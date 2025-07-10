"They are a very good team" - PSG star Goncalo Ramos on Chelsea ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup final 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Goncalo Ramos has been complimentary of Chelsea ahead of their clash in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. The teams from London and Paris will take the center stage to decide the best club on the planet in a blockbuster game at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 13.
Speaking about the Blues in a recent discussion with LiveScore, Ramos said (via The Boot Room):
“They are a very good team. We know that, in this competition, after the group stage that every game will be very difficult, but we are only focused on ourselves. We don’t change the way that we play, it doesn’t matter (about) the other team. They are a very good team but they will not change anything about us.”
Ramos and PSG are coming off a magical season that has seen them win every competition they have taken part in so far. Chelsea have also enjoyed a fine campaign, returning to the UEFA Champions League and claiming the UEFA Conference League title to become the first team to win all three European club competitions.
The Portuguese star has also enjoyed a fine campaign, winning the UEFA Nations League with his national team. He joined the Parisians in January 2024 from Benfica for a reported €65 million. He has bagged 33 goals and eight assists in 85 games, with his last strike coming in the semifinal victory over Real Madrid for PSG.
PSG and Chelsea set to compete for Club World Cup title
PSG and Chelsea are set to compete for the FIFA Club World Cup in a match that will see this season's UEFA Champions League holders clash with the UEFA Conference League winners. The French giants head in as the favorites to claim the title.
The Blues have enjoyed a strong performance in the competition, winning all but one of their games in the United States - a 3-1 loss to Brazilian outfit Flamengo. They have scored 14 and conceded three en route to the final.
Le Parisien have also been imperious in the United States, winning all but one game, a 1-0 loss to Brazilian outfit Botafogo. The French giants have scored a mammoth 16 goals and conceded just once, beating European heavyweights Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid.
Chelsea will have the benefit of a full contingent of players for the final, while PSG will be without defenders William Pacho and Lucas Hernandez. A win would see the Blues claim the trophy for the second time in their history, while PSG are hoping to win the competition for the first time.