×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Twitter reacts as Manchester City fail to win against Lyon for the second consecutive game

Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
News
113   //    28 Nov 2018, 20:09 IST

Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Group F
Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Group F

Manchester City is probably the best club among the Premier League clubs. They are at the top the league and they are still unbeaten in the League.

Despite being qualified for the knockout rounds in Champions League, City still has a lot to improve on. Premier League giants performances have not been up to their standards two times they faced Lyon.

City were defeated by Lyon at home with the scoreline 2-1. City fans would have expected the club to take revenge for their home defeat when they travel to Lyon. They didn't win against Lyon but succeeded in salvaging a 2-2 draw at Lyon.

Lyon twice took the lead in the second half but were not able to maintain it. The French side wasted many clear-cut chances before Maxwel Cornet fired an astounding shot from a tight angle to give them an early second-half lead.

City defender Aymeric Laporte quickly levelled the scores through the header. Cornet fired in again to put Lyon on top of the group. Sergio Aguero, however, flicked the header two minutes after Lyon's second goal to ensure City remain favourites to top the group.

Speaking after the draw against Lyon, Pep Guardiola said:

Today the Champions League showed me again that it's another different competition and especially for one reason. The players are better.

Guardiola also explained how people wrongly believe that Ligue 1 is the farmer's league:

People say in France it's just PSG. But they don't know how tough it is in France. The league is so complicated, so good, so that's why I give a lot of credit for the result and the performance today,

City are yet to face Premier League counterparts, Liverpool and Chelsea who are playing amazingly this season. If City continues to play as they did against Lyon, there are chances that the club may slip further in the League.

Manchester City have qualified for the knockout rounds and Guardiola knows it's not going to be easy to win the coveted Champions League

Here are some of the tweets from Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Lyon:

:

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester City Olympique Lyonnais Football Sergio Aguero Pep Guardiola Twitter Reactions
Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
Rishi is a sports lover. He is an avid follower of Football. He likes to get updated about WWE, Cricket and other sports too.
Twitter reacts as Olympique Lyon beats Manchester City in...
RELATED STORY
Lyon vs Manchester City: Match preview | UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
Champions League Match Preview: Manchester City vs Lyon
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 1-2 Lyon: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Olympique Lyonnais Féminin: The first team to win the...
RELATED STORY
Tanguy Ndombele: A monster in the middle | Ligue 1 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Top 3 transfers of the 2018-19 season that went unnoticed 
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest Champions League Round of 16 upsets
RELATED STORY
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
Champions League Preview: Tuesday sees Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 5
FT CSK VIK
1 - 2
 CSKA Moskva vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT AEK AJA
0 - 2
 AEK Athens vs Ajax
FT HOF SHA
2 - 3
 Hoffenheim vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT OLY MAN
2 - 2
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
FT ROM REA
0 - 2
 Roma vs Real Madrid
FT MAN YOU
1 - 0
 Manchester United vs Young Boys
FT JUV VAL
1 - 0
 Juventus vs Valencia
FT BAY BEN
5 - 1
 Bayern München vs Benfica
Today ATL MON 11:25 PM Atlético Madrid vs Monaco
Today LOK GAL 11:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Galatasaray
Tomorrow BOR CLU 01:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Brugge
Tomorrow PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
Tomorrow TOT INT 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Internazionale
Tomorrow PSG LIV 01:30 AM PSG vs Liverpool
Tomorrow NAP CRV 01:30 AM Napoli vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow POR SCH 01:30 AM Porto vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us