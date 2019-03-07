×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as Manchester United knock PSG out of the Champions League 2018-19

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
8.48K   //    07 Mar 2019, 08:05 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Manchester United made a terrific comeback in the Champions League as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men beat Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night at Parc Des Princes.

A few United's superstars were out of the main squad as the likes of Jesse Lingard, Ander Herrera, Alexis Sanchez didn't travel to France due to injuries, while the heart of midfield, Paul Pogba was out due to a suspension.

Solskjaer promoted a few talented youngsters to the squad as the replacements of absent ones. The likes of Chong, Greenwood and Angle Gomez were started on the bench.

The match really started at a high intensity as Lukaku opened the scoring for United in the 2nd minute of the match. Lukaku took advantage of miscommunication in PSG's defence as his left-footed finish gave United an early lead.

Juan Bernat scored the equalizer in the 12th minute. Mbappe's cross found Bernat at the far post, who made no mistake. Eric Bailly started the match in the right-back position and failed to track down the run of Bernat.

18 minutes later, Lukaku scored his second goal. Again, it was a horrible mistake which was made by 42-year-old PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Buffon failed to deal with a right-footed shot from Marcus Rashford. Lukaku again took advantage by netting his second goal of the night.

In the second half, the only goal which decided the fate of Paris club came during the dying minutes of the match from a penalty. VAR showed that Diogo Dalot's cross hit the right hand of Kimpembe. Marcus Rashford's stunning penalty sealed Manchester United's place in the next round of UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United became the second Premier League team to qualify for the next round of Champions League as Tottenham Hotspur already did yesterday.

We have a few tweets as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer proved again his brilliance as a manager.

Advertisement



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Romelu Lukaku Marcus Rashford Leisure Reading
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
Twitter goes berserk as Manchester United beat PSG to go through to the next round of Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Fergie time is well and truly alive, as United knock PSG out
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19, PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 ways Solskjaer masterminded a miraculous comeback
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United draws PSG in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The Comeback Kings
RELATED STORY
PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 men who won the game for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
PSG vs Manchester United: 3 things to look out for | Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as PSG beat Manchester United 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United can overturn 2-0 first-leg deficit against PSG
RELATED STORY
PSG vs Manchester United Preview: UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Match Preview, Predicted lineups, injury updates, suspension list and more 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us