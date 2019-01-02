Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo finishes 2018 as Real Madrid top-scorer despite leaving six months ago

Cristiano Ronaldo was the top-scorer for Real Madrid in 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo may have already left Real Madrid but his shadow continues to linger at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Portuguese played for the Blancos for nine years but ended his association with the club last summer.

Having completed a mega-move to Juventus, Ronaldo has not looked back at all. The 33-year-old is still enjoying his football and has netted 14 Serie A goals for the Old Lady. This is a return that puts him top of the scoring chart in the Italian topflight.

Although some of the Real Madrid players have often said that the club does not miss Ronaldo, results have proven otherwise.

In fact, the Portuguese still managed to finish the year as top scorer of Madrid with 28 goals despite leaving the club six months ago.

Some weeks ago when he spoke about his departure, Ronaldo said he felt he wasn’t valued enough by Florentino Perez and the club.

“I felt it inside the club, especially from the president, that they no longer considered me the same way that they did in the start,” the Portuguese said, as quoted by the Guardian.

“In the first four or five years there I had the feeling of being ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’. Less afterwards. The president looked at me through eyes that didn’t want to say the same thing, as if I was no longer indispensable to them, if you know what I mean.

“That’s what made me think about leaving. Sometimes I’d look at the news, where they were saying I was asking to leave. There was a bit of that but the truth is I always had the impression the president would not hold me back. If it had all been about money, I’d have moved to China, where I would have earned five times as much than here [at Juventus] or at Real. I did not come to Juve for the money. I earned the same in Madrid, if not more. The difference is that, at Juve, they really wanted me. They told me that and made it clear.” They showed me that.”

Meanwhile, the world of Twitter has erupted with trolls after Ronaldo finished 2018 as top scorer of Real Madrid despite departing in July.

Ronald top-scored for Madrid in 2018 with 28 goals, while Gareth Bale managed 27, with Benzema following in that order with 18 goals.

Here are some of the best tweets:

2018 RMadrid top scorer: Ronaldo



2018 Juventus top scorer: Ronaldo



Different team, same man!



The goat remains undefeated!!! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/MB9pD3pA8g — Idris (@Crhedrys) December 29, 2018

Ronaldo ends the year as top goal scorer of Real Madrid



He left 6 month ago pic.twitter.com/Yn6rAOICXf — Super M (@IftinCadar) December 29, 2018

How in the hell is Ronaldo the top goal scorer when he left the team 6 months ago?



Real Madrid goal scorers in 2018:



Cristiano Ronaldo - 28 goals

Gareth Bale - 27 goals

Benzema - 18 goals pic.twitter.com/r1btBmwFnt — Jason Aguiar (@JasonAguiar) December 30, 2018

Do You Believe? Cristiano Ronaldo Is Real Madrid's Top Scorer In 2018 https://t.co/lLDBIfW9IB pic.twitter.com/lFVVpwhkRb — Laacib.net (@LaacibNet) December 31, 2018

Real Madrid top scorers in 2018:



🇵🇹 @Cristiano - 28 ⚽️

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @GarethBale11 - 27 ⚽️

🇫🇷 @Benzema - 18 ⚽️



CR7 is still their top scorer this year yet he left the club six months ago 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tpAjTDpBbw — CRonaldoDaily.com (@BreatheRonaldo) December 30, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has finished the calendar year as Real Madrids top scorer 👏



Also, he was only second behind Dybala for Juventus!



What a guy 👊 pic.twitter.com/sppbO4aHqz — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 29, 2018

Ronaldo ends the year as the top scorer of Real Madrid! The man left some 6 months ago 😂😂



Modric kroos marcelo carried ronaldo

But can't carry benzema or bale with those 6 months available pic.twitter.com/PSUFwebpZ7 — Rono7 (@cibeat) December 29, 2018

A person left his club midway to the year and joined another club and ended the year as the top scorer of both the clubs .

Surprised??

No, I'm not because that person is Cristiano Ronaldo!#CR7 #2k18 pic.twitter.com/AvmyNlYxts — मोहीत (@david_warner31) December 29, 2018

Ronaldo ends 2018 being top goal scorer of the year for Real Madrid and Top goal scorer of the season so far for Juventus. Left Real Madrid 6 months ago. Started a new league in Italy with a new team and still manages to be the at the top.



Simply Cristiano 🐐 pic.twitter.com/mcTzazSauS — 🐐 (@IconicCristiano) December 29, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has been moved to Juventus but still ended up as the top scorer for Real Madrid in this year by scoring 28 goals for them. Gareth Bale scored 27 times for the club in 2018.



KING OF FOOTBALL. — Zeeshan⁷ (@Factnaldo) December 30, 2018

Top scorer of Real Madrid in La liga 2018.



Top scorer of Juventus in Serie A 2018.



Cristiano Ronaldo for you 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/oI8nTsEEeS — TheRonaldoBible (@TheRonaldoBible) December 30, 2018

