Twitter reacts as Chelsea secure crucial away goal in 1-1 draw against Real Madrid

In a pulsating UEFA Champions League semi-final, Chelsea and Real Madrid shared the spoils as Christian Pulisic's opener canceled out in superb fashion by Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.
Chelsea started the match on the front foot and dominated in the first 25 minutes, creating plenty of chances and exposing Real Madrid's wing backs. Los Blancos started with an unfamiliar 3-5-2 formation and both Dani Carvajal and Marcelo did not look comfortable in the first half.
Chelsea created plenty of openings and Timo Werner was guilty of missing easy chances once again. However, a moment of genius from Christian Pulisic ensured the Blues secured a crucial away goal in the tie.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, struggled for much of the first half. It required a sensational finish from Karim Benzema to draw level. The second half was much more tactical from both sides as Thomas Tuchel and Zinedine Zidane made some substitutes which affected the rhythm and flow of the game.
Eden Hazard did come on against his former side in the second half, but the Real Madrid winger did not have any telling impact on the game. With the second leg coming up at Stamford Bridge, it will be interesting to see if Real Madrid decide to start with Eden Hazard or leave him on the bench once again.
Although Chelsea secured a vital away goal, manager Thomas Tuchel was a bit disappointed at not getting the win. Speaking to BT Sports after the match, Tuchel said:
"We started the game very very well, with a lot of courage and quality. We deserved to win the first half, we had chances. Unfortunately they scored from a set-piece and they had nothing else, we didn't allow any chances.
"It was a disappointing score at half-time. We had to stay calm and not lose confidence. The second half was very tactical, you could feel that we are a bit tired. We only had a few days to recover from another tough away game. We have to live with 1-1.
"The goal was well deserved and we should have scored at least one more."
Although Chelsea, led by N'Golo Kante's brilliant performance, showed a good work ethic and put in a good performance, the tie which is at 1-1 currently is finely balanced.
