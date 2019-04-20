Twitter reacts as Manchester City take revenge on Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur met each other for the 3rd time in the past two weeks. Today it was the sunny Etihad Stadium, where the Manchester side pulverized the team from London with a conventional 1-0 scoreline.

Manchester City made only two changes in the starting eleven as Phil Foden started his second Premier League game for the Cityzens, while John Stones replaced Vincent Kompany at the back of City's defence-line.

Here, Mauricio Pochettino brought five new faces in Spurs' starting lineup. Eric Dier returned to the starting lineup after recovering from his injury. With the English defensive midfielder, Argentinian goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, Colombian centre-back Davinson Sanchez, Juan Foyth and English fullback Ben Davies made their way into the Spurs starting line-up.

City started the match in a high attacking manner. Pep Guardiola's men drew the first blood early in the first half. Phil Foden broke the deadlock at the 5th minute of the match. Bernardo Silva's cross met Sergio Aguero, who headed the ball towards City's young sensation, Phil Foden. Phil made no mistake as the U17 World Cup Golden Ball winner headed the ball into the net. The 18-year-old talent scored his first Premier League goal in City's colour.

In reply, Spurs started to show their strength as City's defence cleared all the dangers. Brazilian shot-stopper, Ederson also made a few brilliant saves. The likes of Son, Eriksen and Alli were looking dangerous, while Lucas Moura missed some brilliant chances. The first half ended with a narrow 0-1 lead to Pep Guardiola's side.

The second half started as Spurs hoped to bounce back from behind. Both teams missed a number of chances as the scoreline remained at the same stage. The match concluded with a 1-0 scoreline to Man City.

With the victory, The Cityzens claimed the Premier League top spot. They have now 86 points from 34 league appearances, while Tottenham could feel the danger for having 67 points from 34 matches. Arsenal and Chelsea have a chance to surpass the Lilly Whites as they have matches later this weekend.

Twitter was abuzz as football lovers started to share their thoughts as Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur again at the Etihad Stadium.

Name: Dele Alli

Profession: Nutmegger

I love you Bernardo but this is just cruel 😂#MCITOT pic.twitter.com/80f0M3xCiB — Parth Athale (@ParthAthale) April 20, 2019

If City don't win the title, then Riyad Mahrez's Anfield penalty miss is going to be up there with THE SLIP. #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/0aAtTVWdo0 — The Irish Guy (@HITC_SPORT) April 20, 2019

Foden celebrating his first PL goal at 4:20 on 4/20.



Nice. #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/z3MsmRqf8q — Enver Hoxha, pronounced correctly (@dirtydolphy) April 20, 2019

Premier League table:



1. Man City 86pts

2. Liverpool 85pts

3. Tottenham 67pts

4. Arsenal 66pts

5. Chelsea 66pts

6. Man Utd 64pts pic.twitter.com/Yy0GXocqdA — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 20, 2019