Twitter reacts as Chelsea lose 1-0 to Arsenal in crucial Premier League clash

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 loss against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge as the Gunners completed a league double over their rivals. With the FA Cup final on Saturday, Thomas Tuchel rang in the changes as players like Timo Werner and N'Golo Kante were given a rest.

The move backfired as Arsenal secured a smash-and-grab victory after Jorginho's horrendous back pass allowed Emile Smith Rowe to open the scoring and give Arsenal the lead.

Chelsea dominated possession and had as many as 19 shots, but they failed to break Arsenal's resolute backline as the Gunners held on to secure a hard fought victory.

The defeat sees Chelsea in 4th place with 64 points. Both West Ham United and Liverpool have games in hand and will be looking to put pressure on Thomas Tuchel's men.

Tuchel, who made 7 changes from the team which beat Manchester City took the blame for Chelsea's poor performance. Speaking to SkySports, he said:

"We had three days, we are on a good run, we had a good mood. The choices were not so good today from my side for the line-up so that's on me. We were unlucky, of course. But we did everything today to lose.

"I'm not happy with my line-up. It's easy to say afterwards. But it was too many changes, I should not have done it like this. It's something in particular - but I will not tell you.

"I felt it a little bit coming yesterday in training. I'm a bit unlucky that it's proven today on the pitch. I regret... but it's like this. 'We could have [done this], we could have [done that]', and that's what it's all about.

Arsenal, with this win, kept their slim hopes of a European spot alive and are 8th in the Premier League although they have played 2 games more than 9th placed Everton.

Mikel Arteta, who has been under tremendous pressure over the last few weeks, blamed the media for trying to break Arsenal's spirits. Speaking to SkySports, the Arsenal manager said:

"You can see the spirit of the team from the first minute. You can never doubt the efforts.

"I said if I don't get 120 per cent off each player it's my fault and responsibility. It wasn't like this in the press. I'm so annoyed by that.

"My players, I will defend them from everybody for the rest of the time I'm here. They don't deserve that."

With Liverpool playing against Manchester United tonight, the race for 4th position could take a new twist. Without further ado, let us take a look at:

Best Tweets from Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal

Even the most bias Arsenal fans have to agree with this. pic.twitter.com/AAilVY73dY — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 13, 2021

In 18 months under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have now beaten Chelsea home and away (and in a cup final), United home and away, Spurs, Manchester City, Liverpool and Leicester (away).



The record against the top sides has certainly vastly improved. pic.twitter.com/hHQ7oma5Ru — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 13, 2021

Only Manchester City (57) and Manchester United (44) have won more points than Arsenal (41) in the Premier League since Christmas.



Incredible stat! 👏 pic.twitter.com/DzaR6bOFXT — VBET UK (@VBET_uk) May 12, 2021

8 years at Chelsea and he’s violated them like that? LOOOOL pic.twitter.com/S5KVawkhLN — Max ✍🏼 (@AFCMax9) May 12, 2021

Chelsea have conceded 26 goals in the 19 league games Antonio Rudiger hasn’t started.



They've allowed just seven in the 17 games the German has been in the lineup. pic.twitter.com/2yziJLh7Im — Goal (@goal) May 13, 2021

FA Cup final: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

P League: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

P League: Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal



One night before the #UCLfinal Mikel Arteta will be busy teaching his master Guadiola on how to beat Chelsea so that he can win his 1st UCL tittle without Messi 😃😅#CHEARS pic.twitter.com/jJVCoRTdR7 — Jogoo la Shamba Mjini (@JMariotz) May 13, 2021

Good morning Chelsea fans😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/Hr0NGRfV9Z — Modesta Z (@ModestaZ7) May 13, 2021

Arsenal have won 3 matches against Chelsea in a Rowe pic.twitter.com/Iu34ZMive0 — v (@viorel433) May 12, 2021

*Tuchel hasn't lost a game against top 8 teams as the Chelsea manager.*



Arsenal: Becomes a mid table club pic.twitter.com/ladtcynVLQ — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 12, 2021

That first half had about as much excitement as Man City's title celebrations so let's hope for something better in the second half. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 12, 2021

By the looks of it, Arteta's long term goal is to be responsible for the phrase "Can they do it on a cold night at the Emirates?" — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 12, 2021

Thomas Partey for Arsenal vs. Chelsea:



◉ Most ball recoveries (9)

◉ Most duels won (8)

◉ Most tackles (5)

◉ Most interceptions (3)

◉ Most fouls won (2)



Put in a shift. 💪 pic.twitter.com/4pSt1haI2I — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 12, 2021

Arsenal have now won each of their last three away games in the Premier League without conceding.



✅ 3-0 vs. Sheffield United

✅ 2-0 vs. Newcastle

✅ 1-0 vs. Chelsea



They are now unbeaten in their last six away games in the league. pic.twitter.com/eFAfYqfQOD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 12, 2021

Arsenal: 0 pts vs Villa, Wolves, Everton, 1 pt vs Burnley. Also drew at home with Fulham & Palace.



Home wins in those - which we’d usually cruise - we’d be 2nd, level with Utd.



We’ve beaten Sp*rs, Utd, Leicester, WHU & Chelsea (x2) in the same season.



Make it make sense 😭 pic.twitter.com/Bq0YbBD6lY — GrandpaFT ⚫️🔴 (@Dowsindahouse) May 13, 2021

Chelsea against City Vs Chelsea against Arsenal. #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/TLGgr2M99u — RamBharose FC (@ElGujju) May 12, 2021

Jorginho without Kante tax pic.twitter.com/74ilJUxhEo — Santós (@Azor10i) May 12, 2021

Zouma and Jorginho when Ødegaard, Elneny and Smith Rowe applied that high press pic.twitter.com/vAeHOHZjmk — Art de Roché (@ArtdeRoche) May 12, 2021

