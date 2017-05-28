Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win third FA Cup in four years
The win saw the Gunners and Arsene Wenger set new records in the FA Cup
In what was a thrilling encounter at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win the 2016/17 FA Cup. The win makes the Gunners the most successful team in the competition ever as they lifted their 13th FA Cup trophy. It also saw Arsene Wenger win his seventh FA Cup trophy – the most successful manager ever in the competition.
An early goal from Alexis Sanchez gave the north London side the lead and they dominated the first half. It wasn’t until the second half when Chelsea woke up and Diego Costa equalised. But their lead was short-lived as Aaron Ramsey scored just moments later to make it 2-1 – the second time he has scored a winner in the FA Cup final.
But Chelsea shot themselves in the foot when Victor Moses was sent off (a second booking for diving in the box). As a result, they were reduced to 10 men an ultimately Antonio Conte failed to win a double in his first season in charge of the Blues.
