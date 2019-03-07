Twitter goes berserk as Manchester United make it to the UCL Quarter-finals by beating PSG 3-1
Manchester United have done it! The English club unexpectedly overturned a 2-0 home deficit to win 3-1 away to Paris Saint-Germain, at Parc des Princes, and go through by the away goal rule.
Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring just two minutes into the game, after German right back Thilo Kehrer made a blunder of a back pass to Gigi Buffon. Lukaku latched on to it and scored past the Italian legendary goal keeper. The PSG left back replied to the situation by leveling the score in the 12th minute, when he tapped in on the far post by a cross from Kylian Mbappe.
In the 30th minute, Romelu Lukaku scored again, when Buffon splashed a Marcus Rashford shot wide open in the penalty area for the Belgian to capitalize on.
It was total 'Fergie time' to follow, as United fans call it.
In the 90th minute, Manchester United were awarded a penalty by the VAR, as the ball struck Presnel Kimpembe on the arm in the penalty area. Marcus Rashford stepped up from the spot and finished off PSG in style as he blasted the penalty on the right of veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon.
Twitter reacted to the historic United win in Paris, which was totally unexpected, especially after Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and co. lost the first leg by 2-0 at Old Trafford. Without further delay, let's head to the best of the Twitter reactions regarding this epic footballing event.
New United midfielder Fred repaid the faith the club had shown in him at the beginning of the season by last night's performance.
Caretaker manager Solskjaer has been making history after taking on from Jose Mourinho.
No team in the Champions League history had overturned a 2-0 home deficit to progress to the next round away from home.
What a night to make your debut in the Manchester United shirt, for Mason Greenwood.
Manchester United beat PSG using many of their academy players last night, showing the Parisian club that nothing is impossible.
Some more reactions: