOq — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) March 11, 2017

@matshummels German Maldini . Best defender in the world — Aditya (@Neuergasm) March 11, 2017

@matshummels @FCBayern that tackle deserves an equivalent award similar like #PuskasAward but for best clearance ever. @FIFAcom Create it! — Schickeria Malaysia (@SchickeriaMsia) March 12, 2017

@matshummels top Nesta-impression you got going there, almost fooled me — Dominic (@VintageMuntari) March 12, 2017

@btsportfootball @matshummels This should be applauded as much as any goal. Poor lad thought was about ready to celebrate!! — Barry McCallum (@Yon_tweeter) March 12, 2017

That @matshummels tackle though. I can't get over it. I've watched it about 20 times. — Steve McCourt (@_SteveMcCourt) March 11, 2017

Seriously, you won’t find a better goal-saving tackle than what Hummels just did. Neuer in no man’s land. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) March 11, 2017

Mats Hummels on his tackle: "I will not try to play it modest. I liked it, that was an amazing tackle" pic.twitter.com/X502VqAHvs — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 11, 2017

"I don't need to be modest, I liked that tackle. For us defenders, it's like scoring a goal." @matshummels #FCBSGE pic.twitter.com/mZ6beE3qVX — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) March 11, 2017