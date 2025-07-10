"They are a very good team" - PSG star Goncalo Ramos on Chelsea ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup final 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Goncalo Ramos has been complimentary of Chelsea ahead of their clash in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. The teams from London and Paris will take the center stage to decide the best club on the planet in a blockbuster game at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 13.

Ad

Speaking about the Blues in a recent discussion with LiveScore, Ramos said (via The Boot Room):

“They are a very good team. We know that, in this competition, after the group stage that every game will be very difficult, but we are only focused on ourselves. We don’t change the way that we play, it doesn’t matter (about) the other team. They are a very good team but they will not change anything about us.”

Ad

Trending

Ramos and PSG are coming off a magical season that has seen them win every competition they have taken part in so far. Chelsea have also enjoyed a fine campaign, returning to the UEFA Champions League and claiming the UEFA Conference League title to become the first team to win all three European club competitions.

The Portuguese star has also enjoyed a fine campaign, winning the UEFA Nations League with his national team. He joined the Parisians in January 2024 from Benfica for a reported €65 million. He has bagged 33 goals and eight assists in 85 games, with his last strike coming in the semifinal victory over Real Madrid for PSG.

Ad

PSG and Chelsea set to compete for Club World Cup title

PSG and Chelsea are set to compete for the FIFA Club World Cup in a match that will see this season's UEFA Champions League holders clash with the UEFA Conference League winners. The French giants head in as the favorites to claim the title.

The Blues have enjoyed a strong performance in the competition, winning all but one of their games in the United States - a 3-1 loss to Brazilian outfit Flamengo. They have scored 14 and conceded three en route to the final.

Ad

Le Parisien have also been imperious in the United States, winning all but one game, a 1-0 loss to Brazilian outfit Botafogo. The French giants have scored a mammoth 16 goals and conceded just once, beating European heavyweights Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid.

Chelsea will have the benefit of a full contingent of players for the final, while PSG will be without defenders William Pacho and Lucas Hernandez. A win would see the Blues claim the trophy for the second time in their history, while PSG are hoping to win the competition for the first time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More