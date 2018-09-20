Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Olympique Lyon beats Manchester City in the UCL

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
1.98K   //    20 Sep 2018, 06:55 IST

Manchester City v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Group F
Lyon pulled off the surprise result of matchday one, beating Manchester City

The French side Olympique Lyon pulled off the biggest upset of the first round of the UEFA Champions League group stages by beating the English Premier League champion, Manchester City (2-1) at the Ethiad's stadium.

Manchester City started the second half strong and pulled one goal back when Bernardo Silva splendidly guided Leroy Sane's cross into a goal during the 63rd minute. The Citizens kept questioning Lyon's defense for rest of the game, but Lyon stood firm and didn't let the English team take anything away from the game. Maxwell Cornet opened the scoring for the visitors in the 26th-minute before the captain, Nabil Fekir doubled Les Gones' lead with a brilliant goal in the 43rd minute of the game.

The Sky Blues manager, Pep Guardiola was banned from the touchline and was unable to communicate to the bench. City's assistant Mikel Arteta was in charge of the bench in Guardiola's absence.

The English Champions, Manchester City is currently sitting in the third place of the PL table, whereas, Lyon are struggling in the league and won just two of their opening five league matches.

Bruno Génésio's men are sitting at the top of their group with three points and are now in the strong place to qualify for the knockout stages. Their group consists of Manchester City, Hoffenheim and Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Manchester City fans' discontent with UEFA continues as they yet again booed the UEFA Champions League anthem to show their frustration over UEFA sanctioning the club for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. The match was played in a relatively low attendance as there were thousands of empty seats at the Etihad.

Twitter is exploding with various tweets after this victory against one of the best teams in the CL. So let us look at some of the best tweets.




Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester City Olympique Lyonnais Football Leroy Sane Nabil Fekir Twiter reactions Pep Guardiola
