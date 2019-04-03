×
Bonucci says Moise Kean is '50-50' to blame for racist abuse in Juventus' win over Cagliari and Twitter didn't react kindly

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
173   //    03 Apr 2019, 13:29 IST

Cagliari v Juventus - Serie A
Cagliari v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus established a 2-0 win over Cagliari in the Serie A on Tuesday, in a game that was marred by racist abuse towards teenager Moise Kean.

Kean, who found the net during the second half of the game, celebrated in front of the Cagliari fans, with arms outstretched, after he was subjected to verbal abuse throughout the game.

An announcement was even made over the stadium speaker asking the fans to stop or the game would be suspended.

Moise himself responded to the racist chants on Instagram with a post simply captioned, "The best way to respond to criticism". 


He also responded on Facebook saying, "Today I experienced racism during the match. Weak people try to intimidate with hate. I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples. Football is a way to spread equality, passion, and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace."

Juventus boss Allegri responded to the jeers saying (via Football Italia), "I didn’t hear anything from the stands, as I was focused on the game. You need great intelligence to deal with these situations and should not go to provoke people. That, of course, does not mean the idiots in the crowd and the way they reacted should be justified."

"As always in life, there are idiots who do stupid things and ruin it for everyone else. I don’t think talking about it all the time helps. I don’t think halting play helps because not everyone in the stadium did that."

"We need to use the cameras, find those who are doing it and punish them. It’s very simple, identify them and not one-year ban or two, just give them a lifetime ban. We’ve got the technology, it can be done if the authorities want to. The problem is, they don’t really want to."

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, who scored the first goal of the game, has also made headlines for his comments on the abuse.

He said (via Sky Sports), "There were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise heard it and was angered. I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn't have celebrated like that and the Curva should not have reacted that way."

"We are professionals, we have to set the example and not provoke anyone."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the comments:


Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
