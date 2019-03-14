×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Bayern Munich 3-1 to secure their place in Champions League quarter-finals

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
445   //    14 Mar 2019, 03:50 IST

ESadio Mane's brace led Liverpool to the quarterfinals of the Champions League
ESadio Mane's brace led Liverpool to the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Liverpool booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League as they beat Bayern Munich 3-1 in the second leg of the round-of-16 tie. The victory ensured a 3-1 win on aggregate for the Reds.

The victory also marked an end to Liverpool's five-game losing streak in the Champions League away from home.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 26th minute of the game but Joel Matip cancelled out his team advantage by scoring an own goal during the 39th minute of the game. However, Virgil van Dijk restored Liverpool's advantage in the 69th minute before Sadio Mane put the game beyond the reach of the Bavarians by scoring Liverpool's third goal of the night in the 84th minute.

Bayern Munich enjoyed 58 percent of possession during the game, whereas, it was Liverpool who had more shots(10) on goal as compared to Munich's seven.

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table, one point adrift of leaders Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's troops have lost just one game in the league this season and are chasing their first league title in the last 29 years.

The Reds are scheduled to play Fulham next in the league before hosting Tottenham Hotspurs at the Anfield on March 31. Liverpool have eight games in hand to overturn Manchester City's advantage at the top of the Premier League table.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga table and marching towards winning their seventh consecutive league title. They will play FC Mainz at the Allianz Arena next before making a trip to play SC Freiburg at the Schwarzwald-Stadion on March 30.

Football fans on Twitter reacted with plenty of humour and wit to Liverpool's victory, and here are some of the best tweets:


Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football FC Bayern Munich Football Virgil van Dijk Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp Twitter Reactions
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Champions League Predicted Lineups and Bayern Munich, Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Preview: Bayern Munich vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Bayern Munich v Liverpool: Match Preview, Kickoff information, Form Guide and more
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: 5 Players that have played for both clubs | UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: 4 interesting subplots that could develop in the match | UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Gary Neville: Liverpool should go out of the Champions League against Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: 3 key battles that you cannot miss | Champions League 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 0-0 Bayern Munich - 5 Talking Points, UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich v Liverpool Preview: How the two sides can line-up for the game
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Liverpool vs Bayern Munich - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us