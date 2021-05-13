Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th Juventus goal in 3-1 victory over Sassuolo

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo kept their hopes of playing in the UEFA Champions League alive by securing a crucial 3-1 victory over Serie A side Sassuolo.

It was a smash-and-grab from Andrea Pirlo's men as Sassuolo dominated the whole game but failed to finish clinically with the numerous opportunities they created.

Dominico Berardi looked bright for Sassuolo throughout the match, but he was also guilty of missing plenty of gilt-edged chances, including a penalty in the first half which was saved by veteran Juventus shot-stopper Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus took the lead out of nowhere through Adrien Rabiot in the 28th minute before Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up with a clinical finish to make it 2-0 in the 45th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for the club in just his 3rd season at Juventus and is also the favorite to win the Serie A golden boot this season.

Sassuolo did threaten a comeback when they scored through Giacomo Raspadori in the 59th minute. But Paulo Dybala also scored his 100th career goal for Juventus with a lovely finish to give the Old Lady a 3-1 lead.

Juventus held on until the end and this win keeps them in 5th place, just one point behind 4th placed side Napoli.

Speaking after the game to reporters, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said:

“We can have a breather now and then dive headfirst into the next two games.

“It wasn’t easy to get back on track after that defeat and especially against Sassuolo. We prepared it so we’d sit back, wait for Sassuolo with some very tight lines to stop them finding those spaces, then the plan was to win it back and go rapidly on the counter. Sassuolo push so many men forward, they leave gaps at the back.

“I used two very quick wing-backs like Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski to attack the space and we did it well. Champions in football are the ones who make the difference, and we have many of them, so tonight they made a big impact. It wasn’t easy for us to lift our heads up, but we did, we are here, we are alive and kicking and will fight to the end.”

Juventus take on Inter Milan next in a high voltage clash on Saturday and they will be hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo is at his best for the crucial encounter. Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been subject to intense speculation over the last few weeks and it will be interesting to see where he will be playing next season.

Without further ado, let us look at the:

Best Tweets from Sassuolo 1-3 Juventus

118 for Manchester United.

450 for Real Madrid.

103* for Portugal.

100* for Juventus.



Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 100+ goals for three clubs AND his country 👑 pic.twitter.com/fLCn9a0vYU — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 12, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala both scored their 100th Juventus goals in the same game today 🤝 💯 pic.twitter.com/AKRZX4VAsB — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 12, 2021

Juventus goals when Ronaldo joined:



Dybala - 68 ⚽

Ronaldo - 0 ⚽



Juventus goals now:



Dybala - 100 ⚽

Ronaldo - 100 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/M2ES6Q6hRE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 12, 2021

100 - Cristiano #Ronaldo has just become the first player in the history of Juventus to have scored 100+ goals in all competitions in his first three campaigns for the Bianconeri. Legend.#SassuoloJuve #SerieA pic.twitter.com/1U2QK0YJO8 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 12, 2021

Buffon to Sky Sport: "I've received some interesting offers, I want to see in 20 days if I will still have enthusiasm and desire to work hard. If I still feel to ìbe Buffon', I'll accept the offer. Otherwise, I will retire". ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 12, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sensational form for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has now 120 G/A in 131 games for Juventus.



But I’m supposed to believe he’s the one bringing them down.pic.twitter.com/SHN4rTWjQM — Amaan. (@amaanseven) May 12, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 100 goals for Juventus in just 3 seasons. pic.twitter.com/rlnV08R4Oz — TC. (@totalcristiano) May 12, 2021

Since the start of last season, 'finished' Cristiano Ronaldo scores a goal for Juventus every 107 minutes, while 'best in the world' Messi scores a goal for Barcelona every 117 minutes. pic.twitter.com/tAms6kgkKq — Diego | Fan (@ronaldocomps) May 12, 2021

Paulo Dybala for Juventus



🎽 252 Apps

⚽ 100 Goals

🎯 40 Assists



Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus



🎽 131 Apps

⚽ 100 Goals

🎯 22 Assists



They contributed 12 goal together. #JFC pic.twitter.com/RBgFwiYeXT — Max Statman (@emaxstatman) May 13, 2021

Juventus have not lost a game with Buffon on the pitch this season: 13 Games, 11 Wins, 2 Draws, 0 Lost. LEADER. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QEJwb28AmF — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) May 12, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 40% of Juventus goals this season



But people on Twitter dot com will tell you he's the problem! pic.twitter.com/1Za3Ku2lzX — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) May 12, 2021

Rio Ferdinand:



“Ronaldo won't stay at Juventus if they go to Europa. I think he says: ‘No, I’m not staying here. I’m a Champions League player.'



Ronaldo can’t be going out to the Europa League music. If that music came on, Ronaldo won't know what it is. That’s the difference.” pic.twitter.com/Z7HvbTNA8b — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) May 12, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo now has 2 of the 3 highest scoring Juventus seasons in history. pic.twitter.com/fXfe9bBZzH — 🔰 (@CR7sLegacy) May 12, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo For Juventus.



Goals-100

Inside Box-93

Headers-18

Penalties29

Outside Box-7

Left Foot-21

Right Foot- 61

GOAT🐐❤.#CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/MFz3QqoBAu — Lynn ⚪ (@Lyn_d_madridsta) May 12, 2021

RT @MKnaldo7: Cristiano Ronaldo has the best 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡𝙨 𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚 ratio you'll ever see in Juventus history. 🐐



O.76 pic.twitter.com/VnI7mbnlZB — CR7 Studio🇵🇹 (@cr7studio7) May 12, 2021

Next week...

Juventus vs Inter and Fiorentina vs Napoli



These fixtures will decide the fate of Juventus and Napoli once again, interesting... pic.twitter.com/Pbv19XtHhK — Lef. (@Greco1897_) May 12, 2021

Paulo Dybala just became the first non-european player to score 100 goals for Juventus.



252 matches



⚽️ 72 Serie A

⚽️ 15 UCL

⚽️ 9 Coppa

⚽️ 4 Supercoppa



La Joya 💎 pic.twitter.com/TT1NDF6rJc — toto rabbit (@totospeaking) May 12, 2021

