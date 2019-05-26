Barcelona lost their first Copa del Rey final since 2014 and this is how Twitter reacted

Barcelona v Valencia - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

Barcelona's hopes of winning a domestic double came crashing down as Valencia pulled off an incredible upset to beat the Catalan giants 1-2 in Seville on Saturday.

The Copa del Rey was supposed to be Barcelona's consolation after having crashed out of the Champions League earlier this month.

The Spanish champions squandered their three-goal lead against Liverpool as they appeared to be a shadow of themselves at Anfield in the second leg of their semi-final fixture.

Kevin Gameiro opened the bank for Valencia with a phenomenal strike in the 21st minute before Rodrigo headed in their second goal to further extend their lead.

Barcelona's only hope came in the form of Lionel Messi's 73rd-minute goal but the Catalans came up short by the final whistle.

The defeat, coupled with Barcelona's Champions League exit, puts manager Ernesto Valverde's future up in the air, with fans growing increasingly discontent with the Spaniard.

However, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu appears to have confirmed a stay for Valverde, with the manager looking relaxed in the post-match conference.

Speaking after the game, Valverde said, "I feel good, but when you win, you are happier. The reading of the game is different from the one we played 15 days ago, but the reality is that we have lost again."

"We have not fulfilled the expectations created. We thought about the treble and we lost ourselves on the road at the decisive moment. It is evident that we are here to win titles."

"I'm fine, what we – the coaches – want is a rematch, to fight to have a challenge ahead."

"I know that losing is hard, something has failed. This responsibility is difficult and it has to be assumed."

Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to Barcelona's disastrous end to their season:

