Twitter reacts as Monaco sign Chelsea target

Aleksandr Golovin had been linked with a move to Chelsea

After weeks of speculation, AS Monaco have finally beaten Chelsea to sign Aleksandr Golovin on a five-year deal from CSKA Moscow for a reported fee worth €30 million (£26.5m/$35m).

Golovin played 113 games for CSKA since making his senior debut in 2014 and won the Premier League title in 2016.

An Under-17 Euros winner in 2013, he has gone on to make 23 appearances for Russia's senior side.

The 22-year-old scored once and got two assists as his side reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup before losing to Croatia in a penalty shoot-out. His impressive displays on the global stage gave his reputation a boost, drawing links to Chelsea and a couple of other high-profile clubs.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev suggested this week his club had won the race for Golovin having endured competition from "very large European clubs".

We are very happy with the arrival of Aleksandr Golovin at AS Monaco. He is a talented young player, very prominent during the World Cup, but we have been following him for a long time.

He already has solid experience in Russian first division and internationally. Despite the competition of very large European clubs, Aleksandr has chosen the sporting project of AS Monaco, which will offer him the best conditions to continue his progress.

"I am very happy to sign at AS Monaco," Golovin said.

"This is a new adventure for me that I approach with a lot of ambitions. I am now very much looking forward to meeting the staff and my new teammates and to get going."

Golovin joins defender Pele, midfielder Jean-Eudes Aholou and teenager Willem Geubbels among Monaco's summer signings, although Thomas Lemar has been sold to Atletico Madrid and Fabinho joined Liverpool.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the sensational announcement.

If Aleksandr Golovin can snub Chelsea and sign for Monaco

What makes Chelsea supporters think they'll be signing Anthony martial before the end of the transfer window? But like we all know, Just incase martial snubs their ass. They never wanted him 😂 — Night_kyng (@Public_Enemyy) July 27, 2018

Monaco win Aleksandr Golovin's signature. Another failed Chelsea signing. ;) — Ved (@whoisved) July 27, 2018

Chelsea not signing Golovin upset some Chelsea fans. Imagine how some fans will feel if Bailey joined Roma #Meltdowns — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) July 27, 2018

Another Chelsea transfer target in the person of Golovin ditches them to sign for Monaco..



Chelsea fans: We didn't want him anyway. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Cb42yj7lPP — Night_kyng (@Public_Enemyy) July 27, 2018

Some people have claimed Golovin was the breakout star at the World Cup, comparing him to Rodriguez in 2014. I must have been watching a different tournament then, he was average at best. — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) July 27, 2018

Seen some rivals give us some stick for apparently losing out on Golovin. Of course I would have loved to sign him, but I am not too bothered. This will allow Barkley and RLC to get some much needed minutes. This season should be about integrating both Sarri's system and youth. — ¹⁰ (@ClinicaIEden) July 27, 2018

Didn’t want Golovin anyway

* Opens up pack of tissues to cry * pic.twitter.com/9k00xezLaB — ©️ (@MaurizioIogy) July 27, 2018

There's no way people who appear to be disappointed by Golovin going elsewhere are actually that disappointed. It's all for show. — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) July 27, 2018

my heart is actually broken, thank you Golovin — Alyssa (@RoiHazard) July 27, 2018

Golovin turned down Chelsea to play for 2 men, Prince Albert and a dog in Monaco rather than Chelsea

The decline is real — Tarik Cohen Fan Account (@AFCCB1079) July 27, 2018

I'm not too upset about losing out on Golovin tbh since I don't think we need him that much anymore. I now feel that Barkley would be a very good starting option in that midfield 3 for Chelsea and I actually expect him to be a starter in the coming season. — Zee (@ChelsZeeZola) July 27, 2018

"We don't need Golovin anyway. We have Barkley and Loftus-Cheek" pic.twitter.com/l2rfv1UQcj — edk🎯bby (@ed_edkobby) July 27, 2018

So all these days some idiots in this fanbase have been hyping Golovin like he is the second coming of Kaka, stalking his brother's wife's instagram only for him to end up at Monaco. — Leo Sat (@ItsMrBlueGuy) July 27, 2018

Chelsea missing out on Golovin & Pjanic making them come with a big money offer for Vecino pic.twitter.com/GeWEtJL5Q9 — Pazzo (@Pazzinho77) July 27, 2018

Golovin made a great choice signing for Monaco — Ï (@Ian_s94) July 27, 2018

Announce Golovin

Announce Golovi

Announce Golov

Announce Golo

Announce Gol

Announce Go

Announce G

Announced Green. — Nawaz. (@BlueNawaz) July 26, 2018

Golovin is going to be so good to watch for Monaco — Shanta Firmino (@Coppin_LFC) July 27, 2018

2009 - Aleksandr Golovin plays for his local club in Novokuznetsk, Siberia, in the third division of Russian football.



2018 - Golovin joins AS Monaco for €30million after an impressive World Cup with the national team. pic.twitter.com/ldsa1tVfZK — Arturo (@ArturoNotVidal) July 27, 2018

Chelsea went from Golovin to Rob Green in a matter of days pic.twitter.com/EWB0fB79mg — Yousif Halwachi (@YHalwachi) July 27, 2018

Woke up seeing Monaco sign Golovin while Chelsea transfer rumors point to Pepe Reina. pic.twitter.com/rwLIbRSs1S — 「Alexandré」 (@siralexandre10) July 27, 2018

haha, rumored to be in Chelsea, Barca, United you name it, end up in monaco LOL golovin https://t.co/nJSELscax4 — teh_shrike (@teh_shrike) July 27, 2018