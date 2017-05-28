Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win third FA Cup in four years

The win saw the Gunners and Arsene Wenger set new records in the FA Cup

by Ed Ran Tweets 28 May 2017, 00:22 IST

No manager has won more FA Cups than Arsene Wenger

In what was a thrilling encounter at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win the 2016/17 FA Cup. The win makes the Gunners the most successful team in the competition ever as they lifted their 13th FA Cup trophy. It also saw Arsene Wenger win his seventh FA Cup trophy – the most successful manager ever in the competition.

An early goal from Alexis Sanchez gave the north London side the lead and they dominated the first half. It wasn’t until the second half when Chelsea woke up and Diego Costa equalised. But their lead was short-lived as Aaron Ramsey scored just moments later to make it 2-1 – the second time he has scored a winner in the FA Cup final.

But Chelsea shot themselves in the foot when Victor Moses was sent off (a second booking for diving in the box). As a result, they were reduced to 10 men an ultimately Antonio Conte failed to win a double in his first season in charge of the Blues.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the game.

13 - Arsenal have won their 13th FA Cup, more than any other side. Glory. pic.twitter.com/U83aOfJ2wE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 27, 2017

6 - Alexis Sanchez has been directly involved in six goals in his last five appearances at Wembley (5 goals, 1 assist). Prized. pic.twitter.com/ryz7pAwLjW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 27, 2017

Arsene Wenger has now won as many FA Cup trophies (7) as Chelsea and Liverpool in their history.



Top of the pack. pic.twitter.com/ZkTz80Pi9u — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 27, 2017

Alexis Sanchez's goal after 3 minutes & 49 seconds was Arsenal's fastest ever in an FA Cup Final. #afc pic.twitter.com/iAlFphfmrB — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 27, 2017

Arsenal and Chelsea showing the world what football can look like when it doesn't involve Jose Mourinho — StatsAndSwearwords (@StatsSwearwords) May 27, 2017

5 - Victor Moses is the fifth player to be sent off in an FA Cup final (Smalling 2016, Zabaleta 2013, Reyes 2005, Moran 1985). Dismissed. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 27, 2017

Mertesacker is defying conventional wisdom here on 1st start for 13 months. Holding #afc together at the back. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) May 27, 2017

It's called the Emirates FA Cup cos that's where it ends up every season — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) May 27, 2017

Aaron Ramsey – one of the most polarising and vilified Arsenal players – has now scored a winning goal in two FA Cup finals. APRECIATE HIM. — Europa Llew (@FfwtboLlew) May 27, 2017

Fitting end to John Terry's Chelsea career as Arsenal win another trophy on Tottenham's home ground! #FACupFinal — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) May 27, 2017

Man Utd: Most League Titles

Liverpool: Most European Cups

Arsenal: Most FA Cups



Tottenham: We put the pressure on. — Footy Memes (@FootyMemes) May 27, 2017

Pochettino: Spurs are a club that's more popular in London than Arsenal & Chelsea



Chelsea league winners, Arsenal, FA cup.



Spurs: — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) May 27, 2017

Kante with 4 Ls in 5 against the Arsenal. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) May 27, 2017

John Terry is currently slipping in to the Gunnersaurus costume he bought on eBay, and is getting ready to join in with the celebrations. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 27, 2017

Rarely can a season end and you can make a case for the top 6 teams all having something to shout about. Great season, we go again in August — michael owen (@themichaelowen) May 27, 2017

