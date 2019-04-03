×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Moise Kean nets again as Juventus beats Cagliari 2-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    03 Apr 2019, 02:36 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Teenager Moise Kean scored again to help Serie A leader Juventus earn a comfortable 2-0 win at Cagliari on Tuesday.

After Leonardo Bonucci had given Juventus the lead in the first half, Kean added the second five minutes from time for the 19-year-old Italy forward's fourth goal in as many matches for club and country.

Juventus continued its march toward a record-extending eighth successive Serie A title as it moved 18 points clear of second-place Napoli, which visits Empoli on Wednesday.

Juventus, which visits Ajax in the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinals next week, was without a number of players through injury, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

It still took the lead in the 23rd minute when Bonucci rose highest in the penalty area to head in a corner.

Kean had already had a couple of chances saved by Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno before he managed to sidefoot home a cross by Rodrigo Bentancur.

HOPES DENTED

Krzysztof Piatek also grabbed another goal for AC Milan but his team had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Udinese, denting its hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Piatek, who joined from Genoa in January, netted his 20th goal of the season shortly before halftime but Kevin Lasagna leveled in the second half. Only Fabio Quagliarella, with 21 goals for Sampdoria, has scored more in Serie A than the Milan forward.

Advertisement

Milan remained fourth in Serie A but is only four points above Lazio and Atalanta, which both play later in the week.

The top four from Serie A qualify for the Champions League.

Udinese moved four points above the relegation zone.

Milan's recent good run had been halted by defeats against city rival Inter Milan and Sampdoria.

Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was forced into two changes in the first half as goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and midfielder Lucas Paqueta went off with injuries. They will both be doubtful for Saturday's match against Serie A leader Juventus.

However, the home side took the lead a minute before halftime when Patrick Cutrone controlled a long ball over the top and crossed for Piatek. His volley was saved by Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso but the Poland international headed in the rebound.

Milan pressed for a second after the break but Udinese leveled in the 65th following a swift counterattack as Seko Fofana rolled the ball across the box for Lasagna to fire into the roof of the net.

Associated Press
NEWS
Piatek scores 2 as Milan beats Napoli to reach semifinals
RELATED STORY
Piatek scores again as Milan wins 2-1 at Chievo in Serie A
RELATED STORY
Piatek scores again as AC Milan beats Empoli 3-0 in Serie A
RELATED STORY
Plaudits premature, says Milan star Piatek
RELATED STORY
Piatek in line for AC Milan debut against Napoli
RELATED STORY
Piatek scores 2 as Milan beats Atalanta 3-1 in Serie A
RELATED STORY
Milan new signing Piatek: I was born ready
RELATED STORY
AC Milan v Inter: Prolific Piatek threatening to take Icardi's crown
RELATED STORY
Piatek gets off to a flying start on first Milan start 
RELATED STORY
This is just the start – Two-goal hero Piatek promises more for AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us