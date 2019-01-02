×
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo finishes 2018 as Real Madrid top-scorer despite leaving six months ago

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
02 Jan 2019, 11:24 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo was the top-scorer for Real Madrid in 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo was the top-scorer for Real Madrid in 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo may have already left Real Madrid but his shadow continues to linger at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Portuguese played for the Blancos for nine years but ended his association with the club last summer.

Having completed a mega-move to Juventus, Ronaldo has not looked back at all. The 33-year-old is still enjoying his football and has netted 14 Serie A goals for the Old Lady. This is a return that puts him top of the scoring chart in the Italian topflight.

Although some of the Real Madrid players have often said that the club does not miss Ronaldo, results have proven otherwise.

In fact, the Portuguese still managed to finish the year as top scorer of Madrid with 28 goals despite leaving the club six months ago.

Some weeks ago when he spoke about his departure, Ronaldo said he felt he wasn’t valued enough by Florentino Perez and the club.

“I felt it inside the club, especially from the president, that they no longer considered me the same way that they did in the start,” the Portuguese said, as quoted by the Guardian.

“In the first four or five years there I had the feeling of being ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’. Less afterwards. The president looked at me through eyes that didn’t want to say the same thing, as if I was no longer indispensable to them, if you know what I mean.

“That’s what made me think about leaving. Sometimes I’d look at the news, where they were saying I was asking to leave. There was a bit of that but the truth is I always had the impression the president would not hold me back. If it had all been about money, I’d have moved to China, where I would have earned five times as much than here [at Juventus] or at Real. I did not come to Juve for the money. I earned the same in Madrid, if not more. The difference is that, at Juve, they really wanted me. They told me that and made it clear.” They showed me that.”

Meanwhile, the world of Twitter has erupted with trolls after Ronaldo finished 2018 as top scorer of Real Madrid despite departing in July.

Ronald top-scored for Madrid in 2018 with 28 goals, while Gareth Bale managed 27, with Benzema following in that order with 18 goals.

Here are some of the best tweets:


Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
