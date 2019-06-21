Twitter reacts as Fernando Torres announces his retirement from professional football

Fernando Torres

Former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres announced his retirement from professional football earlier today.

The 35-year-old enjoyed an 18-year stint in the game, having played for European giants such as AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, and Liverpool before moving to Sagan Tosu, a team in Japan's J1 League.

Having begun his career at Atletico Madrid, the striker shot to super-stardom at Liverpool, where he enjoyed his finest form, scoring 81 goals in 142 games.

2011 saw the Spaniard make a switch to Chelsea for a then-record fee of £50 million. Although many believe he failed to justify the price tag, he played a pivotal role in the Blues' journey to the Champions League title in 2012. The striker also lifted the FA Cup and the Europa League with the London outfit.

After tallying 45 goals in 172 games for the Blues, Torres made his way to Milan in 2014. After enduring a tough time in Italy, Torres returned to his boyhood club Atletico in 2015 where he won his second Europa League title before moving to Japan.

Internationally, the former Liverpool striker boasts of being Spain's third highest goal-scorer with 38 goals to his name. He helped his home country to the 2008 European Championship and the 2010 FIFA World Cup with his exploits.

Torres made the announcement in a Twitter post and revealed that he would disclose the details of his retirement in a press conference scheduled to be held in Tokyo on June 23. The post read, "I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00 AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details. See you there."

Football fans have since taken to Twitter to send their wishes to the legendary player:

Fernando Torres taught me the meaning of real heartbreak and he was one of the first players I genuinely fell in love with.



Farewell, El Niño. https://t.co/SdGefwaceK — RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) June 21, 2019

🇪🇸 Fernando Torres has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 35.



Congratulations on an incredible career El Niño! 👏



We’ll never forget that night in Barcelona back in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣2️⃣! 🏆#CFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/Cae1vEGqz3 — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) June 21, 2019

He’s won the World Cup, EUROs, Champions League and Europa League.



Scored over 250 club goals for Atletico Madrid, Liverpool & Chelsea.



On his day, he was unplayable.



Fernando Torres has announced his retirement from football. pic.twitter.com/Bv1Yt9RySH — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) June 21, 2019

Fernando Torres made me fall in love and also broke my heart. Will never forget the influence El Niño had on myself. Enjoy your retirement @Torres and thank you for the memories. pic.twitter.com/jNu8kx5Ot7 — 6 (@AnfieldRd96) June 21, 2019

Happy retirement Fernando Torres, the only footballer nobody can hate! pic.twitter.com/P2qSn9Ueqc — sploofeek (@sploofeek) June 21, 2019

❤ A LEGEND is hanging up his boots. ❤



You will be missed Fernando @Torres! pic.twitter.com/2WaNGop9OS — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) June 21, 2019

Fernando Torres has announced his retirement from football. He never quite lived up to the £50m price tag but he did give us some of the best European memories we’ll ever have. Thank you for Barcelona & Amsterdam El Niño! 🇪🇸👇 pic.twitter.com/vPv5A5oQ20 — Chris Wright 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@chriswrightzz) June 21, 2019

We had some great moments mate !! It's been a pleasure to see how you became a Legends of the game. All the best on your next chapter Fer.

The best is yet to come !!#MoreThanaGame #Legend #FernandoTorres pic.twitter.com/Y48kmEiEGb — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) June 21, 2019

Fernando Torres – unplayable in his peak years. #LFC pic.twitter.com/NmLOyrF0V9 — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) June 21, 2019

Wavy blonde hair, hairband on, telepathic understanding with Stevie G and absolutely slaying the t90s. Liverpool had the privilege of having Fernando Torres at the peak of his powers and it was a jolly good ride.



Farewell, sweet prince. pic.twitter.com/pmuqIiUR4G — RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) June 21, 2019