Twitter reacts to Jake Livermore, Jermain Dafoe and Luke Shaw's call-up to the England squad
Gareth Southgate named his England squad for the upcoming friendly against Germany and a World Cup qualifying fixture against Lithuania. While usual suspects like Joe Hart, Chris Smalling, Kyle Walker, Dele Alli et al did make the team, there were quite a few surprise inclusions as well.
Luke Shaw, Jake Livermore and the recall of Jermain Dafoe were a few of the surprises. The Three Lions will be facing the Germans on 22nd March while they will take the field against Lithuania on 26th March.
Here’s the full squad,
Keepers
Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Torino, on loan from Man City), Tom Heaton (Burnley)
Defenders
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Man Utd), Michael Keane (Burnley), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Chris Smalling (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Tottenham)
Midfielders
Dele Alli (Tottenham), Michail Antonio (West Ham), Ross Barkley (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Nathan Redmond (Southampton), Raheem Sterling (Man City), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)
Strikers
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Jamie Vardy (Leicester)
Quite naturally owing to the surprise inclusion of some players, the Twitterati didn’t shy away from sending out some amusing tweets, the best of which we have compiled here for you.
