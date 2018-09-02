Twitter reacts as Celta Vigo come up trumps against Atletico Madrid

SCORE: Atletico Madrid 0-2 Celta Vigo (Maximiliano Gómez González 46'; Iago Aspas 52')

Celta Vigo Starting Lineup: Sergio, Hugo Mallo, Roncaglia, Araujo, Cabral, Júnior Alonso, Lobotka, Beltrán, Iago Aspas, Maxi Gómez, Sisto

Atletico Madrid Starting Lineup: Oblak, Godin, Gimenez, Filipe Luis, Stefan Savic, Thomas, Saul, Koke, Angel Correa, Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa

Date: 01 September 2018

Venue: Abanca-Balaidos

The 3rd gameweek of LaLiga saw Celta Vigo humble Atletico Madrid at Abanca-Balaidos with a scoreline of 2-0.

In the first half of the match, Atletico Madrid kept peppering Celta Vigo's rearguard with menacing forays, but the hosts were compact at the back and managed to keep Los Colchoneros at bay.

After a scoreless first half, Maximiliano Gómez González opened the scoring for Celta Vigo in the early minutes of the latter period. A howler from Diego Godin enabled the goal as the Atletico skipper slipped on the pitch after receiving the ball from Filipe Luis, which was immediately snatched by Gomez, who then leathered the ball past Jan Oblak.

Iago Aspas doubled the lead soon after following an assist from Gomez. The Uruguayan whipped an inch-perfect cross from the right flank which was headed into the back of the net by Aspas after he flung himself away from Stefan Savic.

Things exacerbated for Diego Simeone's side as Savic received a second yellow card for a deliberate handball in the 70th minute. Immediately thereafter, Gustavo Cabral netted the third goal for Celta, but it was disallowed after VAR spotted an offside.

Consequently, Celta Vigo secured their second LaLiga victory to top the table with 7 points in hand whereas Atletico are now 10th, having bagged only 4 points in 3 matches.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

Atletico Madrid drinking — Mash (@mash_233) September 1, 2018

Atletico Madrid are awful — kabelo (@LordKabelo) September 1, 2018

Atletico Madrid currently 2-0 down to Celta Vigo! pic.twitter.com/rboMWxlA5i — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 1, 2018

Atlético just lost 2-0 against Celta Vigo. They've lost 4 points in the opening 3 La Liga games. Expected a much better start by them. — Ali Alsaeed (@AliiAlsaeed) September 1, 2018

Atletico losing to Celta Vigo. They already lost 2 points vs Valencia. I love this — Mayi (@mayitweets) September 1, 2018

Celta Vigo beating Atletico clothes off pic.twitter.com/XLcCwsimIp — NetSix&Chill Kyle R. (@KyleRudder) September 1, 2018

Griezmann stayed with Atletico to get humiliated by Celta Vigo lmao😂 — khawla (@COUTNIHO) September 1, 2018

When you got to coach Celta Vigo at 6:30 pm, and hit the club 9 pic.twitter.com/lRURO960oC — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) September 1, 2018

FT: Celta Vigo 2-0 Atlético Madrid. Enjoy the rest of your Saturday, folks. — Into the Calderón (@intothecalderon) September 1, 2018

Celta Vigo manager looks like he’s just escaped from a Pitbull video, can’t see him lasting. pic.twitter.com/0L5nvkG9YZ — Graham A (@graham1A) September 1, 2018

For all the plastics who want Simeone, it's only fair to tell u all that his club just got battered at celta vigo, drew with Valencia & have only scored 2 times in 3 la Liga matches.

It seems only when these coaches win our fans ever mention them. So I'm gonna balance things out — becks (@evertonbd) September 1, 2018

Celta Vigo destroying Atl Madrid lmaoo



2-0 and Atl Madrid had no shots on target



Imagine if they drop to Europa League again.. — Dumi Drexel (@dumidrexel) September 1, 2018

Absolute demolition job there from Celta Vigo over Atheltico Madrid. Apparently Athletico had ten shots but from what I watched they were comprehensively beaten.

VAR did its job but it was very close.#laliga #CeltaAtleti

Eleven sports needs chromecast but its good.@josephsbcn — Darren Paul (@AuedsTouch) September 1, 2018

LOL @ all the people who over-hyped Atletico Madrid's squad this season. 😂 — Reva (@VamosReva) September 1, 2018

Seeing Atletico Madrid drop all these points is incredible. I thought they would be Barcelona's biggest rivals this season given all the strength in depth they've added along with the quality additions. — Anish Bhasin (@AnishFutbol) September 1, 2018

Celta Vigo are really spreading Atletico like peanut butter on bread 😂😂 — ₩onder₩oman ⓭ (@NonyeBiko) September 1, 2018

