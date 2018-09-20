Twitter reacts as Olympique Lyon beats Manchester City in the UCL

Lyon pulled off the surprise result of matchday one, beating Manchester City

The French side Olympique Lyon pulled off the biggest upset of the first round of the UEFA Champions League group stages by beating the English Premier League champion, Manchester City (2-1) at the Ethiad's stadium.

Manchester City started the second half strong and pulled one goal back when Bernardo Silva splendidly guided Leroy Sane's cross into a goal during the 63rd minute. The Citizens kept questioning Lyon's defense for rest of the game, but Lyon stood firm and didn't let the English team take anything away from the game. Maxwell Cornet opened the scoring for the visitors in the 26th-minute before the captain, Nabil Fekir doubled Les Gones' lead with a brilliant goal in the 43rd minute of the game.

The Sky Blues manager, Pep Guardiola was banned from the touchline and was unable to communicate to the bench. City's assistant Mikel Arteta was in charge of the bench in Guardiola's absence.

The English Champions, Manchester City is currently sitting in the third place of the PL table, whereas, Lyon are struggling in the league and won just two of their opening five league matches.

Bruno Génésio's men are sitting at the top of their group with three points and are now in the strong place to qualify for the knockout stages. Their group consists of Manchester City, Hoffenheim and Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Manchester City fans' discontent with UEFA continues as they yet again booed the UEFA Champions League anthem to show their frustration over UEFA sanctioning the club for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. The match was played in a relatively low attendance as there were thousands of empty seats at the Etihad.

Twitter is exploding with various tweets after this victory against one of the best teams in the CL. So let us look at some of the best tweets.

Look at the state of Manchester City. This is the Champions League and there are empty seats everywhere. Disgusting club. pic.twitter.com/HJz6PF1xgM — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) September 19, 2018

Manchester United go 2 up away as Manchester City go 2 down at home. Funny old game. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 19, 2018

Manchester City have now lost three consecutive Champions League home games:



1-2 vs. Basel

1-2 vs. Liverpool

1-2 vs. Lyon



Rinse and defeat. pic.twitter.com/CJnbHwwgTF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 19, 2018

Manchester City right Now 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OESDDRLGoS — Propesa (@Propesaa) September 19, 2018

4 - Manchester City are the first English team to lose four consecutive Champions League matches in the competition's history. Surprising. pic.twitter.com/of1x71hxC3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2018

1 - Lyon have become the first French 🇫🇷 team to win at Manchester City in European competition. Upset. pic.twitter.com/jxIA1k0tUY — OptaJean ⭐⭐ (@OptaJean) September 19, 2018

Literally thousands of empty seats at the Etihad for a CL game against Lyon.That categorigally ends any debate that Manchester City are a big club. — AnfieldUrchin (@AnfieldUrchin) September 19, 2018

Manchester City lose to Lyon at home I front of an half empty crowd tonight.



And people actually say they will win the treble this season LOL



But will they be bashed for losing at home? No, because they will try to find something about Jose Mourhino so write about. — Isiah Madrigal (@Realisiah1) September 19, 2018

Even with all the money of the world, all the oil of the world and all of the “new fans”, you have to know that Champions League it is not for everyone @ManCity. — Sonny Corleone (@ramonochoal) September 20, 2018

Manchester City just might be the first club in the world to announce a stadium reduction plan to fit all their supporters in. — 👑 (@AnfieldAn) September 19, 2018

Something not quite right at @mancity right now, too slow, mistakes, lethargy, very poor display tonight, got what we deserved! — Pete Brady (@Brades1966) September 19, 2018