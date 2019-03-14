Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Bayern Munich 3-1 to secure their place in Champions League quarter-finals

ESadio Mane's brace led Liverpool to the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Liverpool booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League as they beat Bayern Munich 3-1 in the second leg of the round-of-16 tie. The victory ensured a 3-1 win on aggregate for the Reds.

The victory also marked an end to Liverpool's five-game losing streak in the Champions League away from home.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 26th minute of the game but Joel Matip cancelled out his team advantage by scoring an own goal during the 39th minute of the game. However, Virgil van Dijk restored Liverpool's advantage in the 69th minute before Sadio Mane put the game beyond the reach of the Bavarians by scoring Liverpool's third goal of the night in the 84th minute.

Bayern Munich enjoyed 58 percent of possession during the game, whereas, it was Liverpool who had more shots(10) on goal as compared to Munich's seven.

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table, one point adrift of leaders Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's troops have lost just one game in the league this season and are chasing their first league title in the last 29 years.

The Reds are scheduled to play Fulham next in the league before hosting Tottenham Hotspurs at the Anfield on March 31. Liverpool have eight games in hand to overturn Manchester City's advantage at the top of the Premier League table.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga table and marching towards winning their seventh consecutive league title. They will play FC Mainz at the Allianz Arena next before making a trip to play SC Freiburg at the Schwarzwald-Stadion on March 30.

Football fans on Twitter reacted with plenty of humour and wit to Liverpool's victory, and here are some of the best tweets:

Liverpool fans going anywhere for the rest of the week like #LFC #BAYLIV pic.twitter.com/pDlE9LEm7q — Riaaz Wynford (@Sick_My__Duck) March 13, 2019

A massive performance in Munich sends Liverpool to the UCL quarter-finals 🍻



(via @brfootball) pic.twitter.com/ww63nZgHox — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2019

Just Liverpool doing Liverpool things out here. Taking a piss at Bayern😂😂😂 #UCL pic.twitter.com/qkg7Ce64Lf — Kgadi EmJay Thabana (@Thabanakg) March 13, 2019

The Champions League is our dance floor 🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼 #bayliv pic.twitter.com/ODwx8iqTkV — LFC (@RockyKlopp) March 13, 2019

Man City fans tuning in to check the final score like:



“Wow, it’s packed in the Allianz Arena! Looks a sellout!”#YNWA #LFC #BAYLIV — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) March 13, 2019

Van dijk every time a bayern player tried to get in the box #BAYLIV pic.twitter.com/2gyHb0LYXR — RGpodTEAM (@RUSH_GOALIE_POD) March 13, 2019

Liverpool were so good finishing that they even scored for Bayern Munich #BAYLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/J3NrSc7FX0 — suyash agrawal (@suyashagrawal4) March 13, 2019

Love me away games where Liverpool’s opponents think they can football with Liverpool — oh you beauty (@natefc) March 13, 2019

Sadio Mané summing up why I get D’s on maths tests #BAYLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/06RmABJRjP — Beyneo Football Clothing (@BeyneoClothing) March 13, 2019

