Bonucci says Moise Kean is '50-50' to blame for racist abuse in Juventus' win over Cagliari and Twitter didn't react kindly

Cagliari v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus established a 2-0 win over Cagliari in the Serie A on Tuesday, in a game that was marred by racist abuse towards teenager Moise Kean.

Kean, who found the net during the second half of the game, celebrated in front of the Cagliari fans, with arms outstretched, after he was subjected to verbal abuse throughout the game.

An announcement was even made over the stadium speaker asking the fans to stop or the game would be suspended.

Moise himself responded to the racist chants on Instagram with a post simply captioned, "The best way to respond to criticism".

He also responded on Facebook saying, "Today I experienced racism during the match. Weak people try to intimidate with hate. I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples. Football is a way to spread equality, passion, and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace."

Juventus boss Allegri responded to the jeers saying (via Football Italia), "I didn’t hear anything from the stands, as I was focused on the game. You need great intelligence to deal with these situations and should not go to provoke people. That, of course, does not mean the idiots in the crowd and the way they reacted should be justified."

"As always in life, there are idiots who do stupid things and ruin it for everyone else. I don’t think talking about it all the time helps. I don’t think halting play helps because not everyone in the stadium did that."

"We need to use the cameras, find those who are doing it and punish them. It’s very simple, identify them and not one-year ban or two, just give them a lifetime ban. We’ve got the technology, it can be done if the authorities want to. The problem is, they don’t really want to."

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, who scored the first goal of the game, has also made headlines for his comments on the abuse.

He said (via Sky Sports), "There were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise heard it and was angered. I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn't have celebrated like that and the Curva should not have reacted that way."

"We are professionals, we have to set the example and not provoke anyone."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the comments:

Moise Kean was victim of racist chants at Calgari tonight. Scored. Celebrated in front of the fans who booed him. Matuidi has gone to back him but post FT Bonucci says he "shouldn't have done that". Still a long way to go. pic.twitter.com/O9rTM3XzEs — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) April 2, 2019

Moise Kean, a teenager, was racially abused by Cagliari fans today.



Leonardo Bonucci, a 31-year-old who’s supposed to defend and protect his teammates, said Kean only has himself to blame for the way he was treated.@MessiFalseNine on racism in football. https://t.co/g93RXAIRNY — Breaking The Lines (@BTLvid) April 2, 2019

Bonucci's comments should surprise me. But they don't. They are typical of the many ignorant attitudes regarding race and racism that are prevalent in Italy. — John Molinaro (@JohnMolinaro) April 2, 2019

Bonucci is actually disgraceful, I can’t believe he’s come out and blamed a 19 year old for receiving racial abuse. He’s meant to be a leader and to protect his players. Hope Ajax knock Juve out the CL now, he’s basically condoned racism, there’s no excuse for it ever. — TheArseView (@TheArseView) April 2, 2019

Juventus’ Moise Kean spends the game getting racially abused on the pitch.



Kean scores and celebrates in front of said racists. That takes balls - he’s 19



His team mate, Bonucci says Kean is partly to blame for racist chanting he RECIEVED.



Bonucci is trash. pic.twitter.com/eRWjnZumhF — 𝙹𝚎𝚊𝚗𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚎 📺🎙🏃🏾‍♀️🦊 (@JNETTEKWAKYE) April 3, 2019

The difference.



As a senior teammate, Leonardo Bonucci’s refusal to openly condemn the racist abuse Moise Kean was subjected to in interviews and then social media is shocking.



Everyone in football must be united in our attempts to combat racism. #saynotoracism pic.twitter.com/5X47gYG0zL — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) April 3, 2019

Leonardo Bonucci said Moise Kean deserves half the blame for the racist monkey chants he received by the Cagliari fans because he “provoked” them with his celebration.



What a way to let your teammate down... pic.twitter.com/DKYhEhT6B7 — Juan Velazquez (@JuanDirection58) April 2, 2019

Bonucci’s attempt at not being controversial fell short and shows how much we need to improve with racism in football.



Racist chants are never right and Moise Kean has every right to stick it to the racist fans with his celebration.



No Bonucci, this is not a 50/50 issue. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) April 2, 2019

Moise Kean is more of a man than Leonardo Bonucci will ever be. How Bonucci can say that Kean should be blamed for the racist chanting he had to suffer is beyond ludicrous https://t.co/AN7anhwOvg — ‏َ (@ProudieYT) April 2, 2019

After Moise Kean celebrated and was racially abused, the push away at the end, by Bonucci, who is his own captain, who later said the fault is 50% Kean and 50% the fans, is everything that is wrong with Italian football. pic.twitter.com/b6LdhgZkYX — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) April 2, 2019

The racists chants weren’t a reaction to Moise Kean’s celebration, Moise Kean’s celebration was a reaction to the racist chants. What is Bonucci on? — Tony Mellace ⚜ (@TonyMellace7) April 2, 2019

