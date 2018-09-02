Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Celta Vigo come up trumps against Atletico Madrid

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News
1.24K   //    02 Sep 2018, 03:15 IST

Enter cap

SCORE: Atletico Madrid 0-2 Celta Vigo (Maximiliano Gómez González 46'; Iago Aspas 52') 

Celta Vigo Starting Lineup: Sergio, Hugo Mallo, Roncaglia, Araujo, Cabral, Júnior Alonso, Lobotka, Beltrán, Iago Aspas, Maxi Gómez, Sisto

Atletico Madrid Starting Lineup: Oblak, Godin, Gimenez, Filipe Luis, Stefan Savic, Thomas, Saul, Koke, Angel Correa, Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa

Date: 01 September 2018

Venue: Abanca-Balaidos

The 3rd gameweek of LaLiga saw Celta Vigo humble Atletico Madrid at Abanca-Balaidos with a scoreline of 2-0.

In the first half of the match, Atletico Madrid kept peppering Celta Vigo's rearguard with menacing forays, but the hosts were compact at the back and managed to keep Los Colchoneros at bay.

After a scoreless first half, Maximiliano Gómez González opened the scoring for Celta Vigo in the early minutes of the latter period. A howler from Diego Godin enabled the goal as the Atletico skipper slipped on the pitch after receiving the ball from Filipe Luis, which was immediately snatched by Gomez, who then leathered the ball past Jan Oblak.

Iago Aspas doubled the lead soon after following an assist from Gomez. The Uruguayan whipped an inch-perfect cross from the right flank which was headed into the back of the net by Aspas after he flung himself away from Stefan Savic.

Things exacerbated for Diego Simeone's side as Savic received a second yellow card for a deliberate handball in the 70th minute. Immediately thereafter, Gustavo Cabral netted the third goal for Celta, but it was disallowed after VAR spotted an offside.

Consequently, Celta Vigo secured their second LaLiga victory to top the table with 7 points in hand whereas Atletico are now 10th, having bagged only 4 points in 3 matches.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.


What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!


La Liga 2018-19 Atletico Madrid Football Celta de Vigo Football Iago Aspas Antoine Griezmann Twitter Reactions Diego Simeone
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
