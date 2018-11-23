Twitter reacts as N'Golo Kante signs new contract with Chelsea
N'Golo Kante has signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea, committing his future until 2023. The French midfielder has been instrumental for his club and nation since his title-winning season with Leicester City. Then, he moved on to join the London club and won the Premier League title two years ago under Antonio Conte. This year, Kante helped Les Bleus win the World Cup in Russia and his value in the market has certainly been at a record high.
The 27-year-old is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and in the world. His great sense of positioning often helps his side recover the ball quickly on the field and recycle the possession. In this season alone, Kante has enjoyed a tackle success rate of 59% and in their title-winning season, the Blues midfielder recorded a 65% tackle success.
His pure humbleness has attracted lots of attention from the fans. Fans love him regardless which team they are supporting. Back in September, the Chelsea midfielder spent his Saturday night with an Arsenal fan watching the Match of the Day and in July, Kante seemed too shy to ask to lift France's World Cup trophy after they beat Croatia. All the attention and love towards him is well-deserved as he is truly one of the most influential midfielders. For the 2016-2017 PFA Player of the Year award, Kante was chosen as the winner and this was a testament to his capabilities and potential in football.
Chelsea fans ought to be glad that Kante has opted to stay in London with the club instead of joining other clubs in Europe. With the new deal signed, the midfielder will now become the club's highest paid player, earning £290,000 per week. Here was how fans reacted on Twitter to his contract extension.