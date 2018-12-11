Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard openly admits he loves Real Madrid

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 228 // 11 Dec 2018, 21:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hazard has admitted that he has always been in love with Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has started the biggest rumour of the upcoming January window by stating that he has a soft spot for Real Madrid. The Belgian has 18 months left in his contract as of now and Chelsea have been trying to tie him down to a new deal. Real Madrid were supposedly interested in him in the summer, as a replacement for the outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo. However, they signed his club colleague Courtois instead and a deal to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu never materialized.

Hazard added fuel to the speculations last month, after scoring his 7th goal in the Premier League against Southampton. He admitted to the reporters after the game that he was thinking of his future and was torn between signing a new deal at Chelsea and moving to the "Best Club in the World" Real Madrid. However, he now seems to have taken a step further towards listening to his heart.

The Belgian was speaking to French-Monegasque Radio Station RMC about life at Chelsea and admitted that he did not want to live with regrets at the end of his career. The Belgian spoke about Maurizio Sarri:

The new (Chelsea) coach (Maurizio Sarri) thinks football like me, so we'll see.

He then spoke about living life without regrets:

The family is in London, I'm also going to be 28. I do not want to have any regrets at the end of my career.

He appeared to be having trouble in coming to a decision:

It's a decision I'm going to make, I do not know when, but I'll take it.

However, his love for Real Madrid was not hidden, again:

Advertisement

You know me, I've always loved Real, even before (Zinedine) Zidane. We'll see what happens.

His final statement appeared ambiguous:

As I said, I'm already finishing this year with Chelsea, I still have a year left of my contract after this year.

As usual, his statements have caused a frenzy and there are lots of unspecified reports coming in about him joining the Spanish Giants, as well as Chelsea making him their highest paid footballer.

Amidst all the drama, Twitter had quite a few responses to the latest developments. Here are some of the best tweets:

Some of them saw the funny side of things:

Well for him.. Playing with the likes of Morata Willian giroud drying his prime must be so bad — Suvam Das (@suvam10_cfc_) December 10, 2018

Waiting for Hazard to go to Madrid is like waiting for Mbappe to turn 20 — Chola Mubanga (@lizzo7) December 10, 2018

Year 2030 ; Eden Hazard still dreams of playing for Real Madrid. — Ali🇬🇭 (@TheBeardedRauI) December 10, 2018

And others seem to understand the plight of Chelsea fans:

Chelsea fans right now pic.twitter.com/AiNyoVetPP — SHEGS (@shegs_akinz) December 10, 2018

Chelsea fans right now pic.twitter.com/uAkPvlPeiP — KyKy (@andresbravoo) December 10, 2018

Few Chelsea fans were hopeful:

Lets be honest, if Hazard stays & retires at Chelsea he will be up there with our top legends for what he’s done with this club. Would you rather that and leave a club on the up or join a declining Real Madrid? I think he should stay. — 5 (@Jorginhoed) December 11, 2018

As sad as it’s sounds, it looks like Eden Hazard is waiting for Real Madrid to make their move for him. If that’s the case, we need to get as much money as possible, sign a top top player and play Callum Hudson-Odoi more.



But, I do hope Hazard somehow signs a new contract. #CFC — WorldWideChels (@WorldWideChels) December 10, 2018

Cue the ‘jumping ahead of the queue’ websites announcing agreements over Eden Hazard & Real Madrid like last summer. Before that happens there has to be an official offer first. Last summer it rained agreements on the web while Chelsea kept the door shut and there were no talks. — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) December 5, 2018

.... while others were already over him ....

No player has, and no player will ever be bigger than the club. This will always be true no matter what. — Mod (@CFCMod_) December 10, 2018

... and the rest of the world's response could have been ....

I’m getting bored of this — ً (@ChelsSW6) December 10, 2018

Advertisement