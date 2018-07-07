Twitter reacts as PSG announce the signing of Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer

After months of speculation, Paris Saint-Germain have finally announced the signing of Gianluigi Buffon on a free transfer.

The former Juventus goalkeeper ended his 17-year stay at the Italian club last season having made 656 outings for The Old Lady. During his stint, Buffon won nine Scudetti and four Coppa Italia titles at Juve but never lifted the Champions League, suffering heartbreak in the final on three occasions.

He has now penned a one-year deal with the French champions with the option for a further 12 months.

"I know what dreams PSG and its fans have in their hearts," he said.

"I am going to bring all my energy, all my experience and all of my thirst to win to help my new club achieve all the great objectives it has set out for the future.

"For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decision."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the signing.

Whatever happens, in my mind Del Piero and Buffon retired the moment they played their last game for Juventus. — BB (@The_Juventino) July 6, 2018

Buffon thinks he can ride Neymar and Mbappe to a CL



It’s not gonna happen my dude. Just retire. — Para (@TheParacelsus) July 6, 2018

Gianluigi Buffon has signed for PSG on a free transfer.



His Champions League dream is still alive. pic.twitter.com/HgMLQgz43K — bet365 (@bet365) July 6, 2018

Buffon when Ronaldo is official pic.twitter.com/2JC28zM8yy — Bilal B. (@JuveBillz) July 6, 2018

Buffon to PSG. Champions League here I come. Most learn some Italian ....again — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) July 6, 2018

Gianluigi Buffon has completed his transition from a keeper to the star of the new series of 'What Not to Wear'



pic.twitter.com/1ShO4yAev3 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) July 6, 2018

It's going to be more than weird not seeing Gigi Buffon in a Juventus shirt next season, but that man gave the Bianconeri absolutely everything. Best of luck in everything you do (unless you face Juve in UCL) — A West (@ayyy_west) July 6, 2018

Buffon is my all time favourite

For his character

For winning the World Cup

For going to Serie B

For the resurgence of the team

I wish him all the best at PSG, I support him in his move - I cannot cheer for that team but I support him

He has earned the right — “Hammond, You Idiot!” (@juve_NEO) July 6, 2018

Paris St-Germain are only eight years older than Gianluigi Buffon — Emlyn Begley (@EmlynBegley) July 6, 2018

Buffon at PSG, I honestly thought retirement would be the only thing that ended his time in a Juventus shirt — Graeme Scott (@G_Juve87) July 6, 2018

Please revoke Buffon’s three match Champions League suspension, @UEFA — AzzurriFanPhil (@AzzurriFanPhil) July 6, 2018

Seeing Buffon in anything other than a Juventus jersey is strange — GR (@GeorgeRobbins10) July 6, 2018

Feels super weird to see Buffon turn out for a team that is not Juventus. Wish him all the best EXCEPT when he plays Juventus. Still my legend notwithstanding. — SIDNEY (@sidneydiogu) July 6, 2018

Buffon just made his move to Paris. Couldn't stay at a club that decides to sign a clown. Buffon knows. pic.twitter.com/5N6SBvtI54 — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 6, 2018

Buffon has joined PSG. Money dey talk you say you wan retire. LOL. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 6, 2018