Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Newcastle United
The 2019/20 season of the Premier League returned this weekend as Liverpool defeated Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield. The Reds maintained their unbeaten run on Saturday, meaning they would end this week at the top of the table with 15 points from 5 games.
With the UEFA Champions League beginning next week, Jurgen Klopp made some changes to the team that faced Arsenal two weeks back. The Reds continued with Adrian in goal, while Virgil van Djik, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold made up the back four. In midfield, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was brought in to play alongside Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum. The front three consisted of Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.
Coming to the match, Liverpool were pegged back by Newcastle United very early into the game. Around the 5th minute, Christian Atsu found Jetro Williams on the right-hand side before the latter's effort ended up in the top corner to give the away side a shock lead.
Around the 28th minute, the home side equalised, thanks to a lovely strike from Mane. Robertson played him into the box from the left before the Senegalese opened up his body and rifled it into the top-right corner. After the equalizer, Origi got himself injured and he was substituted for Roberto Firmino.
Before the end of the first half, Liverpool managed to take the lead, thanks to a second goal from Mane. The ball deflected off the Newcastle goalkeeper into the Senegalese's path and he tapped it in.
In the second half, the Reds scored their third through Salah. He was found by Firmino with a beautiful pass and the Egyptian made no mistake in front of goal. The match ended with the scoreline reading 3-1 in the home side's favor. Here's how Twitter reacted to the Reds' win: