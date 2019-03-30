×
Twitter reacts as Manchester City beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Feature
76   //    30 Mar 2019, 20:16 IST

Fulham FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Fulham FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Premier League returned to entertain the world after the international break as Manchester City were hosted by Fulham FC at Craven Cottage in the opening match of the week. Pep Guardiola opted to launch a strong lineup against a team like Fulham. Oleksandr Zinchenko started again as the left back as Benjamin Mendy is still unavailable due to fitness concerns.

Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva had major responsibilities to show their dominance in the midfield, while Sergio Aguero started as the central forward with Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling in supporting roles.

Guardiola's men started the match on a high note. The first goal of the match came at the 5th minute of the match following a quick counter-attack. Bernardo Silva's superb shot from the outside of the box went past the gloves of Sergio Rico. With that, Aguero had the first assist of the match.

The second goal came from the legs of Sergio Aguero at the 27th minute of the match. This time, the Fulham defence made a mistake in giving away the ball to Silva who comfortably found Aguero in the box. Aguero made no mistake to extend the lead.

The biggest chance of the second half came from the visitors as Raheem Sterling's right-footed curler was saved by Rico at the 60th minute of the match. City failed to score a single goal throughout the second half as the match ended with a 0-2 scoreline to Guardiola's side.

In the second half, Manchester City had created a few great chances but failed to score. Fulham defence did well several times to stop City's offensive power. After the match, Manchester City claim the top spot of the Premier League table as the Manchester club has now bagged 77 points from 31 matches. On the other hand, Fulham maintained their 19th spot with 17 points.

Fans reacted after watching City's stunning victory over Fulham and some have started to troll second-placed Liverpool. Now, let us take a look at several best tweets out there.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Fulham FC Football Manchester City Sergio Aguero Bernardo Silva Pep Guardiola Twitter Reactions
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
