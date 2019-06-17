Twitter reacts as Maurizio Sarri is appointed the new manager of Juventus
After weeks of speculation, Maurizio Sarri has finally left Chelsea to take over Serie A giants Juventus on a three-year deal. Having moved to Stamford Bridge from Napoli only last summer, the Italian manager led the Blues to a European title and a third-place finish in the Premier League.
Sarri guided Chelsea to the Europa League title after defeating London rivals Arsenal in the finals, winning his first major trophy in the process.
The 60-year-old will replace Massimiliano Allegri, who stepped down as Bianconeri boss at the end of the season after leading the Old Lady to their eighth consecutive Serie A title.
It is believed that a compensation fee of £5 million has been agreed to between the two clubs.
In a statement confirming the news, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said, "In talks, we had following the Europa League final, Maurizio made it clear how strongly he desired to return to his native country, explaining that his reasons for wanting to return to work in Italy were significant."
"He also believed it important to be nearer his family, and for the well-being of his elderly parents he felt he needed to live closer to them at this point."
"Maurizio leaves Chelsea with thanks from us all for the work he and his assistants did during the season he spent as our head coach, and for winning the Europa League, guiding us to another cup final and a third-place finish in the Premier League."
"We would also like to congratulate him on securing the role as big as any in Serie A and to wish him the best of luck for the future."
Frank Lampard has emerged as one of the major favorites to take over at Chelsea following Sarri's departure but it remains to be seen if an announcement will be made in the upcoming days.
