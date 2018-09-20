Cristiano Ronaldo sees red on Champions League debut for Juventus, Twitter goes berserk

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST News 668 // 20 Sep 2018, 02:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo left the pitch in tears after being shown a red card

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating night on his Champions League debut for Juventus after being shown a straight red card.

The Portugal international was given his marching orders just 29 minutes into Juve’s game against Valencia. Ronaldo appeared to have clashed with Jeison Murillo following a foul, sparking a brawl between players of both teams.

Unfortunately, the referee issued a straight red card to the former Real Madrid star for his role in the bust-up. The sending off left Ronaldo in an emotional mood, as he continued to shed tears while leaving the field.

The incident means the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will now miss Juventus’s next two Champions League games in Group H. More importantly, the red card also denies Ronaldo a return to Old Trafford when the Italian champions travel to play his old club Manchester United.

Twitter has been been in an uproar following the red card to Ronaldo, with football fans across the globe sharing their views on the incident. While some sympathized with the Portuguese, others believe he could have avoided the red card had he comported himself.

There is also a third segment, including Ronaldo’s former teammate Rio Ferdinand, who believe the decision was harsh and are urging Juventus to appeal the red card if possible.

It remains to be seen if Juve will appeal or even if the red card will be overturned, but what is evident right now is that it is a big blow for Ronaldo - both personally and for his club.

With Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick on Tuesday, the 33-year-old would have loved to give his own reply against Valencia. But now he can’t - at least not for the next two group games.

He will have to wait until Juve’s third group game to make his Champions League return.

Below are some of the best tweets following Ronaldo’s red card:

Ronaldo gets a red card half an hour into his Juventus Champions League debut. Tears flowing. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 19, 2018

So, let's just go over this one more time.



What Ronaldo did was a straight red.



Yet this, in the picture below, is just a yellow. OK, then, UEFA. pic.twitter.com/94LWNR75Do — BWRAO (@JuventusNation) September 19, 2018

How we didn’t expect Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League debut for Juventus to end...



⚪️ With a goal

⚪️ With a hat-trick

🔘 In tears



He’s received his first-ever red card in the competition 😮 pic.twitter.com/VbOqOAh07q — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 19, 2018

This isn’t a pat or tap on the head/hair. I don’t want to see Ronaldo banned but you can’t let people go around doing this and getting away with it. I’m a big Ronaldo fan but I support fair play over CR7. pic.twitter.com/30yLX1Biwn — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) September 19, 2018

The world has been hating since day one but you still come out on top. That’s what makes you the greatest, @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/bkxYRXUe0V — Bobby! 🇳🇬 (@slay_jimmy) September 19, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo clearly kicking the defender and then recklessly pulls him by his hair!! "but but hE dOesNt DeSeRvE a RedCaRd" #UCL pic.twitter.com/YMs0by7dUk — Ultimate10 (@ClassicMessi10) September 19, 2018

SAVAGE.



Not everyone was upset at @Cristiano's sending off... 😂 pic.twitter.com/1iHbUXeFVO — FOX Sports Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) September 19, 2018

Love I know you're hurting but so am I 💔 Be strong @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/KgxOhgZHBF — ℳαgiα (@nancymadrisco) September 19, 2018