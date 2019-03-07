Twitter goes berserk as Manchester United make it to the UCL Quarter-finals by beating PSG 3-1

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Manchester United have done it! The English club unexpectedly overturned a 2-0 home deficit to win 3-1 away to Paris Saint-Germain, at Parc des Princes, and go through by the away goal rule.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring just two minutes into the game, after German right back Thilo Kehrer made a blunder of a back pass to Gigi Buffon. Lukaku latched on to it and scored past the Italian legendary goal keeper. The PSG left back replied to the situation by leveling the score in the 12th minute, when he tapped in on the far post by a cross from Kylian Mbappe.

In the 30th minute, Romelu Lukaku scored again, when Buffon splashed a Marcus Rashford shot wide open in the penalty area for the Belgian to capitalize on.

It was total 'Fergie time' to follow, as United fans call it.

In the 90th minute, Manchester United were awarded a penalty by the VAR, as the ball struck Presnel Kimpembe on the arm in the penalty area. Marcus Rashford stepped up from the spot and finished off PSG in style as he blasted the penalty on the right of veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Twitter reacted to the historic United win in Paris, which was totally unexpected, especially after Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and co. lost the first leg by 2-0 at Old Trafford. Without further delay, let's head to the best of the Twitter reactions regarding this epic footballing event.

AND THAT'S THAT!#MUFC book our place in the #UCL quarter-finals in the most dramatic fashion thanks to @MarcusRashford's injury-time penalty! pic.twitter.com/yXzWISgoJZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 6, 2019

New United midfielder Fred repaid the faith the club had shown in him at the beginning of the season by last night's performance.

Fred for Manchester United vs PSG:



100% tackle accuracy

100% long ball accuracy

82% pass accuracy

52 touches

32 passes completed

7 recoveries made

7 long balls completed

5 duels won

3 tackles won



Definitely his best performance for Manchester United. https://t.co/mTEbp7RvMc — utdarena (@utdarena) March 6, 2019

Caretaker manager Solskjaer has been making history after taking on from Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United have won 9 consecutive away games for the first time in history. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/FjnbpHgDEE — Theatre of Dreams (@MUFC_621958) March 6, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is the first Manchester United manager to win a Champions League knockout match away from home since Sir Alex Ferguson in 2010/11. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/DoFNnKv6zo — Manchester United (@MUFCScoop) March 7, 2019

No team in the Champions League history had overturned a 2-0 home deficit to progress to the next round away from home.

The Solskjaer magic continues at Manchester United. 👀 pic.twitter.com/fuxs52mXxR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 6, 2019

What a night to make your debut in the Manchester United shirt, for Mason Greenwood.

Congratulations to Mason Greenwood on his Manchester United debut! He is the youngest ever player (17 years, 5 months and 5 days old) to appear in the Champions League for Manchester United. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/CBbknxVM33 — Manchester United (@MUFCScoop) March 6, 2019

Manchester United beat PSG using many of their academy players last night, showing the Parisian club that nothing is impossible.

PSG 1 - 3 Manchester United.

Mbappe = £121.6m

T Silva = £37.8m

Di Maria = £56.7m

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knocked out PSG at Paris with Academy.

Mctominay

Chong

Perreira

Rashford

Garner

We are Manchester United. I'm dying of happiness. #MUFC #PSGMUN Paris pic.twitter.com/vAvh7QqKgg — Nick Lee Kenya (@NickLeeKenya) March 7, 2019

Some more reactions:

😔 @Kimpembe_3 was distraught at full time after giving away @ManUtd’s winning penalty.



🤝 Instead of celebrating with his team-mates, @RomeluLukaku9 went to console @Kimpembe_3.



💛 Respect. pic.twitter.com/wGB5tOuJUQ — SPORF (@Sporf) March 6, 2019

You don't have to be a Manchester United fan to be happy for them, lads gave their all. This is football 👏👏#PSGMUN #GGMU #UCL pic.twitter.com/cgfsQzN5lK — Saviour 🇳🇬||🇬🇭 (@oyimzy) March 6, 2019

The average age of Manchester United’s starting XI vs PSG was 25. At full-time, it was 23. #MUFC — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) March 7, 2019

I was alive when rashford blessed mbappe😂😂😂 #Mufc i love this game pic.twitter.com/dBFTJkVJU9 — 🇰🇪 ERASTO 🇰🇪 (@ErastusPunk) March 6, 2019

