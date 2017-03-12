Twitter reacts after Mats Hummels makes a goal-saving tackle
Mats Hummels pulls off the tackle of the season and breaks the internet in the process.
Manuel Neuer was lost and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Branimir Hrgota must have thought that he was clear on goal, and was about to give his side a surprise lead at the Allianz Arena after a brilliant run saw him beat the offside trap.
If the Swedish international had stopped to look around just after he received the ball, he would have seen no Bayern defender anywhere near him, so he can be forgiven for not expecting an opponent to even make an effort to close down the ball after Neuer had committed himself.
Nobody even expected Mats Hummels to get back, let alone stop Hrgota just before he pulled the trigger, however, with a near perfectly timed tackle, the German defender stole the ball and saved his side from conceding an early goal.
It’s not often that the Play of the Week is a tackle, but something as brilliant as this one deserves special mention. Twitter, as usual, exploded with some brilliant tweets including one from the Bayern Munich man himself!!
Not bad for a player criticized for his lack of pace.