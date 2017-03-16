Twitter reacts to Jake Livermore, Jermain Dafoe and Luke Shaw's call-up to the England squad

The face you make when you’re about to get some game time!

Gareth Southgate named his England squad for the upcoming friendly against Germany and a World Cup qualifying fixture against Lithuania. While usual suspects like Joe Hart, Chris Smalling, Kyle Walker, Dele Alli et al did make the team, there were quite a few surprise inclusions as well.

Luke Shaw, Jake Livermore and the recall of Jermain Dafoe were a few of the surprises. The Three Lions will be facing the Germans on 22nd March while they will take the field against Lithuania on 26th March.

Here’s the full squad,

Keepers

Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Torino, on loan from Man City), Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Defenders

Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Man Utd), Michael Keane (Burnley), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Chris Smalling (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Tottenham)

Midfielders

Dele Alli (Tottenham), Michail Antonio (West Ham), Ross Barkley (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Nathan Redmond (Southampton), Raheem Sterling (Man City), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Strikers

Jermain Defoe (Sunderland), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

Quite naturally owing to the surprise inclusion of some players, the Twitterati didn’t shy away from sending out some amusing tweets, the best of which we have compiled here for you.

Jake Livermore in the England squad.... pic.twitter.com/CvCGzC06mK — Rory (@rory996) March 16, 2017

Two goals, four assists in 12 starts, he did deserve the call-up.

Finally @Prowsey16 is in the England squad thoroughly deserved — Rob Shotton (@Rob15Shotton) March 16, 2017

In Premier League this season, Sunderland 24 goals, Defoe 14 goals!

Jermain Defoe back in the England squad. Thoroughly deserved, still a class striker propping up a woeful team #jermaindefoe — Dan C (@djcvaleo) March 16, 2017

Even England’s record goalscorer couldn’t care less!

Didn't even notice that Rooney hadn't made the England squad. Couldn't care less. — Who Ate All The Pies (@waatpies) March 16, 2017

Are you sure?!

That has to be the shittest England squad named during my lifetime. — Daniel Brown (@danbrown0703) March 16, 2017

If Harry Kane is injured, yes.

Vardy rashford and defoe the strikers in the upcoming @England squad Bang average. Is that really the best this country has to offer?? — Dean Talmage (@DeanoBadge) March 16, 2017

Cut the guy some slack!

Can anyone justify Livermore's selection in the #England squad? Have I missed something? Surely Noble was first in line to be unused sub? — Chris Tancock (@CTizzle27) March 16, 2017

Don’t be happy blud, Ox is there fam!

Although Wilshere should 100% be in there, and Cook arguably should, I'm glad no #afcb players in the England squad. Less chance of injury. — Sam (@SamStapleton_) March 16, 2017

Redmond is another good inclusion.

Good see Redmond and Defoe in @England squad. Players picked on form and not on reputation.. Surely not?? — Dave (@FFC_Dave) March 16, 2017

Maybe next time!

Shame Deeney didn't make the England squad but still pleased to see Defoe in the squad again. — Finley Dunn (@MrFDunn) March 16, 2017

Nothing new, is it?

How can Phil Jones get into the England squad but Harry Maguire can't? Big club syndrome #eng — Liam Dearing (@liam_dearing) March 16, 2017

Forget convincingly, when did Shaw last play?

lmao Shaw and Lingard can get into England squad but Walcott can't When did Shaw last play convincingly? — Sully (@_caland_) March 16, 2017

I swear!