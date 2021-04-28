Twitter reacts as Chelsea secure crucial away goal in 1-1 draw against Real Madrid

In a pulsating UEFA Champions League semi-final, Chelsea and Real Madrid shared the spoils as Christian Pulisic's opener canceled out in superb fashion by Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

Chelsea started the match on the front foot and dominated in the first 25 minutes, creating plenty of chances and exposing Real Madrid's wing backs. Los Blancos started with an unfamiliar 3-5-2 formation and both Dani Carvajal and Marcelo did not look comfortable in the first half.

Chelsea created plenty of openings and Timo Werner was guilty of missing easy chances once again. However, a moment of genius from Christian Pulisic ensured the Blues secured a crucial away goal in the tie.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, struggled for much of the first half. It required a sensational finish from Karim Benzema to draw level. The second half was much more tactical from both sides as Thomas Tuchel and Zinedine Zidane made some substitutes which affected the rhythm and flow of the game.

Eden Hazard did come on against his former side in the second half, but the Real Madrid winger did not have any telling impact on the game. With the second leg coming up at Stamford Bridge, it will be interesting to see if Real Madrid decide to start with Eden Hazard or leave him on the bench once again.

Although Chelsea secured a vital away goal, manager Thomas Tuchel was a bit disappointed at not getting the win. Speaking to BT Sports after the match, Tuchel said:

"We started the game very very well, with a lot of courage and quality. We deserved to win the first half, we had chances. Unfortunately they scored from a set-piece and they had nothing else, we didn't allow any chances.

"It was a disappointing score at half-time. We had to stay calm and not lose confidence. The second half was very tactical, you could feel that we are a bit tired. We only had a few days to recover from another tough away game. We have to live with 1-1.

"The goal was well deserved and we should have scored at least one more."

Although Chelsea, led by N'Golo Kante's brilliant performance, showed a good work ethic and put in a good performance, the tie which is at 1-1 currently is finely balanced.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

▪️ Goal in the UCL semifinals against Madrid

▪️ MOTM in the UCL quarterfinals against Porto

▪️ Goal in the FA Cup final against Arsenal

▪️ Winner against City that clinched Liverpool’s title win



Pulisic loves the big stage 🔑 pic.twitter.com/FfviArtrNn — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 27, 2021

Watching Hazard vs. Chelsea just doesn't feel right 🥺 pic.twitter.com/P84xDw5H0q — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 27, 2021

⚪️ Karim Benzema (33 years, 129 days) becomes the oldest scorer for Real Madrid in a Champions League semi-final, taking the record from Cristiano Ronaldo (32 years, 86 days) 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/m4eUzW52qi — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 27, 2021

N'golo Kante completed more dribbles (6) than the entire Real Madrid team (5) today 😳 pic.twitter.com/ezQIycDmRP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 27, 2021

Enorme esfuerzo del equipo. Ya sabemos que para ganar hay que saber sufrir. Todo por decidir. ¡Vamos!



Huge effort by the team. We know that to win you have to know how to suffer. All to play for, let's go!#HalaMadrid @realmadrid https://t.co/p9bvdJ3KP5 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) April 27, 2021

Kante with Real Madrid midfield pic.twitter.com/umqnBfBgJC — SARA (@sarajbz) April 27, 2021

Thomas Tuchel is the only manager to face Real Madrid five times in the Champions League without losing 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/S8Co0yGgvJ — Goal (@goal) April 27, 2021

🗣️ Eden Hazard: "I am just happy to be playing again. It's always good to play against friends. I have a couple of friends over there, but now I'm a Real Madrid player so I just want to win."#UCL pic.twitter.com/VOLTzVpGl8 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 27, 2021

Karim Benzema has scored more Champions League goals than Cristiano Ronaldo since Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus.



This interview now makes sense. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RewEr7Wdtg — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) April 27, 2021

N'Golo Kante's European CV is amazing.



20-21: Man of the Match vs Real Madrid (A)

20-21: MOTM vs Atletico (H)

19-20: Super Cup masterclass

18-19: Dominated the Europa League final

17-18: Exceptional against Atleti and Barca



He deserves to be mentioned among the all-time greats. pic.twitter.com/OD0Eo0me85 — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) April 27, 2021

Take-ons completed this evening:



◉ N'Golo Kanté (6)

◉ Christian Pulisic (5)

◎ Real Madrid (5)



Chelsea are the dribble kings. 👑 pic.twitter.com/4PZ8ojfOIJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 27, 2021

Champions League goals scored since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus:



🇫🇷 Karim Benzema (15)

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo (14)



Who needs who? #UCL pic.twitter.com/cVc1olu7yj — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 27, 2021

Karim Benzema have scored his 71st champions league goal with zero(0) penalties.



🔥 pic.twitter.com/7wRNMjKESF — Martial🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@RMAOzil10) April 27, 2021

Karim Benzema has now scored in four different Champions League semi-finals:



◎ 2013 vs Dortmund

◎ 2014 vs Bayern

◎ 2018 vs Bayern

◉ 2021 vs Chelsea



King Karim stepping up. #UCL pic.twitter.com/ypdUweNHw3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 27, 2021

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has a nice ring to it pic.twitter.com/bQnOlucHiB — Mr. T ひ (@GroovySaintQ) April 27, 2021

Karim Benzema carrying Real Madrid this season pic.twitter.com/mf5MgcjV8E — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 27, 2021

About 71 % of the earth's surface is water-covered, the rest is covered by N'Golo Kante. 😅#RMACHE | @PerfectPlay pic.twitter.com/lUz8P2HhPx — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 27, 2021

This is what Timo Werner needs right now pic.twitter.com/AOydxE9p4L — Debby🇫🇷 (@DebbyChelsea10) April 27, 2021

A great performance and a good result. Tuchel continues to give this team the best possible chance of winning the Champions League, but I can’t help feeling you generally pay for misses like Werner’s one at this stage of the competition #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) April 27, 2021

Thomas Tuchel on Timo Werner:



"He missed a big one at West Ham and he missed a big one here but it is nothing to cry about. This is the best thing about sport, nobody cares tomorrow. He is maybe angry."



[via @Sam_InkersoleTM] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) April 27, 2021

How do I tell people Benzema scored this but Werner missed this? pic.twitter.com/Vhn7LjZZbF — robin (@psgrobin) April 27, 2021

Courtois: Baby hangup I see a counter attack for Chelsea.

Girlfriend: Oh okay, take care.

Courtois: Wait! It’s Timo Werner leading the attack.

Girlfriend: Tcheeww! Then we can talk.

#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/c2Mm47KSdu — Nungua Meek Mill 🇬🇭 (@Nunguameekmill1) April 27, 2021

DESPITE missing 21 big chances this season, no player has more xWABYT then Timo Werner (expected we are all behind you Timo ) 6.57 per 90.

Motivated 💪 pic.twitter.com/ANgG9I6oEA — CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) April 27, 2021

That Benzema goal makes me think if Timo Werner trains at all. — Bengazy👻 (@yawjunior_) April 27, 2021

Courtios every time Werner shoot at goal pic.twitter.com/MTLw8qNvPj — DrizzyThaGreat (@GreatDrizzy) April 27, 2021

Ngolo Kante is still world class & you are underrating him if you think he isn’t



That’s the tweet.. pic.twitter.com/lG3BEX6a3B — Conn (@ConnCFC) April 28, 2021

2016:

- Wins the PL title with Leicester



2017:

- Wins the PL title with Chelsea

- Named PFA Players' POTY



2018:

- Wins the FA Cup

- Lifts the World Cup



2019:

- Wins the Europa League



2021:

- Dominated a UCL semi-final against Real Madrid



N'Golo Kanté appreciation post.#CFC pic.twitter.com/D7Ive9j094 — Cfc_Nigeria 🇳🇬 (@nuraldo9) April 28, 2021

One of the hardest things Kanté may have to do after retirement is to choose his best ever game.



Probably has 20 to choose from as we speak. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) April 27, 2021

Timo Werner salary should be given to Kante😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔 — Electricity of Ghana (@Ghana_ECG_) April 27, 2021

N’golo has always been a big game player. Never doubt him. He plays for 2. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 27, 2021