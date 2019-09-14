Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Newcastle United

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 149 // 14 Sep 2019, 20:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

The 2019/20 season of the Premier League returned this weekend as Liverpool defeated Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield. The Reds maintained their unbeaten run on Saturday, meaning they would end this week at the top of the table with 15 points from 5 games.

With the UEFA Champions League beginning next week, Jurgen Klopp made some changes to the team that faced Arsenal two weeks back. The Reds continued with Adrian in goal, while Virgil van Djik, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold made up the back four. In midfield, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was brought in to play alongside Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum. The front three consisted of Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Coming to the match, Liverpool were pegged back by Newcastle United very early into the game. Around the 5th minute, Christian Atsu found Jetro Williams on the right-hand side before the latter's effort ended up in the top corner to give the away side a shock lead.

Around the 28th minute, the home side equalised, thanks to a lovely strike from Mane. Robertson played him into the box from the left before the Senegalese opened up his body and rifled it into the top-right corner. After the equalizer, Origi got himself injured and he was substituted for Roberto Firmino.

Before the end of the first half, Liverpool managed to take the lead, thanks to a second goal from Mane. The ball deflected off the Newcastle goalkeeper into the Senegalese's path and he tapped it in.

In the second half, the Reds scored their third through Salah. He was found by Firmino with a beautiful pass and the Egyptian made no mistake in front of goal. The match ended with the scoreline reading 3-1 in the home side's favor. Here's how Twitter reacted to the Reds' win:

Firmino’s touch is off the charts. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) September 14, 2019

That assist from Firmino, that finish from Salah! World class goal. 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/C0ofGVD2BD — Samuel (@SamueILFC) September 14, 2019

If you want to trace back to where Liverpool have got hold of this game, there was tackle from Andy Robertson in the 20th minute that changed the atmosphere. He's just done it again with a charge down the left. His importance to this team should never be taken for granted 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) September 14, 2019

Advertisement

VAR has supposedly been reviewed during the international break. I’m it sure what they were doing but surely this isn’t allowed???



This isn’t just about Liverpool, other teams have been affected by poor decisions in the Premier League. The state of refereeing is atrocious. pic.twitter.com/OIzF0YvGWq — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) September 14, 2019

Sadio Mane is the African footballer of the year. If they announce anyone else as winner, it’d mean the award means nothing! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 14, 2019

When Liverpool fans talk about how do we replace Salah or Mane...



The question is how do you replace Roberto Firmino?



Unique style... #LFC — indykaila News (@indykaila) September 14, 2019

Our front 3 vs Newcastle:



Salah - 1 goal

Mane - 2 goals

Firmino - 2 assists



Wouldn’t swap our front 3 for anyone else in the world. pic.twitter.com/DrmJbynb93 — Samuel (@SamueILFC) September 14, 2019

Liverpool's last 14 Premier League games.



WWWWWWWWWWWWWW



The unbearables. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) September 14, 2019

FT: #LFC 3 Newcastle 1: Liverpool continue to set the pace at the top of the PL table. Five wins out of five. Responded well to Willems' opener and showed impressive control in the 2nd half. Mane's double followed by Salah getting the third but Firmino in a class of his own today — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 14, 2019

Lots of praise for Roberto Firmino - and rightly so - but some too for Andy Robertson, who has been excellent throughout. Got Liverpool going during that tricky early spell, played a crucial role in first goal and, in general, been strong defensively. He’s a belter, that lad. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) September 14, 2019

What a superb performance from Roberto Firmino today.



Turning him from the wing back I signed into the world class striker he is today is one of my finest managerial achievements.



I hope Liverpool fans appreciate it. — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) September 14, 2019

It's actually funny how ruthless Sadio Mané now is. It's all psychological. He's always had the talent but now he has the belief. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) September 14, 2019