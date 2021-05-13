Twitter reacts as Chelsea lose 1-0 to Arsenal in crucial Premier League clash

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 loss against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge as the Gunners completed a league double over their rivals. With the FA Cup final on Saturday, Thomas Tuchel rang in the changes as players like Timo Werner and N'Golo Kante were given a rest.
The move backfired as Arsenal secured a smash-and-grab victory after Jorginho's horrendous back pass allowed Emile Smith Rowe to open the scoring and give Arsenal the lead.
Chelsea dominated possession and had as many as 19 shots, but they failed to break Arsenal's resolute backline as the Gunners held on to secure a hard fought victory.
The defeat sees Chelsea in 4th place with 64 points. Both West Ham United and Liverpool have games in hand and will be looking to put pressure on Thomas Tuchel's men.
Tuchel, who made 7 changes from the team which beat Manchester City took the blame for Chelsea's poor performance. Speaking to SkySports, he said:
"We had three days, we are on a good run, we had a good mood. The choices were not so good today from my side for the line-up so that's on me. We were unlucky, of course. But we did everything today to lose.
"I'm not happy with my line-up. It's easy to say afterwards. But it was too many changes, I should not have done it like this. It's something in particular - but I will not tell you.
"I felt it a little bit coming yesterday in training. I'm a bit unlucky that it's proven today on the pitch. I regret... but it's like this. 'We could have [done this], we could have [done that]', and that's what it's all about.
Arsenal, with this win, kept their slim hopes of a European spot alive and are 8th in the Premier League although they have played 2 games more than 9th placed Everton.
Mikel Arteta, who has been under tremendous pressure over the last few weeks, blamed the media for trying to break Arsenal's spirits. Speaking to SkySports, the Arsenal manager said:
"You can see the spirit of the team from the first minute. You can never doubt the efforts.
"I said if I don't get 120 per cent off each player it's my fault and responsibility. It wasn't like this in the press. I'm so annoyed by that.
"My players, I will defend them from everybody for the rest of the time I'm here. They don't deserve that."
With Liverpool playing against Manchester United tonight, the race for 4th position could take a new twist. Without further ado, let us take a look at:
Best Tweets from Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal
