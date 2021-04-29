Twitter reacts as Kevin De Bruyne inspires Manchester City to 2-1 victory over PSG

In a pulsating UEFA Champions League semi-final, Manchester City secured a crucial 2-1 victory over PSG in the first leg thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

PSG started off the match in fine fashion. Neymar and Angel Di Maria were a constant threat in the first few minutes as they harassed the Manchester City full backs with their intelligent runs and brilliant dribbling.

All the PSG pressure eventually paid off as Marquinhos scored a goal from a brilliant corner taken by Angel Di Maria. PSG were in complete control in the first half and Manchester City were lucky to go into the break only one goal behind.

The second half saw a changed performance from Manchester City. With the defenders pressing higher up the pitch, Manchester City, led by Kevin De Bruyne in the center of the park, started dominating the midfield battle.

City soon got their reward as a devilish cross by Kevin De Bruyne fooled Keylor Navas and found its way into the back of the net. With Manchester City on the front foot, PSG's defense started creaking and in the 71st minute, Riyad Mahrez stepped up to curl a beautiful free kick into the back of the net.

The PSG wall did not do its job as the ball went in between two jumping players to leave Navas completely unsighted. The frustration of going behind after dominating in the first half soon got to PSG as Idrissa Gueye got a red card for a needless foul on Ilkay Gundogan.

Much more was expected of Kylian Mbappe and the Manchester City defense did an excellent job in keeping him quiet. While Neymar did trouble them in the first half, an inspired performance in the second half from Manchester City's midfielders and defenders ensured that Pep Guardiola's men go into the second leg with 2 important away goals.

Speaking to reporters after the first leg, Pep Guardiola said:

“In general we were shy in the first half. Everyone played safe, not having the personality to go play [as we can]. But in the last 10-15 minutes we were so good – we were more aggressive without the ball,

“The second half was much better – we regained the ball quickly. That is not easy because they made a good buildup and got Neymar, Ángel Di María and Marco Verratti in behind us. But we were aggressive and, with the ball, passionate.

“We found the goals and wanted to score more. But it is just half of the job done. The equation is simple: if we play shy and not who we are everything can happen and PSG have the quality to turn it on. But if we play the way we played in the second half, maybe we will have the chance to reach the final.”

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from PSG 1-2 Manchester City

That was one of the best performances, in an away leg, by an English side in the history of European football. Absolutely outstanding from @ManCity 🙌🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 28, 2021

🔵 Manchester City away from home:



🤯 18 successive wins in all competitions

🚫 12 clean sheets in their last 18 games

💪 Unbeaten in their last 21 away games (W19 D2)#UCL pic.twitter.com/agTF5bMJYE — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 28, 2021

Man City tonight pic.twitter.com/PI1ZH3GDBp — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 28, 2021

Some might say it’s been a biblical night amen 🙏 MCFC LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 28, 2021

What a signing Ruben Dias has been for Man City. Doesn’t seem to get the same kudos as Van Dijk’s transfer for some reason. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) April 28, 2021

Pep Guardiola's half-time message to Manchester City was simple but effective: Slow everything down. pic.twitter.com/Njw6fzNTk7 — Goal (@goal) April 29, 2021

Kevin De Bruyne and RIyad Mahrez were brilliant for Manchester City

Your Man of the Match - Kevin De Bruyne 👏👏👏 #MCFC pic.twitter.com/9bCg89Agz4 — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) April 28, 2021

PSG made an offer for Kevin De Bruyne in 2015: €63m + 1 season on loan at Wolfsburg.



His - then - agent(s) sent a mail to City that PSG would pay a higher commission - €10m.



Wolfsburg put pressure on De Bruyne to accept the PSG offer. He said ‘no’. He wanted to go to City. pic.twitter.com/bh8q5h9JOc — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) April 28, 2021

Here is mad stat:



Kevin De Bruyne need only 4 more MOTM awards in the CL to surpass Xavi's record of 32 MOTM awards for a midfielder. This includes Group stages, knock out stages and finals.



We are witnessing an all time great. pic.twitter.com/G4WQxpyguJ — Reformed (@Origilist) April 28, 2021

💬 @DeBruyneKev: "Riyad asked me if he could take the free kick. I said: Take it if you believe in yourself." (via @btsport) pic.twitter.com/TUSdTYfmSs — 433 (@433) April 28, 2021

Kevin De Bruyne picks up his MOTM award on Neymar and Mbappe's patch 😤 pic.twitter.com/uFVATY7Kqf — Aditya Kumar #Mipaltan❤ (@Twittteerrrr) April 28, 2021

Riyad Mahrez’s game by numbers vs. PSG:



96% pass accuracy

74 touches

10 duels won

7 ball recoveries

6 penalty area entries

4 fouls won

3 shots

3/3 take-ons

3 crosses

3 tackles

1 chance created

1 goal



A superb performance. 👏 pic.twitter.com/dSIY35I86N — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 28, 2021

Riyad Mahrez says his free-kick didn't go where he wanted it! 😅#UCLpic.twitter.com/0k7bNkfAOi — Goal (@goal) April 28, 2021

🌍 African players scoring in recent Champions League semi-finals:



2⃣0⃣1⃣8⃣ Mohamed Salah ⚽️⚽️

2⃣0⃣1⃣8⃣ Sadio Mané ⚽️

2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣ Hakim Ziyech ⚽️

2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ Riyad Mahrez ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/GFQIUcVXZR — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 28, 2021

Kylian Mbappé didn’t take a single shot vs #ManCity tonight. // Harry Kane didn’t take a single shot vs #ManCity on Sunday. 🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🚫🚫 @StatmanDave pic.twitter.com/AMqTeCxHXK — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) April 28, 2021

Mbappe coming into semifinals: Eight goals in last five UCL matches.



Mbappe today: Zero shots on target ❌ pic.twitter.com/APkPQShciR — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 28, 2021

Mbappe and Neymar tonight pic.twitter.com/aos9CYYoAs — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 28, 2021

The dared compare Mbappé to 22 year old Leo Messi



... By 22, Leo had already spun Roberto Carlos, Ramos, Rio Ferdinand, and Vidić pic.twitter.com/2dzaT1iRAs — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) April 28, 2021

In the last few weeks, Ruben Dias has faced the following players:



•Erling Haaland

•Harry Kane

•Heung Min Son

•Kylian Mbappe

•Neymar



He pocketed all of them.#PSGMCI pic.twitter.com/b1nre2eYG7 — Abid Orakzai (@AbidOrakxai) April 28, 2021

PSG's wall for that Mahrez goal pic.twitter.com/tKRmehIJir — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 28, 2021

When you realise you’re going to be back managing Tottenham within a year pic.twitter.com/2lRy5JGxkE — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 28, 2021