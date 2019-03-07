Twitter reacts as Manchester United knock PSG out of the Champions League 2018-19

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Manchester United made a terrific comeback in the Champions League as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men beat Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night at Parc Des Princes.

A few United's superstars were out of the main squad as the likes of Jesse Lingard, Ander Herrera, Alexis Sanchez didn't travel to France due to injuries, while the heart of midfield, Paul Pogba was out due to a suspension.

Solskjaer promoted a few talented youngsters to the squad as the replacements of absent ones. The likes of Chong, Greenwood and Angle Gomez were started on the bench.

The match really started at a high intensity as Lukaku opened the scoring for United in the 2nd minute of the match. Lukaku took advantage of miscommunication in PSG's defence as his left-footed finish gave United an early lead.

Juan Bernat scored the equalizer in the 12th minute. Mbappe's cross found Bernat at the far post, who made no mistake. Eric Bailly started the match in the right-back position and failed to track down the run of Bernat.

18 minutes later, Lukaku scored his second goal. Again, it was a horrible mistake which was made by 42-year-old PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Buffon failed to deal with a right-footed shot from Marcus Rashford. Lukaku again took advantage by netting his second goal of the night.

In the second half, the only goal which decided the fate of Paris club came during the dying minutes of the match from a penalty. VAR showed that Diogo Dalot's cross hit the right hand of Kimpembe. Marcus Rashford's stunning penalty sealed Manchester United's place in the next round of UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United became the second Premier League team to qualify for the next round of Champions League as Tottenham Hotspur already did yesterday.

We have a few tweets as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer proved again his brilliance as a manager.

May God Shock your enemies like this 🔥🔥😂😂 #mufc pic.twitter.com/9XudvfSUkF — ēsprit (@esprit_HQ) March 6, 2019

Tried to buy the Champions League with Neymar and Mpabbe, knocked out by academy graduates 😂😂🤣🤣#MUFC pic.twitter.com/ucLeQITE3F — BlackSheep 🐏🐑 (@Motsi_ZA) March 6, 2019

*Marcus Rashford takes his first ever penalty for #MUFC to make #UCL history*



Jesse Lingard:pic.twitter.com/YLgDXCDgbU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 6, 2019

The best young player in the world Rashford consoling a fan #PSGMUN #mufc pic.twitter.com/ip9OXK4GkC — w σ ℓ f ɢ a и ɢ 형 (@Gaeist) March 6, 2019

Arsenal fans everywhere watching the game #PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/oZGKq5kXHI — probably crying (@mattgivens__) March 6, 2019

BREAKING NEWS!!!

PSG HAVE OFFICIALLY JOINED THE BCE (bottling company of Europe),

they join the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool, amongst others. For confirmation, see the image below.

Lukaku was said to be the agent behind the sensational move. #PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/0K1WqhEDTU — Supreme Chief Ajasa Ndubisi Dawo (@SupremecheifAJ) March 6, 2019

#PSGMUN

PSG should go back to the farm. Manchester United is not your mate pic.twitter.com/gcN4oau6Jm — 🇳🇬 owoicho👑 (@gvoking_) March 6, 2019

United to arsenal ahead of their Sunday clash 😂 #PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/DglcnBkuMa — uzair (@uzair88465479) March 6, 2019

No Pogba

No Martial

No Lingard

No Herrera

No Matic

No Mata

No Jones



Full-time: PSG 1 - 3 Man Utd #PSGMUN



This man is a genius. Done pic.twitter.com/CncQ44Alp9 — . (@DeeproCrump) March 6, 2019

