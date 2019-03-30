Twitter reacts as Manchester City beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage

Fulham FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Premier League returned to entertain the world after the international break as Manchester City were hosted by Fulham FC at Craven Cottage in the opening match of the week. Pep Guardiola opted to launch a strong lineup against a team like Fulham. Oleksandr Zinchenko started again as the left back as Benjamin Mendy is still unavailable due to fitness concerns.

Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva had major responsibilities to show their dominance in the midfield, while Sergio Aguero started as the central forward with Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling in supporting roles.

Guardiola's men started the match on a high note. The first goal of the match came at the 5th minute of the match following a quick counter-attack. Bernardo Silva's superb shot from the outside of the box went past the gloves of Sergio Rico. With that, Aguero had the first assist of the match.

The second goal came from the legs of Sergio Aguero at the 27th minute of the match. This time, the Fulham defence made a mistake in giving away the ball to Silva who comfortably found Aguero in the box. Aguero made no mistake to extend the lead.

The biggest chance of the second half came from the visitors as Raheem Sterling's right-footed curler was saved by Rico at the 60th minute of the match. City failed to score a single goal throughout the second half as the match ended with a 0-2 scoreline to Guardiola's side.

In the second half, Manchester City had created a few great chances but failed to score. Fulham defence did well several times to stop City's offensive power. After the match, Manchester City claim the top spot of the Premier League table as the Manchester club has now bagged 77 points from 31 matches. On the other hand, Fulham maintained their 19th spot with 17 points.

Fans reacted after watching City's stunning victory over Fulham and some have started to troll second-placed Liverpool. Now, let us take a look at several best tweets out there.

⚽⚽⚽



Bernardo Silva has scored in three consecutive games for Man City in all competitions 🇵🇹#FULMCI pic.twitter.com/ZQffJe1FoE — Goal (@goal) March 30, 2019

Kyle Walker hits the post for Man City, while at the other end Ederson pulls out a deck chair and sparks up a cigar. #FULMCI — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 30, 2019

All of Man City's starting outfield players have had a shot at goal.



Everyone. 😳#FULMCI #ManCity pic.twitter.com/ATXy20UlHq — Superbia Proelia (@SuperbiaProeIia) March 30, 2019

When you're 2-0 up at half time but you forgot to lock the front door before you left home #FULMCI pic.twitter.com/X3BYBIHmtD — Goal (@goal) March 30, 2019

36 - Since the start of the 2011-12 season, Sergio Aguero has been involved in more Premier League goals against newly-promoted teams than any other player (36 – 29 goals, 7 assists). Bully. #FULMCI pic.twitter.com/Jphq0mWLz6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 30, 2019

Aguero now has scored same number of goals for Manchester City (228 in 328 games) as Henry had for Arsenal.



He has done it in 48 fewer games. pic.twitter.com/gePKPMviBM — Masroor (@masroorhussnain) March 30, 2019

Asking Fulham fans at Craven Cottage what they think can be changed in the second half.



#FULMCI pic.twitter.com/MsnuhCQPJg — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 30, 2019

#FULMCI

When they tell you that Liverpool is going to win the #PremierLeague: pic.twitter.com/y1EouonnJ1 — Aldo Comi (@aldocomi) March 30, 2019

Man City have scored 66 goals across all competitions in their 20 games in 2019.



On the quadruple charge. 🔥 https://t.co/eYECzBvtz0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 30, 2019

Man City ahead in the early game. Their record in 2019.



WWWWWWWLWWWWWWWWWWW



Rafa, that. pic.twitter.com/X18GsZ37Ef — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) March 30, 2019

When you thought Fulham was going to be fun this season because of the signings they made in the summer pic.twitter.com/fRsPfhVn8t — Zito (@_Zeets) March 30, 2019

Fulham are an absolute waste of time — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) March 30, 2019

