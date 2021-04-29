Twitter reacts as Kevin De Bruyne inspires Manchester City to 2-1 victory over PSG

In a pulsating UEFA Champions League semi-final, Manchester City secured a crucial 2-1 victory over PSG in the first leg thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.
PSG started off the match in fine fashion. Neymar and Angel Di Maria were a constant threat in the first few minutes as they harassed the Manchester City full backs with their intelligent runs and brilliant dribbling.
All the PSG pressure eventually paid off as Marquinhos scored a goal from a brilliant corner taken by Angel Di Maria. PSG were in complete control in the first half and Manchester City were lucky to go into the break only one goal behind.
The second half saw a changed performance from Manchester City. With the defenders pressing higher up the pitch, Manchester City, led by Kevin De Bruyne in the center of the park, started dominating the midfield battle.
City soon got their reward as a devilish cross by Kevin De Bruyne fooled Keylor Navas and found its way into the back of the net. With Manchester City on the front foot, PSG's defense started creaking and in the 71st minute, Riyad Mahrez stepped up to curl a beautiful free kick into the back of the net.
The PSG wall did not do its job as the ball went in between two jumping players to leave Navas completely unsighted. The frustration of going behind after dominating in the first half soon got to PSG as Idrissa Gueye got a red card for a needless foul on Ilkay Gundogan.
Much more was expected of Kylian Mbappe and the Manchester City defense did an excellent job in keeping him quiet. While Neymar did trouble them in the first half, an inspired performance in the second half from Manchester City's midfielders and defenders ensured that Pep Guardiola's men go into the second leg with 2 important away goals.
Speaking to reporters after the first leg, Pep Guardiola said:
“In general we were shy in the first half. Everyone played safe, not having the personality to go play [as we can]. But in the last 10-15 minutes we were so good – we were more aggressive without the ball,
“The second half was much better – we regained the ball quickly. That is not easy because they made a good buildup and got Neymar, Ángel Di María and Marco Verratti in behind us. But we were aggressive and, with the ball, passionate.
“We found the goals and wanted to score more. But it is just half of the job done. The equation is simple: if we play shy and not who we are everything can happen and PSG have the quality to turn it on. But if we play the way we played in the second half, maybe we will have the chance to reach the final.”
Without further ado, let us take a look at the: