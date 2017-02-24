Twitter reacts as Claudio Ranieri is sacked by Leicester City
Claudio Ranieri is sacked only 9 months after guiding Leicester City to their maiden Premier League title.
Reigning Premier League champions Leicester City have announced the sacking of manager Claudio Ranieri in the wake of last night’s 2-1 defeat against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League. The Foxes have struggled to replicate their form of last season and currently languish in 17th position in the league table – 1 point above relegation zone. Leicester still have the second leg of the Champions League tie to overturn the deficit and reach the quarter-final.
Ranieri guided the King Power outfit to their maiden Premier League title last year – a fairytale to say the least. However, Ranieri’s fairytale has come to an end after the club decided that giving him the axe was the best way out of their current predicament. An announcement on his successor is yet to be made.
