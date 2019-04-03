Moise Kean nets again as Juventus beats Cagliari 2-0

MILAN (AP) — Teenager Moise Kean scored again to help Serie A leader Juventus earn a comfortable 2-0 win at Cagliari on Tuesday.

After Leonardo Bonucci had given Juventus the lead in the first half, Kean added the second five minutes from time for the 19-year-old Italy forward's fourth goal in as many matches for club and country.

Juventus continued its march toward a record-extending eighth successive Serie A title as it moved 18 points clear of second-place Napoli, which visits Empoli on Wednesday.

Juventus, which visits Ajax in the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinals next week, was without a number of players through injury, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

It still took the lead in the 23rd minute when Bonucci rose highest in the penalty area to head in a corner.

Kean had already had a couple of chances saved by Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno before he managed to sidefoot home a cross by Rodrigo Bentancur.

HOPES DENTED

Krzysztof Piatek also grabbed another goal for AC Milan but his team had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Udinese, denting its hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Piatek, who joined from Genoa in January, netted his 20th goal of the season shortly before halftime but Kevin Lasagna leveled in the second half. Only Fabio Quagliarella, with 21 goals for Sampdoria, has scored more in Serie A than the Milan forward.

Milan remained fourth in Serie A but is only four points above Lazio and Atalanta, which both play later in the week.

The top four from Serie A qualify for the Champions League.

Udinese moved four points above the relegation zone.

Milan's recent good run had been halted by defeats against city rival Inter Milan and Sampdoria.

Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was forced into two changes in the first half as goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and midfielder Lucas Paqueta went off with injuries. They will both be doubtful for Saturday's match against Serie A leader Juventus.

However, the home side took the lead a minute before halftime when Patrick Cutrone controlled a long ball over the top and crossed for Piatek. His volley was saved by Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso but the Poland international headed in the rebound.

Milan pressed for a second after the break but Udinese leveled in the 65th following a swift counterattack as Seko Fofana rolled the ball across the box for Lasagna to fire into the roof of the net.