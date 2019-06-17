Twitter reacts as Maurizio Sarri is appointed the new manager of Juventus

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 25 // 17 Jun 2019, 13:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

After weeks of speculation, Maurizio Sarri has finally left Chelsea to take over Serie A giants Juventus on a three-year deal. Having moved to Stamford Bridge from Napoli only last summer, the Italian manager led the Blues to a European title and a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Sarri guided Chelsea to the Europa League title after defeating London rivals Arsenal in the finals, winning his first major trophy in the process.

The 60-year-old will replace Massimiliano Allegri, who stepped down as Bianconeri boss at the end of the season after leading the Old Lady to their eighth consecutive Serie A title.

It is believed that a compensation fee of £5 million has been agreed to between the two clubs.

In a statement confirming the news, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said, "In talks, we had following the Europa League final, Maurizio made it clear how strongly he desired to return to his native country, explaining that his reasons for wanting to return to work in Italy were significant."

"He also believed it important to be nearer his family, and for the well-being of his elderly parents he felt he needed to live closer to them at this point."

"Maurizio leaves Chelsea with thanks from us all for the work he and his assistants did during the season he spent as our head coach, and for winning the Europa League, guiding us to another cup final and a third-place finish in the Premier League."

"We would also like to congratulate him on securing the role as big as any in Serie A and to wish him the best of luck for the future."

Frank Lampard has emerged as one of the major favorites to take over at Chelsea following Sarri's departure but it remains to be seen if an announcement will be made in the upcoming days.

Advertisement

Football fans have since taken to Twitter to react to Sarri's move:

If on this date two years ago you would have told me Sarri & CR7 would both be at Juventus my head would have exploded — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) June 16, 2019

✍️ Maurizio Sarri has officially been announced as the new Juventus manager



Chelsea have identified Frank Lampard and Kepa Arrizabalaga as the front runners to replace him pic.twitter.com/lhxA19zpIk — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 16, 2019

Thank You Maurizio Sarri for everything! I wish you could've stayed at Chelsea for a few more years but I wish you all the best and I hope you succeed at Juventus and win lots and lots of Trophies because you deserve it! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/8RQe10g3u6 — Nouman (@nomifooty) June 16, 2019

Anyone mocking Sarri for this reaction to winning a major trophy just doesn’t get football. The man worked for years and years for that moment. Good luck and hope that he’s appreciated at Juventus. pic.twitter.com/IcrntG2f4N — If Rafa Goes We Go (@IfRafaGoesWeGo) June 16, 2019

Sarri celebrating his move to Juventus pic.twitter.com/HXSvTF2Upg — Bertie (@LuongoMass) June 16, 2019

Grazie Maurizio. Shame you had to go so soon, it could of been so much more and special. Grateful for you getting us back into the CL, where we belong. Best of luck at Juventus 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/nX3VkHQBng — ZΛCH (@CFCZach) June 16, 2019

Thank you for being part of a trophy winning season Maurizio Sarri, good luck at Juventus.



You will maintain my respect after trying to implement your philosophy.



But some marriages aren’t to be, and this one ended mutually, both parties must now move on. #UTC pic.twitter.com/C03BxETWVz — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) June 16, 2019

BREAKING: Chelsea have confirmed their new manager to replace Sarri who leaves to join Juventus. pic.twitter.com/6J9jNhOSRC — betclever (@bet_clever) June 16, 2019

Maurizio Sarri's fairytale career



1990-2005: Serie D



2005-2010: Bouncing around Serie B



2010-2012: Serie C



2012-2015: Empoli



2015-2018: Napoli



2018-2019: Chelsea



2019-: Becomes the manager of the most decorated Italian club in history, Juventus Football Club S.p.A pic.twitter.com/kraEAdCygf — Francesco (@JuveThoughts) June 16, 2019

Maurizio Sarri has officially joined Juventus due to family reasons as stated by the club’s website.



- European Champion

- 3rd placed finish

- New brand of football

- Improvements to players such as RLC and Hudson Odoi

- Got the best out of Hazard



Goodluck Maurizio. 🏆🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/LkvaTLypzC — Pys (@CFCPys) June 16, 2019