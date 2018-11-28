Twitter reacts as Manchester City fail to win against Lyon for the second consecutive game

Rishi Kataria

Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Group F

Manchester City is probably the best club among the Premier League clubs. They are at the top the league and they are still unbeaten in the League.

Despite being qualified for the knockout rounds in Champions League, City still has a lot to improve on. Premier League giants performances have not been up to their standards two times they faced Lyon.

City were defeated by Lyon at home with the scoreline 2-1. City fans would have expected the club to take revenge for their home defeat when they travel to Lyon. They didn't win against Lyon but succeeded in salvaging a 2-2 draw at Lyon.

Lyon twice took the lead in the second half but were not able to maintain it. The French side wasted many clear-cut chances before Maxwel Cornet fired an astounding shot from a tight angle to give them an early second-half lead.

City defender Aymeric Laporte quickly levelled the scores through the header. Cornet fired in again to put Lyon on top of the group. Sergio Aguero, however, flicked the header two minutes after Lyon's second goal to ensure City remain favourites to top the group.

Speaking after the draw against Lyon, Pep Guardiola said:

Today the Champions League showed me again that it's another different competition and especially for one reason. The players are better.

Guardiola also explained how people wrongly believe that Ligue 1 is the farmer's league:

People say in France it's just PSG. But they don't know how tough it is in France. The league is so complicated, so good, so that's why I give a lot of credit for the result and the performance today,

City are yet to face Premier League counterparts, Liverpool and Chelsea who are playing amazingly this season. If City continues to play as they did against Lyon, there are chances that the club may slip further in the League.

Manchester City have qualified for the knockout rounds and Guardiola knows it's not going to be easy to win the coveted Champions League

Here are some of the tweets from Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Lyon:

True should’ve been lyon 5 - 2 Manchester City — Lgandcow (@jamesKinniburg3) November 28, 2018

Well played boys👏👏👏. You lot need to stop crying that we drew to Lyon.We can still win the UCL and im pretty sure if it was any other EPL team they would have never came away with a point. — A.S_ Edits (@ASEdits1) November 28, 2018

Seeing lots of shitty tweets about Manchester City's draw last night. LOL, we top the group still even with our semi shitty squad last night.



Plot-twist: Lyon loses to shakhtar and they fuck off to the Europa League. — The Rebellious (@ManlikeJer) November 28, 2018

4 points sur 6 possible de pris contre Manchester City, bravo Lyon ! 👏 — TIFLO (@Tiflo53) November 28, 2018

Manchester city with their impressive form manage a draw with Lyon.. football is not as easy as u think. What about the chances Rashford missed before we became desperate?? — olaniyi Ola (@SlasherAdeyemi) November 28, 2018

A team like Lyon have out played city, Bayern won 5-1 but BT sport are still tweeting about Jose Mourinhos reaction to a 90th minute goal rather than the goal itself that qualified Manchester United for the knockout stages. Get a grip lads — ChielliniLookOut (@chielinilookout) November 28, 2018

Quite bizarre that a team that has taken 4 #ChampionsLeague points and scored 4 goals against @ManCity this season could yet be eclipsed by a team that City have beaten twice by an aggregate score of 9-0! Shakhtar could still snatch second place from Lyon in Group F. pic.twitter.com/khLLLVwjKm — David Walker (@djwskyblu) November 28, 2018

Manchester city is a city and Lyon idk buh everything is God's Plan so Lyon can beat Manchester city — Ayigbe Beyoncé 🇬🇭 (@Daavi_Mawuse) November 28, 2018