Twitter reacts as Celta Vigo come up trumps against Atletico Madrid

Celta Vigo come up trumps against Atletico Madrid
SCORE: Atletico Madrid 0-2 Celta Vigo (Maximiliano Gómez González 46'; Iago Aspas 52')
Celta Vigo Starting Lineup: Sergio, Hugo Mallo, Roncaglia, Araujo, Cabral, Júnior Alonso, Lobotka, Beltrán, Iago Aspas, Maxi Gómez, Sisto
Atletico Madrid Starting Lineup: Oblak, Godin, Gimenez, Filipe Luis, Stefan Savic, Thomas, Saul, Koke, Angel Correa, Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa
Date: 01 September 2018
Venue: Abanca-Balaidos
The 3rd gameweek of LaLiga saw Celta Vigo humble Atletico Madrid at Abanca-Balaidos with a scoreline of 2-0.
In the first half of the match, Atletico Madrid kept peppering Celta Vigo's rearguard with menacing forays, but the hosts were compact at the back and managed to keep Los Colchoneros at bay.
After a scoreless first half, Maximiliano Gómez González opened the scoring for Celta Vigo in the early minutes of the latter period. A howler from Diego Godin enabled the goal as the Atletico skipper slipped on the pitch after receiving the ball from Filipe Luis, which was immediately snatched by Gomez, who then leathered the ball past Jan Oblak.
Iago Aspas doubled the lead soon after following an assist from Gomez. The Uruguayan whipped an inch-perfect cross from the right flank which was headed into the back of the net by Aspas after he flung himself away from Stefan Savic.
Things exacerbated for Diego Simeone's side as Savic received a second yellow card for a deliberate handball in the 70th minute. Immediately thereafter, Gustavo Cabral netted the third goal for Celta, but it was disallowed after VAR spotted an offside.
Consequently, Celta Vigo secured their second LaLiga victory to top the table with 7 points in hand whereas Atletico are now 10th, having bagged only 4 points in 3 matches.
