Twitter reacts as PSG announce the signing of Gianluigi Buffon
After months of speculation, Paris Saint-Germain have finally announced the signing of Gianluigi Buffon on a free transfer.
The former Juventus goalkeeper ended his 17-year stay at the Italian club last season having made 656 outings for The Old Lady. During his stint, Buffon won nine Scudetti and four Coppa Italia titles at Juve but never lifted the Champions League, suffering heartbreak in the final on three occasions.
He has now penned a one-year deal with the French champions with the option for a further 12 months.
"I know what dreams PSG and its fans have in their hearts," he said.
"I am going to bring all my energy, all my experience and all of my thirst to win to help my new club achieve all the great objectives it has set out for the future.
"For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decision."
Here's how Twitter reacted to the signing.