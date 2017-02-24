Twitter reacts as Claudio Ranieri is sacked by Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri is sacked only 9 months after guiding Leicester City to their maiden Premier League title.

Dilly ding, dilly gone!

Reigning Premier League champions Leicester City have announced the sacking of manager Claudio Ranieri in the wake of last night’s 2-1 defeat against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League. The Foxes have struggled to replicate their form of last season and currently languish in 17th position in the league table – 1 point above relegation zone. Leicester still have the second leg of the Champions League tie to overturn the deficit and reach the quarter-final.

Ranieri guided the King Power outfit to their maiden Premier League title last year – a fairytale to say the least. However, Ranieri’s fairytale has come to an end after the club decided that giving him the axe was the best way out of their current predicament. An announcement on his successor is yet to be made.

Claudio Ranieri? Sacked? Really? Dilly Ding Dilly Game's Gone. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2017

After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2017

Claudio Ranieri sacked! Unfortunate news I think! Wonder how I'd feel if I was a Leicester player right now. Could I have done more — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 23, 2017

At least Claudio left them as champions — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 23, 2017

A look back at when Ranieri was first given the Leicester job... https://t.co/vN5YBZ5kyY — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 23, 2017

I must say I feel exceptionally sympathetic to Ranieri, for being sacked at Leicester. Is it safer just to finish top four? I don't know. — Wenger Knows Best (@wengerknowsbest) February 23, 2017

Modern Football:



July 15: You're appointed manager



May 16: You win the league



Dec 16: You win FIFA manager of the year



Feb 17: Sacked — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) February 23, 2017

Ranieri is the 5th most successful #PL boss in win % (200+ games) behind Ferguson, Mourinho, Wenger & Benitez https://t.co/HOYvZF5MEz pic.twitter.com/gnLPoTjzbb — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 23, 2017

Ranieri: outrage when he was appointed; outrage when he was sacked. In between - outrageous. — Simon Mann (@Cricket_Mann) February 23, 2017

I'm so shocked Leicester City have sacked Claudio Ranieri that I had to have an extra half-a-sugar in my bedtime cup of tea. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) February 23, 2017

CRAZY: Claudio Ranieri's time at Leicester City. pic.twitter.com/JXC6yUyMdj — SPORF (@Sporf) February 23, 2017

Jose Mourinho on Claudio Ranieri's sacking: "Champion of England and FIFA Coach of the Year... Sacked. That's new football, Claudio." pic.twitter.com/ffDTYpp1va — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 24, 2017

Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri: "Keep smiling, amico. Nobody can delete the history you wrote." pic.twitter.com/3ytfxVj9Jx — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 24, 2017

Leicester winning Premier League still seems unbelievable. Unreal. Brilliant in ways that all fans should cherish. Raineri deserved better. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) February 23, 2017

The other explanation is that Leicester's owners think they're Abramovich. Sack the manager, win the CL. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) February 23, 2017

Imagine Leicester actually made Vardy manager and he saved them from relegation and that was how his film ends... — GoonerGordo (@GoonerGordo) February 23, 2017

PL winning managers since 2012:



Mancini - sacked

Sir Alex - retired

Pellegrini - sacked

Mourinho - sacked

Ranieri - sacked pic.twitter.com/RuB3d94kYH — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 23, 2017

The curse of the Premier League?



2015 winner: Mourinho - sacked 2015



2016 winner: Ranieri - sacked 2017.https://t.co/Jo5rlDdGH4 pic.twitter.com/vWsJiKPim2 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 23, 2017

Leicester were the most loved Club last season now the most hated right now — Matt Craig (@MattHDGamer) February 23, 2017

Louis van Gaal lasted longer at Manchester United than Claudio Ranieri did at Leicester. pic.twitter.com/DgW5QaM34l — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 24, 2017

9 - Number of months it's taken Leicester City's owners to forget Claudio Ranieri somehow won them the Premier League. Dilly-ding. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) February 23, 2017

Claudio Ranieri apparently sacked by Leicester, cause winning the PL and then losing 2-1 away to the Europa League champs ain't good enough. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 23, 2017

Kante's looking at Vardy & Mahrez like pic.twitter.com/gV5YL4YZVO — Daniel Soff (@Swagadore) February 23, 2017

Big Sam has applied for the Leicester job, and hopes to still manage Palace. Bound to keep one of them up. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 23, 2017

Henry Winter claims some Leicester players want Nigel Pearson back. Unconfirmed if that's with or without the ostrich. pic.twitter.com/iddnVwkv4a — Coral (@Coral) February 23, 2017

BREAKING: Leicester City have moved quickly to appoint a new manager. pic.twitter.com/AtH7M5t28z — Coral (@Coral) February 23, 2017

"If I don't win the league, it can't cost me my job" pic.twitter.com/WY4OeXpKb2 — Raj Lyall (@lyallr) February 23, 2017

Wenger 4,688 days after winning his last title...



But Ranieri gets sacked just 298 days after winning it with Leicester pic.twitter.com/vQE6Z7gc8q — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 23, 2017

"Ivan? Arsène. Look errr, the media are little bit all over Ranieri being sacked. Hmmm, I know. We could quietly announce my new contract." — Wenger Knows Best (@wengerknowsbest) February 23, 2017

WENGER THEORY: Can't get sacked if you don't win the league pic.twitter.com/A6RXptkAmk — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 23, 2017

Paul Gascoigne has arrived at the King Power claiming to be a friend of Claudio Ranieri. #Ranieri — Scott (@mrmeredith88) February 23, 2017

